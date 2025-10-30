Western Digital Surges in After Hours on Strong FY26 Q1 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Western Digital reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that topped expectations on both revenue and earnings.

The stock climbed nearly 13% in after-hours trading after it beat on the headline numbers.

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that topped expectations on both revenue and earnings, with the stock climbing nearly 13% in after-hours trading. The company beat on the headline numbers, and shares are building on the momentum when WDC hit a 52-week high of $145.68 just yesterday.

Data Center Demand Powers the Beat

Western Digital delivered a revenue beat of $90 million, posting $2.82 billion against expectations of $2.73 billion. The real strength came from non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.78, which exceeded the $1.58 estimate by $0.20. The beat reflects robust demand from cloud and AI-driven data center workloads, which are pushing customers toward high-capacity storage solutions.

CEO Irving Tan emphasized the tailwind in his remarks: “As AI accelerates data creation, Western Digital’s continued innovation and operational discipline position us well to capture new opportunities and drive sustained shareholder value.” The company separated its Flash business into Sandisk Corporation earlier this year, allowing management to focus entirely on core data storage operations where this demand is concentrated.

The Profitability Rebound Tells the Real Story

Net income surged 139.76% year over year to $1.18 billion, a dramatic turnaround from the losses that plagued fiscal 2023 and 2024. Operating cash flow jumped 1,876% to $672 million, though this comparison reflects an unusually weak prior-year quarter. More meaningful is the $599 million in free cash flow, which enabled the company to boost its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.125 per share, payable December 18.

Operating income rose 6.74% year over year to $792 million. I’d focus on this metric. It shows the company is extracting more profit from each dollar of revenue despite the challenging year-over-year comparison. Gross margins improved significantly, though Western Digital didn’t break out the exact figure in the available materials.

The Year-Over-Year Revenue Decline Clouds the Picture

Revenue fell 31.14% year over year from $4.10 billion in the prior year quarter. While the company beat estimates, this steep decline reflects the ongoing structural challenges in storage markets and the impact of the Sandisk separation. Total assets shrank 42% to $14.36 billion, and shareholders’ equity fell 50% to $5.89 billion, both reflections of the business restructuring and the carve-out of the Flash unit.

The stock’s post-earnings pullback suggests investors who bought into the pre-earnings momentum were disappointed by forward guidance or the magnitude of year-over-year headwinds. Even strong profitability can’t fully offset the reality that the overall storage market remains under pressure.

Key Figures

Revenue: $2.82B (vs. $2.73B expected); down 31% year over year

$2.82B (vs. $2.73B expected); down 31% year over year Non-GAAP EPS: $1.78 (vs. $1.58 expected); GAAP EPS of $3.07

$1.78 (vs. $1.58 expected); GAAP EPS of $3.07 Operating Income: $792M; up 6.74% year over year

$792M; up 6.74% year over year Net Income: $1.18B; up 139.76% year over year

$1.18B; up 139.76% year over year Operating Cash Flow: $672M; up 1,876% year over year

$672M; up 1,876% year over year Free Cash Flow: $599M

$599M Cash Position: $2.05B; up 20% year over year

$2.05B; up 20% year over year Dividend Increase: 25% to $0.125 per share

The cash flow generation is the quiet strength here. Western Digital is converting earnings into cash at a healthy rate, which gives management flexibility to return capital to shareholders and invest in the data center opportunity.

Management Points to Cloud and AI as the Path Forward

Guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 calls for revenue around $2.9 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.88 at the midpoint. That implies sequential growth in both metrics, with data center demand and high-capacity drives driving the increase. Management sounded confident about the demand environment, but the stock’s reaction suggests the market may have already priced in this recovery.

The company has beaten earnings estimates in five of the last six quarters, a track record that speaks to operational discipline. Yet the valuation has expanded significantly. At a trailing P/E of 31.77 and a forward P/E of 19.65, the stock is pricing in sustained earnings growth. Yesterday’s rally to $145.68 may have gotten ahead of itself.

What to Watch Next

The cloud demand driving these results is real, but it’s also concentrated among a handful of hyperscalers. Any commentary on pricing power or competitive intensity matters. Also watch for updates on the Sandisk separation and how the standalone company is performing. The market is betting on a sustained recovery in storage demand. If that thesis cracks, the recent rally unwinds quickly.