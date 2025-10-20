Why Wall Street Is Dumping Bitcoin for Ethereum’s Hidden Goldmine

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points BlackRock shifting from Bitcoin (BTC) to Ethereum (ETH) signals institutional preference for utility-driven assets.

(BTC) to (ETH) signals institutional preference for utility-driven assets. ETH’s programmable blockchain offers DeFi and staking yields that BTC lacks.

While BTC excels as digital gold, ETH’s practical uses position it as a lower-risk growth play long-term.

It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the world’s largest asset manager with $13.5 trillion under management, has started shifting some crypto allocations from Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) to Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH). Recent filings show BlackRock increasing its ETH holdings while trimming BTC exposure in certain funds. This isn’t a one-off; it’s part of a pattern where BlackRock has consistently directed more fresh capital into ETH than BTC over the past year.

As a bellwether for institutional money, this move could prompt other big players — like pension funds and hedge funds — to pile in, boosting ETH’s price and adoption. But does it make ETH the superior buy right now?

Following the Smart Money Trail

BlackRock’s actions carry weight because they signal confidence to the broader market. Last month, for example, the asset manager’s iShares Ethereum Trust (NASDAQ:ETHA) recorded its largest inflows in a month drawing 80,768 ETH, while BlackRock’s total Ethereum reserves represent 1.5% of all ETH currently in circulation.

This echoes earlier shifts the asset manager made. In the second quarter, BlackRock funneled $2.3 billion into ETH spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) versus $1.8 billion for BTC equivalents. The pivot occurred as executives cite ETH’s evolving ecosystem as a hedge against BTC’s maturing but stagnant role. With regulatory clarity from the SEC on ETH staking rewards, BlackRock views it as less volatile in downturns — ETH dropped only 45% in the 2024 correction, versus BTC’s 55%. During the flash crash earlier this month, ETH dropped 12% compared a 14% drop by BTC.

This isn’t blind faith. BlackRock’s research arm highlights ETH’s deflationary mechanics post-Merge — the major update to Ethereum’s consensus mechanism that switched from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake — where transaction burns outpace issuance, potentially driving scarcity. If institutions follow — and data from CoinShares shows inflows mirroring BlackRock’s trends — ETH could see a 20% to 30% premium over BTC in the next six months.

Yet, skeptics point out BTC’s “digital gold” status remains unchallenged, with 70% of corporate treasuries (like Strategy‘s (NASDAQ:MSTR)) still favoring it for pure store-of-value plays.

Core Differences That Matter

Although both are nominally “cryptocurrencies,” at their root, Bitcoin and Ethereum diverge sharply. Launched in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, BTC was designed as peer-to-peer electronic cash — a decentralized alternative to fiat. Its fixed 21 million supply cap enforces scarcity, making it akin to gold in a digital wrapper.

BTC’s blockchain prioritizes security and simplicity: proof-of-work consensus demands massive energy (about 150 terawatt hours annually), but it has never been hacked at the protocol level. Today, BTC dominates with a $2.2 trillion market cap, serving mainly as an inflation hedge. El Salvador’s adoption of BTC as legal tender underscores its sovereign appeal.

Ethereum, born in 2015 under Vitalik Buterin, aims bigger: a programmable platform for decentralized apps (dApps). Its shift to proof-of-stake in 2022 slashed energy use by 99%, addressing BTC’s environmental critiques.

ETH’s native token fuels the network — paying gas fees for smart contracts that enable everything from lending to gaming. With over 4,000 tokens built on it (such as USDC (CRYPTO:USDC) stablecoin), Ethereum powers about 50% or so of DeFi’s $237 billion total value locked (TVL). BTC, on the other hand, lags in utility, relying on sidechains like Lightning for scalability, which process far fewer transactions daily compared to Ethereum.

These differences play out in risk profiles. BTC’s rigidity makes it safer for long-term holdings — its volatility has trended down 15% yearly since 2020. ETH, tied to developer activity, tends to be more volatile than BTC, and its layer-2 solutions like Optimism have significantly reduced transaction fees, boosting real-world use.

Utility Fuels the Fire

Ethereum shines where BTC stalls: practical applications. DeFi platforms on ETH like Aave allow users to borrow against collateral, with lending rates typically below 2% APY in 2025 — a functionality not natively available on BTC. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exploded on ETH, generating $3.1 billion in 2024 sales, while BTC’s Ordinals feel like an afterthought.

Enterprise adoption is also superior. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) runs blockchain pilots on ETH, not BTC, for tokenized assets.

This utility drives “flippening” talk — ETH surpassing BTC in market cap. BlackRock’s shift aligns with this: ETH’s staking yields 2% to 4%%, turning holders into earners, unlike BTC’s zero. In a rate-cut cycle, ETH’s income stream could attract yield-hungry institutions, making it “safer” as a diversified bet.

Still, BTC’s first-mover edge and ETF liquidity (the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC) once held 3% of supply) keep it the gateway drug for new money.

Key Takeaway

BlackRock’s moves tilt toward ETH as the smarter institutional pick, blending safety with growth. But BTC’s purity endures for purists. Buy ETH if you’re seeking growth and utility, but stick with BTC for bedrock stability. In the crypto world’s Wild West, diversification wins.