SentinelOne Plunges 8% After Q3 FY26 Earnings Report
Quick Read
- SentinelOne (S) posted adjusted EPS of $0.07 versus consensus estimate of a $0.17 loss. Revenue grew 23% to $258.9M.
- SentinelOne crossed $1B in annual recurring revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin reached 7% as profitability arrived ahead of schedule.
- CFO Barbara Larson is stepping down as management guides Q4 operating margin to 5%. The sequential margin decline follows a strong Q3.
SentinelOne (NYSE: S) reported Q3 fiscal 2026 results after the close on Thursday, delivering a profitability milestone that caught investors’ attention. The company posted adjusted EPS of $0.07, crushing the consensus estimate of a $0.17 loss by $0.24. Revenue came in at $258.9 million, beating expectations by $2.7 million and up 23% year over year. The stock was trading around $17.00 at the time of the filing. I thought the profit beat was the headline here, especially given how rare it is for high-growth cybersecurity platforms to flip positive this decisively.
Profitability Arrives Ahead of Schedule
SentinelOne turned in strong operational execution across the board. The adjusted EPS beat wasn’t just a small surprise. It represented a complete reversal from the expected loss, driven by improved operating leverage. Non-GAAP operating margin hit 7% for the quarter, a clear sign that the company’s cost discipline is paying off. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $1.06 billion, up 23% year over year, crossing a key milestone that validates the platform’s enterprise traction.
The customer base with over $100,000 in ARR grew 20% to 1,572 accounts. That’s a healthy expansion in high-value customers, which typically signals stronger retention and upsell momentum. Gross margin held at 79%, reflecting the scalability of the AI-native security platform. Free cash flow came in at $15.9 million, with operating cash flow of $21.0 million. I liked the cash generation here. It shows the business model is working beyond just accounting profits.
CFO Transition and Margin Guidance Dip
The only real concern was the CFO transition. Barbara Larson is stepping down, with Barry Padgett taking over on an interim basis. Leadership changes at the CFO level can create uncertainty, especially when a company is navigating its first phases of sustained profitability. The other item to watch is Q4 guidance. Management expects non-GAAP operating margin to decline to 5% next quarter, down from the 7% just reported. That’s a sequential step back, even if it’s still positive territory.
Key Figures
Adjusted EPS: $0.07 (vs. -$0.17 expected); beat by $0.24
Revenue: $258.9M (vs. $256.2M expected); up 23% YoY
ARR: $1.06B; up 23% YoY
Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 7%; positive for the quarter
Customers $100K+ ARR: 1,572; up 20% YoY
Gross Margin: 79%
Free Cash Flow: $15.9M
The margin story is the real takeaway. SentinelOne proved it can grow revenue in the low-20% range while expanding profitability. That combination is rare in software infrastructure and positions the company well against larger competitors.
CEO Highlights Platform Demand
CEO Tomer Weingarten struck an optimistic tone in his commentary. He said the company continues to “demonstrate a strong combination of top-tier growth and margin improvement,” adding that Q3 performance “underscores the growing demand for our AI-native security platform that combines data, intelligence, and defense.” The emphasis on AI-native capabilities is deliberate. SentinelOne recently acquired Observo AI to strengthen its telemetry pipeline and launched Security for AI offerings powered by Prompt Security. Management sounded confident about the platform’s differentiation in a crowded cybersecurity market.
What to Watch in Q4
Guidance for Q4 calls for $271 million in revenue and a 5% non-GAAP operating margin. Full-year fiscal 2026 revenue is expected to hit $1.001 billion with a 3% operating margin. You’ll want to see how they explain the sequential margin decline and whether the CFO transition creates any execution risk. I’d also listen for commentary on enterprise deal cycles and whether the $100K+ customer cohort continues expanding at the same pace.