XRP Surges After ETF Filings: Is $3 Within Reach?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

XRP‘s (CRYPTO: XRP) surge above $2.50 this week has crypto traders buzzing. Multiple spot ETF filings by major asset managers hit the DTCC platform, and suddenly regulatory approval before the end of November looks possible.

The filings from Franklin Templeton, Bitwise and 21Shares brought fresh optimism to a market that’s been waiting for this moment. Investors are keeping a close eye on XRP as momentum builds. Growing institutional interest, rising trading volumes, and striking similarities to Bitcoin’s pre-ETF rally have traders asking: could XRP soon test $3?

XRP’s Rocky Road to $2.50

Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com

Over the last six months, XRP has been on a wild ride. The token started the period in mid-May 2025 at around $2.55 before slipping to $2.12 in late June (its lowest level of the cycle). Momentum returned through July, pushing prices to $3.28 in early August, just short of the $3.65 all-time high set on July 18.

After the summer rally, XRP cooled off. September and October corrections snapped the price back to $2.36, then leveled out in the current range of $2.48-$2.53. The volatility hasn’t scared everyone away. With new regulatory clarity and institutional involvement, XRP has climbed more than 320% over the last year.

The recent rebound coincides with fresh ETF filing optimism. Traders now see the $3 zone as the next key battleground, one that could define XRP’s next major move.

Why These ETF Filings Actually Matter

TopMicrobialStock / Shutterstock.com

The latest wave of XRP ETF filings has injected serious energy into the market. On November 7, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) updated its listings to include several spot XRP ETFs from major issuers such as Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and 21Shares.

These products remain in “pre-launch” mode, pending SEC approval, but the timing has traders excited. The setup mirrors the same pre-approval stage seen before Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs went live earlier in 2025. The filings triggered a 20-day SEC review window, which could lead to automatic approval if no objections are raised by November 27.

Bloomberg analysts currently put approval odds at 95%, suggesting regulatory conditions are increasingly favorable. If approved, these ETFs could attract billions in institutional capital, potentially up to $5 billion in the early stages. That kind of money would strengthen XRP’s liquidity and push it into mainstream investment portfolios.

Ripple’s Rising Institutional Developments Could Propel XRP

TopMicrobialStock / Shutterstock.com

Institutional confidence in XRP is growing as Ripple embeds itself deeper into global finance. Ripple President Monica Long recently highlighted increased blockchain adoption interest from major banks, including Bank of America.

Traditional institutions are finally coming around. Ripple’s aggressive expansion tells the story. The acquisitions of Hidden Road and GTreasury, part of a $4 billion spending spree, have positioned Ripple as a bridge between crypto and mainstream finance.

The launch of Ripple Prime, an institutional trading platform, provides secure and compliant access to XRP and Ripple USD (RLUSD). This platform, combined with consistent on-chain growth, signals a market shift from pure speculation to structured adoption. Banks and enterprises can now access XRP through regulated channels. That’s a big deal for conservative institutional investors who’ve been sitting on the sidelines.

XRP’s Technical Battle at $3

XRP now faces a clear technical challenge as it approaches the $3 mark. The $2.60-$2.80 band has become critical resistance, and $3.00 remains a psychological and structural barrier. A clean breakout above this level could trigger a run to $3.30-$3.60, supported by bullish continuation patterns emerging on daily and weekly charts.

The consolidation pattern shows strong accumulation, with the asset printing higher lows recently. XRP’s RSI sits in neutral territory, indicating room for further gains without an immediate pullback. However, declining moving averages suggest short-term pressure remains. Heavy volume and institutional inflows will be essential for the next breakout.

What 2026 Could Bring for XRP

alfernec / Shutterstock.com

XRP’s performance in 2026 depends on ETF momentum, Ripple’s institutional growth, and regulatory clarity sustaining demand. With major catalysts in motion, the coming year could determine XRP’s long-term market position.

Bullish Case

XRP could reach $3.80-$5 by the end of 2026. This assumes successful ETF launches, rising institutional inflows through Ripple Prime, and continued partnerships with major financial institutions.

Strong global liquidity and sustained adoption of Ripple’s payment network would cement XRP’s position as a compliant bridge asset for cross-border settlements. Analysts believe consistent ETF demand and expanded real-world usage could push XRP into a new growth phase similar to Bitcoin’s post-ETF rally.

Base Case

A steady outcome would keep XRP trading between $2.40 and $3.00. ETF approvals would attract moderate inflows, but market sentiment would remain measured. Ripple’s growing utility through RLUSD and treasury services would maintain stable adoption, though traders might focus on consolidation rather than breakout moves.

Institutional participation would provide a firm price floor, but cautious global markets could limit upside momentum. This scenario reflects balanced optimism, where growth continues at a controlled pace.

Bearish Case

Without sustained momentum, XRP could slip back to $1.60-$2.00. This would follow delayed ETF approvals, regulatory pushback, or broad crypto market weakness. Institutional interest might cool temporarily, leading to short-term price declines.

That said, Ripple’s growing ecosystem and strengthening relationships with major banks should maintain long-term confidence. Unlike previous downturns, XRP now has better fundamentals and expanded real-world applications. Any pullback would likely be a healthy correction rather than a permanent setback.