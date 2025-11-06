SanDisk Pops 10% in After Hours on FY26 Q1 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

SanDisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) delivered a decisive earnings beat today, posting $1.22 in adjusted EPS against a $1.02 consensus estimate and $2.31 billion in revenue versus a $2.21 billion expectation. The stock held firm in extended trading as investors absorbed results that signal a sharp inflection in both demand and profitability for the storage specialist.

The Turnaround Is Real

What stands out most is the magnitude of the operational improvement. SanDisk swung from a $23 million net loss in the prior quarter to $112 million in net income. Operating cash flow surged to $488 million, a stark reversal from a $131 million outflow a year ago. Free cash flow reached $438 million. These aren’t just cosmetic beats. They reflect genuine momentum in the business and tighter capital discipline.

The company also hit a meaningful milestone by achieving net cash positive status ahead of schedule. Cash on hand now sits at $1.44 billion, up 348% year over year, while total debt stands at $1.85 billion. That’s the kind of balance sheet improvement that gives management room to invest or return capital.

Datacenter and Edge Drive the Quarter

Both Datacenter and Edge segments expanded 26% sequentially, the real drivers of the beat. Consumer storage rose 11% sequentially but remains the slowest of the three. The company is shipping 15% of total bits using its BiCS8 technology, with expectations for that to dominate production by fiscal year end. That’s meaningful because it signals the company is moving up the value chain into higher-margin, more specialized products.

Management noted five major hyperscale customers are now engaged. In the AI and cloud infrastructure race, that’s the customer base you want. It’s where the volume and pricing power converge.

Guidance Raises the Bar Significantly

For Q2, SanDisk guided to revenue of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $3.00 to $3.40. That’s a steep step up from this quarter and suggests management sees sustained momentum, not a one-quarter pop. If the midpoint holds, that’s roughly 50% sequential EPS growth. That’s the kind of trajectory that reshapes investor perception of the company.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $1.22 (vs. $1.02 expected); 19.6% beat

Revenue: $2.31B (vs. $2.21B expected); 4.6% beat

Net Income: $112M (vs. $23M loss prior quarter)

Gross Profit: $687M

Operating Cash Flow: $488M (vs. negative $131M year over year)

Free Cash Flow: $438M

Cash Position: $1.44B (up 348% year over year)

Q2 Guidance (Non-GAAP EPS): $3.00 to $3.40

I’d focus on the cash flow story here. Operating cash flow swinging positive by over $600 million year over year is the clearest sign that the business model is working again.

What Management Said

CEO David Goeckeler struck an upbeat tone. “Customers are turning to Sandisk for our leading technology and products, which are exceptionally well positioned at a time when demand is strengthening,” he said. He also highlighted the net cash positive milestone, noting it positions the company to “drive meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.”

That’s not cautious language. Management is signaling confidence in the current cycle and the company’s competitive position within it.

What Matters Next

Watch whether SanDisk can sustain this momentum through the holiday season and into 2026. Datacenter and Edge demand are cyclical, and the current AI buildout could moderate. The company’s ability to hold gross margins while scaling volume will be the real test. Listen for any commentary on customer concentration risk and whether pricing power persists as competition intensifies.