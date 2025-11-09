S&P 500
6,745.80
-0.02%
Dow Jones
47,072.70
+0.10%
Nasdaq 100
25,138.20
-0.35%
Russell 2000
2,437.91
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,739.00
+0.20%
Nikkei 225
50,528.20
+0.33%

Investing

Can Ethereum Retest $4,000 as Investor Confidence Returns?

Quick Read

  • Ethereum (ETH) is trading in the high $3,000s after dropping from above $4,300 in early October, with $4,000 now a key psychological resistance level.

  • Ethereum ETFs pulled in over $2.8B during one week in August, but recent outflows suggest weakening institutional demand as major players trimmed positions.

  • The Fusaka upgrade launches December 3 to boost data throughput and lower gas fees, though Layer 2 solutions are reducing main chain fee revenue.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Sam Daodu
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Can Ethereum Retest $4,000 as Investor Confidence Returns?

© alfernec / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is making another run at $4,000, and investors are split on whether it can hold this time. After a rollercoaster year (rallying above $4,700 in August, then sliding hard in October), ETH is currently hovering in the high $3,000s.

The drop below $4,000 has market watchers picking sides. Some see warning signs of a deeper correction. Others point to improving fundamentals that could fuel a comeback. The gaping question remains: Can ETH break back above $4,000 and actually hold it?

Market Recovery and Recent Price Action

Ethereum cryptocurrencies and background graph statistics
alfernec / Shutterstock.com

2025 has been messy for Ethereum. In early October, ETH rode BTC’s wave past $4,300 as Bitcoin hit a new all-time high. That rally lasted about five minutes. Geopolitical tensions triggered a market-wide sell-off, and Ethereum dropped to the mid-$3,000s within days.

But the bounce was just as fast. Institutional buyers stepped in hard, pushing ETH back above $4,000 by mid-October. Then came the inevitable profit-taking. By late October, ETH had slipped back below $4,000 and was trading near $3,800 on Halloween.

Now investor confidence in Ethereum seems to be creeping back. Fresh ETF money is flowing in, network upgrades are landing, and the $4,000 level is back in focus as the psychological line Ethereum needs to cross.

The Bullish Case for Ethereum

New cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH 2.0 go up in trading. Golden coin with Ethereum logo rise in bull market. Price of decentralized digital currency is growing up. Electronic money on black background
Jin Odin / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum bulls think this dip is just a rest stop before the next leg up. Here’s what’s backing that confidence:

  1. Institutional Money Still Flowing: Wall Street hasn’t given up on ETH. The launch of Ethereum ETFs this year opened the gates to mainstream capital in a big way. Over the summer, Ethereum ETFs pulled in record inflows. More than $2.8 billion poured in during a single week in August, crushing Bitcoin fund flows at the time.
  2. Network Upgrades Hitting: Ethereum keeps getting better under the hood. The “Fusaka” upgrade drops December 3 and should boost data throughput significantly. More capacity, lower gas fees. That’s the goal. Right now, ETH’s network activity is nearing a 2025 high, but fees haven’t exploded like they did in past bull runs. If Ethereum can scale without pricing out users, that’s a huge win.
  3. Price Targets Still Ambitious: Plenty of analysts expect ETH to push past its previous all-time high of $4,865. CoinGape recently forecasted a $5,000 target, especially if Fusaka delivers. Five-figure predictions are still floating around from credible sources. The bull case is now a matter of “when, not if” ETH eventually powers back above $4K, and keeps climbing.

The Bearish Case for Ethereum

Gold Ethereum cryptocurrency with candle stick graph chart and digital background.
Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com

Despite the fresh bullish Ethereum price predictions, the bears aren’t buying the optimism. Here’s their counter-argument:

  1. Weakening Institutional Enthusiasm: ETFs brought a wave of institutional money earlier this year, but that tide seems to be turning. Fund flows went negative in recent weeks. In late October, Ethereum spot ETFs saw heavy outflows. BlackRock and other major players trimmed their ETH positions as the market declined. When the smart money starts heading for the exits, that’s worth paying attention to.
  2. Macro Headwinds and Competition: High interest rates and recession fears are still hanging over risk assets like crypto. If the Federal Reserve stays hawkish, speculative investments like ETH could keep struggling. And when that happens, Ethereum could tank to $3,000 all over again.
  3. Network Fees and Scaling Solutions Headaches: There’s also the Layer 2 problem. Ethereum’s push to scale through networks like Base and Arbitrum is great for users (lower fees, faster transactions). But it’s also siphoning activity away from the main chain, which means less fee revenue getting burned. Standard Chartered just slashed its year-end ETH target to $4,000 (down from $10,000), partly because of this Layer 2 migration.

What Happens Next

The $4,000 level is where the bulls and bears fight plays out. Bulls have institutional backing, network improvements, and ambitious price forecasts on their side. Bears see weakening fund flows, macro uncertainty, and structural challenges eating into Ethereum’s value. Whichever narrative wins determines whether ETH reclaims $4,000 or keeps sliding. Right now, it’s anyone’s game, and it’ll be a crucial tussle heading into the new year.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Ethereum vs. Solana: Which Has the Bigger Upside by 2026?
Sam Daodu | Nov 9, 2025

Ethereum vs. Solana: Which Has the Bigger Upside by 2026?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) have both had a volatile year. Ethereum hit a record high near $4,700…
Top 5 Cryptos Analysts Are Watching After the Market Correction
Sam Daodu | Nov 7, 2025

Top 5 Cryptos Analysts Are Watching After the Market Correction

The crypto market hemorrhaged nearly $1 trillion in 48 hours during November’s correction. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) dropped below $100,000, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH)…
Which Altcoins Could Outperform Bitcoin in 2026?
Sam Daodu | Nov 7, 2025

Which Altcoins Could Outperform Bitcoin in 2026?

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) 2025 rally has set a high bar, but some altcoins are showing momentum that could carry into…
Bitcoin or Ethereum: Which Is Better Post Crypto Flash Crash
Sam Daodu | Oct 27, 2025

Bitcoin or Ethereum: Which Is Better Post Crypto Flash Crash

The recent crypto flash crash hit traders and investors by surprise, with most crypto charts painted in red as billions…
Analysts Agree: BitMine Immersion Is the Reason Behind Ethereum Beating Bitcoin
Rich Duprey | Sep 2, 2025

Analysts Agree: BitMine Immersion Is the Reason Behind Ethereum Beating Bitcoin

Ethereum’s Surge Outpaces Bitcoin For two consecutive months, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has eclipsed Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in capital inflows, marking a seismic…
Ethereum (ETH) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts
Chris MacDonald | Mar 16, 2024

Ethereum (ETH) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts

Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) been ripping higher. Most investors who aren’t living under a rock already know this. Now trading around…
Is Bitcoin’s Dominance Slipping as Altcoins Gain Steam?
Sam Daodu | Nov 8, 2025

Is Bitcoin’s Dominance Slipping as Altcoins Gain Steam?

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance sits around 60% as November trading turns choppy. Prices have dropped below $100,000, pushing the broader…
BitMine Now Owns 2.8% of All Ethereum. Buy Now or Too Risky?
Rich Duprey | Oct 29, 2025

BitMine Now Owns 2.8% of All Ethereum. Buy Now or Too Risky?

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMEX:BMNR) surprised the market on Monday by declaring it had purchased another 77,055 tokens of Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH),…
Why Ethereum’s Rally to $7,500 Makes BitMine Immersion a Must-Buy Stock Now
Rich Duprey | Aug 29, 2025

Why Ethereum’s Rally to $7,500 Makes BitMine Immersion a Must-Buy Stock Now

A New Dawn for Ethereum Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is basking in a market renaissance, with institutional investors pouring capital into ETH-focused…

Top Gaining Stocks

Expedia
EXPE Vol: 7,651,176
+$38.55
+17.55%
$258.25
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 10,218,135
+$10.74
+14.71%
$83.74
News Corp
NWSA Vol: 6,326,977
+$1.64
+6.54%
$26.72
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,484,347
+$5.92
+6.49%
$97.18
News Corp
NWS Vol: 855,266
+$1.81
+6.36%
$30.29

Top Losing Stocks

Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 5,792,382
-$20.40
8.08%
$232.00
Block
XYZ Vol: 21,400,943
-$5.48
7.73%
$65.45
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 34,343,010
-$2.90
6.32%
$43.00
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 10,944,600
-$3.02
5.21%
$55.00
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 19,111,474
-$3.07
5.17%
$56.28