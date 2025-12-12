XRP ETF Inflows Hits $1 Billion in Under 4 Weeks—Fastest Since Ethereum: Can This Push Price to $3?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) just pulled off something remarkable. The newly launched U.S. spot XRP ETFs have amassed roughly $1.0 billion in assets in under four weeks. That makes this the fastest inflow ramp for any altcoin fund since Ethereum’s debut. The capital surge came almost entirely from institutional buyers, and it even outpaced the early ETF phases for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Major asset managers are leading the charge. Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and Bitwise all launched XRP ETFs to give investors broad exposure. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse points out that hitting the $1B milestone in less than a month reflects serious demand for regulated crypto investment products. This relentless institutional buying has sparked fresh optimism that XRP might finally break through the $3.00 ceiling.

How XRP Achieved Huge ETF Inflows and Institutional Demand

The speed of inflows shows genuine institutional conviction. A 14-day streak of continuous buying brought the U.S. spot XRP ETFs to roughly $906 million in net investments since their mid-November launch.

Early buyers steadily accumulated XRP through small, consistent purchases rather than relying on massive one-time trust conversions. Canary Capital’s fund led the way with nearly $245M in inflows after its Nov. 13 launch. Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and Bitwise then quickly followed with their own spot XRP ETFs. All these inflows got absorbed into custody accounts, which tightened the supply available on exchanges.

Regulatory clarity is one of the major drivers of XRP’s rising demand. In August 2025, the SEC and Ripple reached a settlement ending their multi-year legal battle. Both parties dropped their appeals, and the court affirmed that XRP functions as a commodity-like asset in secondary market transactions—and investors treated this ruling as a green light to buy, igniting the wave of institutional inflows.

These factors have shifted sentiment dramatically. Crypto commentator Paul Barron summed it up. He highlighted that the crypto-curious are becoming crypto investors. XRP’s ETFs hit $1B in AUM in under 4 weeks, making it the fastest since ETH. With 40+ crypto ETFs launched in the U.S. this year and Vanguard opening access through traditional accounts, the infrastructure is finally catching up with the interest.

This momentum is spreading beyond niche crypto channels into mainstream finance. Even globally, regulators are validating XRP. Singapore’s central bank recently expanded Ripple’s license to use XRP and its stablecoin RLUSD in payment services.

Fundamental Catalysts Responsible For the Surge in XRP ETF Inflows

U.S. regulators have effectively blessed XRP by creating streamlined approval pathways for crypto ETFs. The SEC’s new listing regime, which was approved in September 2025, cuts approval time and was designed specifically for funds like XRP.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins and industry figures like Bitwise’s Teddy Fusaro called it a game-changer for bringing crypto into mainstream finance. In this climate, investors feel comfortable holding XRP. The combination of crypto-friendly laws and growing real-world use cases, like on-demand liquidity for cross-border payments, could push XRP toward the $3 level.

Ripple has been building infrastructure to back up institutional interest. In late 2025, Ripple closed a $1.25B acquisition of prime broker Hidden Road, creating a new Ripple Prime platform for institutional trading. Trading volume on Ripple Prime tripled immediately after the deal closed.

Ripple also launched its dollar-backed stablecoin RLUSD for on-chain settlements and started pilot projects with Mastercard and Gemini to use XRP for payments. These moves reinforce the idea that XRP can work as a bridge currency or liquidity pool for banks and funds that need compliance-friendly crypto exposure.

Macro conditions are helping too. U.S. rate-cut expectations rose into December, which tends to boost risk assets like crypto. Analyst Bob Mason notes that given the prospects of a Fed rate cut, the short- to medium-term outlook stays bullish for XRP. Strong ETF flows, regulatory support, and expanding real-world payment use cases all point to one thing: the reasons to own XRP right now are stronger than they’ve been in years.

Can the Surge in XRP ETF Inflows Push Price Over $3?

Below, we examine the bullish, base and bearish price forecasts for XRP to see whether the coin’s ETF growth can push it to $3.

Bullish Prediction

The optimistic view says current momentum keeps building. XRP clears all major technical hurdles, and sustained ETF inflows above $1B steadily drain supply from exchanges. Meanwhile, broader adoption of Ripple’s network through RLUSD and On-Demand Liquidity picks up speed. Under these conditions, XRP could decisively break above $3.20–$3.40 early in 2026.

Base Scenario

The realistic middle ground sees XRP ETF approvals moving forward on schedule, with inflows continuing at a moderate pace after the initial surge, while the markets stay cautious. XRP could end up trading in a $2.40–$2.90 range for the foreseeable future, with the $3.00 level acting as consistent resistance instead of a launchpad.

Bearish Scenario

The downside case assumes ETF momentum stalls or reverses, with broader market stress dragging down sentiment. This happens when U.S. regulators crack down unexpectedly—new SEC enforcement letters to issuers or surprise currency restrictions.

It could also happen when a sharp geopolitical or financial shock hits risk markets. Under these conditions, XRP could fall back toward its early support range, possibly retreating to $1.60–$2.00 as inflows dry up and nervous holders sell.