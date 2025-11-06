S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 6: S&P 500 (SPY) Climbing Despite AI Valuation Concerns
Will Bitcoin Rebound to $120K Before 2026?

Will Bitcoin Rebound to $120K Before 2026?
By Sam Daodu
  • Bitcoin (BTC) is trading between $107,000 and $112,000 after crashing from $126,000 in October, with $120,000 now the key psychological level for bulls heading into 2026.
  • Institutional adoption is accelerating as SEGG Media launched a $300M Bitcoin treasury and Bitcoin-backed credit products offer up to 12.5% returns, though recent whale transfers of 13,000+ BTC to exchanges raise liquidation concerns.
  • 2026 forecasts range from bearish ($90K–$98K) to bullish ($150K–$165K), with the base case at $110K–$125K depending on whether institutional inflows can absorb potential whale selling pressure.
In October 2025, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) suffered a sharp fall, losing about $20,000 amid a $19 billion crypto market wipeout triggered by U.S.–China trade tensions. With the shakeout still fresh, many investors are asking: can Bitcoin rebound to $120,000 before 2026? 

The recent crash has injected caution into the market, yet underlying demand and institutional flows remain active. We’ll analyze if Bitcoin can reclaim its ATH by year’s end by assessing the key market factors, reviewing realistic odds of a rebound, and identifying the hurdles ahead.

Bitcoin Price Performance in the Last 30 Days

Over the last 30 days, Bitcoin’s momentum has shifted dramatically. BTC briefly hit $126,000 before crashing to $106,000 in a single day during the crypto flash crash on October 10. 

That move marked the first $20,000 candlestick in crypto history, and over $19 billion in leveraged positions were wiped out. Bitcoin then briefly fell below $105,000 before bouncing back, wiping out short-term profits. The effect was immediate: confidence shaken, traders tightened their positions, and market stability debates resurfaced.

Since that drop, Bitcoin has traded in a tighter range, averaging between $107,000 and $112,000. Bitcoin’s one-month return has fallen roughly 12%, reflecting the crash’s price pressure. But BTC’s one-year return still shows a 57% gain, suggesting long-term sentiment hasn’t broken.

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Could Reach $120,000 Before 2026

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investing concept. Bitcoin cryptocurrency coins. Trading on the cryptocurrency exchange. Trends in bitcoin exchange rates. Rise chart of bitcoin and alt coins.
DUSAN ZIDAR / Shutterstock.com

Here are three forces shaping the debate on whether Bitcoin can hit $120,000 in the next cycle:

1. Rising Institutional Adoption and Treasury Allocation

Institutional participation is reshaping how Bitcoin is held, traded, and valued. SEGG Media’s recent launch of a $300 million digital asset treasury with heavy Bitcoin exposure signals growing appetite among publicly listed companies to treat BTC as part of modern treasury strategy.

The trend builds on the corporate shift championed by early movers like Michael Saylor, who continues developing Bitcoin-backed credit solutions for institutional portfolios and potential S&P 500 integration. As more companies see Bitcoin as an alternative to traditional financial instruments, demand could stabilize or grow even in volatile conditions. The shift could push Bitcoin toward $120,000 before next year.

2. Whale and Institutional Accumulation Accelerating

Whales holding 10,000 to 100,000 BTC accumulated over 52,500 BTC in October, worth over $5 billion, according to Glassnode data. This buying during the dip signals confidence rather than fear.

Adding to this trend, Binance whale orders hit $1.96 million on average, with spot order sizes spiking over 100% to $4.8 million during the October 10 crash. When large holders accumulate during market weakness, it often precedes major rallies. Combined with declining exchange balances (170,000 BTC removed in 30 days), this pattern suggests whales are positioning for higher prices into 2026.

3. Macro Financial Shifts and Growing Preference for Hard-Cap Digital Assets

The broader global movement is changing how investors view traditional finance. With inflationary cycles, government debt spirals, and yield volatility, conventional systems face questions. This has sparked renewed interest in scarce digital assets. Bitcoin is leading the charge, though Ethereum and others are also benefiting.

Retail and institutional investors are now seeking alternatives to preserve value and hedge against monetary uncertainty. Bitcoin, with its fixed 21 million supply cap, stands out most clearly against unlimited fiat growth. Once seen mainly as speculative, Bitcoin is increasingly discussed as a strategic reserve or “digital gold.” That perception shift could drive its price heading into 2026.

Bitcoin Price Prediction for 2026

Bull market trend. Cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Stock Growth. Chart shows a strong increase in the price of bitcoin. Investing in virtual assets. Investment platform with charts and bitcoin coin.
rzoze19 / Shutterstock.com

Here’s the bullish, base, and bearish case for Bitcoin in 2026:

Bitcoin 2026 Bullish Case

Bitcoin’s institutional momentum keeps building despite its October slip. SEGG Media’s $300 million Bitcoin treasury and new Bitcoin-backed credit products offering up to 12.5% returns show traditional finance demand is real. If supply gets absorbed by these inflows, Bitcoin could surge to $150,000–$165,000 on fresh liquidity, accumulation, and mainstream adoption.

Bitcoin 2026 Bearish Case

The transfer of 13,000+ BTC to exchanges by long-term holders raises the possibility of heavy liquidation. If selling pressure combines with tightening liquidity and hesitant institutional support, Bitcoin might fall to $90,000–$98,000.

Bitcoin 2026 Base Case

A balancing act defines 2026. Institutional treasuries and yield products provide steady demand, but whale activity could temper sentiment. If market inflows and outflows stay roughly balanced, Bitcoin could consolidate in the $110,000–$125,000 range. This would signal maturing stability where confidence and caution coexist.

The Bottom Line

Can Bitcoin hit $120,000 before 2026? It’s possible, but not guaranteed. Institutional adoption is accelerating, macro conditions favor scarce assets, and whale repositioning might signal confidence rather than fear. 

The base case puts Bitcoin somewhere between $110,000 and $125,000, which includes the $120,000 mark. We advise watching institutional treasury announcements, exchange flow data, and Federal Reserve policy signals. Those three factors will determine whether Bitcoin rebounds or struggles through 2026.

