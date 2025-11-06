S&P 500
6,747.40
-0.91%
Dow Jones
47,026.20
-0.77%
Nasdaq 100
25,226.40
-1.61%
Russell 2000
2,427.35
-1.73%
FTSE 100
9,720.00
-0.78%
Nikkei 225
50,360.70
-1.75%
Live: Complete Coverage of SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 Earnings

Investing

SanDisk Pops 10% in After Hours on FY26 Q1 Earnings

SanDisk Pops 10% in After Hours on FY26 Q1 Earnings
By Joel South
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • SanDisk delivered a decisive earnings beat today, posting $1.22 in adjusted EPS against a $1.02 consensus estimate and $2.31 billion in revenue versus a $2.21 billion expectation.
  • Shares of SNDK popped 10% in extended trading as investors absorbed results that signal a sharp inflection in both demand and profitability for the storage specialist.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

SanDisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) delivered a decisive earnings beat today, posting $1.22 in adjusted EPS against a $1.02 consensus estimate and $2.31 billion in revenue versus a $2.21 billion expectation. The stock held firm in extended trading as investors absorbed results that signal a sharp inflection in both demand and profitability for the storage specialist.

The Turnaround Is Real

What stands out most is the magnitude of the operational improvement. SanDisk swung from a $23 million net loss in the prior quarter to $112 million in net income. Operating cash flow surged to $488 million, a stark reversal from a $131 million outflow a year ago. Free cash flow reached $438 million. These aren’t just cosmetic beats. They reflect genuine momentum in the business and tighter capital discipline.

The company also hit a meaningful milestone by achieving net cash positive status ahead of schedule. Cash on hand now sits at $1.44 billion, up 348% year over year, while total debt stands at $1.85 billion. That’s the kind of balance sheet improvement that gives management room to invest or return capital.

Datacenter and Edge Drive the Quarter

Both Datacenter and Edge segments expanded 26% sequentially, the real drivers of the beat. Consumer storage rose 11% sequentially but remains the slowest of the three. The company is shipping 15% of total bits using its BiCS8 technology, with expectations for that to dominate production by fiscal year end. That’s meaningful because it signals the company is moving up the value chain into higher-margin, more specialized products.

Management noted five major hyperscale customers are now engaged. In the AI and cloud infrastructure race, that’s the customer base you want. It’s where the volume and pricing power converge.

Guidance Raises the Bar Significantly

For Q2, SanDisk guided to revenue of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $3.00 to $3.40. That’s a steep step up from this quarter and suggests management sees sustained momentum, not a one-quarter pop. If the midpoint holds, that’s roughly 50% sequential EPS growth. That’s the kind of trajectory that reshapes investor perception of the company.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $1.22 (vs. $1.02 expected); 19.6% beat
Revenue: $2.31B (vs. $2.21B expected); 4.6% beat
Net Income: $112M (vs. $23M loss prior quarter)
Gross Profit: $687M
Operating Cash Flow: $488M (vs. negative $131M year over year)
Free Cash Flow: $438M
Cash Position: $1.44B (up 348% year over year)
Q2 Guidance (Non-GAAP EPS): $3.00 to $3.40

I’d focus on the cash flow story here. Operating cash flow swinging positive by over $600 million year over year is the clearest sign that the business model is working again.

What Management Said

CEO David Goeckeler struck an upbeat tone. “Customers are turning to Sandisk for our leading technology and products, which are exceptionally well positioned at a time when demand is strengthening,” he said. He also highlighted the net cash positive milestone, noting it positions the company to “drive meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.”

That’s not cautious language. Management is signaling confidence in the current cycle and the company’s competitive position within it.

What Matters Next

Watch whether SanDisk can sustain this momentum through the holiday season and into 2026. Datacenter and Edge demand are cyclical, and the current AI buildout could moderate. The company’s ability to hold gross margins while scaling volume will be the real test. Listen for any commentary on customer concentration risk and whether pricing power persists as competition intensifies.

The image featured for this article is © bestbuy.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Western Digital Surges in After Hours on Strong FY26 Q1 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 30, 2025

Western Digital Surges in After Hours on Strong FY26 Q1 Earnings

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that topped expectations on both revenue and earnings, with the stock…
Unity Software Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat
Joel South | Nov 5, 2025

Unity Software Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat

Unity Software (NYSE: U) delivered a blowout third quarter on Wednesday morning, crushing both revenue and earnings expectations in a…
Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 29, 2025

Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) beat third-quarter expectations on both revenue and earnings, but the real story lies in what happened to…
Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know
Eric Bleeker | Oct 27, 2025

Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) delivered a decisive beat on both earnings and revenue in Q3, raising full-year guidance and signaling…
Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know
Eric Bleeker | Oct 28, 2025

Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) delivered a commanding earnings beat on Tuesday, posting Q1 results that crushed expectations and signaled robust demand…
DoorDash Shares Plummet Following Q3 Earnings Miss
Joel South | Nov 5, 2025

DoorDash Shares Plummet Following Q3 Earnings Miss

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) beat revenue expectations on Wednesday after the close, posting $3.45B in third-quarter sales and delivering strong operational…
Takeaways From NextEra Energy (NEE) Q3 Earnings Beat
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

Takeaways From NextEra Energy (NEE) Q3 Earnings Beat

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) delivered an earnings beat on adjusted EPS this morning, though revenue fell short of expectations. The…
Fortinet Shares Down 10% Despite Reporting Strong Q3 Financials
Joel South | Nov 5, 2025

Fortinet Shares Down 10% Despite Reporting Strong Q3 Financials

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) delivered a commanding third quarter, beating earnings expectations by 17.5% while posting record operating margins. The company…
Pfizer’s Q3 Earnings Beat on Top and Bottom Lines
Joel South | Nov 4, 2025

Pfizer’s Q3 Earnings Beat on Top and Bottom Lines

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) beat earnings expectations decisively this morning, posting adjusted EPS of $0.87 against a $0.64 consensus and revenue…

Top Gaining Stocks

Datadog
DDOG Vol: 21,251,909
+$35.84
+23.13%
$190.82
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 324,924
+$92.08
+10.02%
$1,011.13
APA
APA Vol: 16,423,424
+$1.98
+9.14%
$23.64
Air Products & Chemicals
APD Vol: 4,254,388
+$21.23
+8.94%
$258.79
Parker Hannifin
PH Vol: 1,751,910
+$60.00
+7.75%
$834.15

Top Losing Stocks

CarMax
KMX Vol: 28,892,167
-$9.93
24.33%
$30.88
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 18,378,129
-$41.54
17.45%
$196.46
Paycom Software
PAYC Vol: 2,049,659
-$19.70
10.72%
$164.01
Tapestry
TPR Vol: 8,135,696
-$10.50
9.61%
$98.81
PTC
PTC Vol: 2,327,554
-$16.04
8.44%
$173.93