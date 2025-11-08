What Will Drive XRP’s Next Major Price Move?

Price forecasts range from bearish ($1.60-$2) if ETF approvals delay to bullish ($3.80-$4.20) if Ripple’s $2.25B in acquisitions (Hidden Road, GTreasury) boost institutional adoption.

Ripple Prime’s institutional trading platform and spot XRP ETF filings from Bitwise and Canary Capital (expected mid-November) could drive demand, though approvals remain uncertain.

XRP is trading around $2.30 after falling 22.6% over the past month, with $2.20 as key support and potential resistance at $2.46, while year-to-date holders remain up over 350%.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) took a beating during the recent crypto flash crash, falling more than 20% to around $2.25 as panic selling hammered major assets.

The altcoin briefly climbed back above $2.40 before sellers pushed it down again. The bounce didn’t last, but it showed buyers are still interested despite the fear. Now, as volatility cools, investors are watching for what could fuel XRP’s next big move.

XRP Loses Steam but Keeps Its Long-Term Spark

Over the past month, XRP has fallen 22.6% to around $2.30. The chart shows a steady downtrend. Recovery attempts keep failing as sellers remain in control.

XRP has dropped below the Bollinger Band midline, with resistance near $2.46. The lower band at $2.24 provides temporary support, but repeated tests suggest it could break under more selling pressure. Buying interest is weak, and trading volume has dropped compared to past surges. Short-term moving averages (MA5 and MA10) sit above the current price, signaling bearish momentum.

Despite recent weakness, XRP’s long-term performance remains strong. Holders are still up over 350% in the past year. Market sentiment leans cautious, and XRP must stay above $2.20 to prevent even greater losses. The recent drop after the crypto flash crash hasn’t erased its solid yearly gains, but the short-term trend remains weak. Buyers are waiting for clearer signals before stepping in again.

4 Drivers That Could Power XRP’s Next Major Price Move

Ripple’s expansion is entering a new phase. Despite recent price pressure, progress in regulation, institutional trading, and market access could fuel XRP’s recovery. Four catalysts stand out:

1. Ripple Prime and Institutional Demand

The launch of Ripple Prime marks a defining moment in Ripple’s journey to serve institutional investors. The platform lets large clients conduct secure over-the-counter spot trades for XRP, Ripple USD (RLUSD), and other major digital assets.

Ripple Prime combines Ripple’s regulatory licenses with Hidden Road’s trading technology to deliver a unified system built for scale and compliance. Institutional traders demand efficiency, liquidity, and safety. Ripple Prime offers all three, exposing XRP to players who’ve been reluctant to enter the market. As trading volume grows, liquidity could improve and price stability could increase, setting up potential gains.

2. Strategic Acquisitions and Global Reach

Ripple’s recent acquisitions show a clear long-term vision. Its $1.25 billion purchase of Hidden Road expanded its capabilities beyond payments to include crypto, foreign exchange, derivatives, and swaps.

The $1 billion GTreasury acquisition strengthens Ripple’s position in corporate treasury management, bridging traditional finance and blockchain solutions. Ripple continues expanding globally. It’s partnering with Bahrain Fintech Bay to influence blockchain development in the Gulf and collaborating with Absa Bank in South Africa on digital asset custody solutions.

These moves show Ripple isn’t just expanding its network. It’s integrating its technology into global financial systems. Growing adoption and international partnerships could strengthen investor confidence and drive XRP’s demand.

3. Rising Anticipation for Spot XRP ETFs

New investment products could also drive XRP’s price. Bitwise and Canary Capital have both filed for spot XRP exchange-traded funds, with launches expected in mid-November. ETFs make it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure without directly holding tokens.

If approved, they could pull in billions, similar to Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year. That surge in institutional and retail participation could help reverse recent declines and reignite market momentum.

4. Improving Regulatory Clarity

Regulatory clarity is one of XRP’s strongest catalysts. Ripple’s proactive approach and established licensing give it a clear advantage as U.S. digital asset rules evolve.

Once the regulatory framework clarifies, major financial institutions may feel more confident using XRP for payments and trading. Regulatory stability breeds confidence, and confidence drives price growth.

XRP Price Predictions 2026: Bullish, Base, and Bearish Outlook

Bullish Scenario

If Ripple Prime gains institutional traction and spot XRP ETFs launch successfully, XRP could surge. Institutional liquidity, global partnerships, and growing adoption in payments and treasury systems could drive real-world demand. Better regulatory clarity could attract more capital as investors seek compliant digital assets. In this scenario, XRP could reach $3.80 to $4.20 as market confidence fuels active trading.

Base Scenario

If momentum stabilizes without major breakthroughs, XRP could trade in the $2.40 to $3 range. Ripple’s steady rollout of new services and international partnerships could offset selling pressure. Market sentiment would stay cautious but steady, with traders focused on long-term fundamentals rather than short-term gains.

Bearish Scenario

If ETF approvals get delayed or Ripple’s growth stalls, XRP could face renewed selling pressure. Lack of institutional participation and broader market weakness could push XRP below $2, potentially to $1.60. Regulatory uncertainty or slow adoption could weigh on investor sentiment, keeping XRP in a downtrend until stronger catalysts emerge.

What Happens Next

XRP’s next major move hinges on four catalysts: Ripple Prime’s institutional adoption, strategic acquisitions expanding real-world utility, spot ETF approvals, and regulatory clarity.

The bullish case ($3.80-$4.20) requires successful ETF launches and strong institutional demand. The bearish case ($1.60-$2) plays out if approvals stall or adoption disappoints. Watch for mid-November ETF decisions and Ripple Prime trading volumes. Those two factors will likely determine whether XRP breaks out or continues consolidating heading into the new year.