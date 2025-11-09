S&P 500
6,763.80
+0.27%
Dow Jones
47,137.80
+0.14%
Nasdaq 100
25,238.70
+0.40%
Russell 2000
2,449.31
+0.47%
FTSE 100
9,739.00
+0.20%
Nikkei 225
50,813.20
+0.56%

Investing

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Quick Read

  • Nvidia (NVDA) fell 7.1% this week and briefly entered correction territory after dropping from $211.34 to $178.91. The main events leading to NVIDIA’s fall included a general ‘risk-off’ in the market and comments from OpenAI adding pressure to AI infrastructure stocks.
  • In earnings news, NVIDIA’s main rival AMD forecast $9.6B in revenue next quarter and projects tens of billions from data centers by 2027.
  • OpenAI CEO comments on financing $1.4T spending commitments and seeking government backstop spooked AI investors.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.
By Eric Bleeker Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

© 24/7 Wall St

Shares of NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) dropped 7.1% this week, sinking sharply after hitting a high of $211.34 on Monday morning. Yet, even with the losses, NVIDIA shares had quickly plummeted into correction territory midday Friday. Shares sank to a low of $178.91 before rebounding to close the day at $188.15, a slight gain from Thursday’s close. 

So, the big question facing NVIDIA investors is whether last week’s losses were the result of ‘market noise’ or were a signal of something larger and more troubling. Let’s dive into 3 catalysts that led to this week’s sell-off. 

The Nasdaq Did NVIDIA (And Other AI Stocks Like Broadcom and AMD) No Favors 

The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 3% last week. Tech stocks in particular were under pressure with the Technology Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLK) down 4.2% NVIDIA may have fallen 7.1%, but other semiconductor stocks also fell. Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) fell 5.5% while AMD (Nasdaq: AMD) plunged 8.8%. 

The biggest news among this group of companies at the forefront of producing AI accelerators was AMD’s earnings. Overall, the earnings were a positive piece of news for the industry. AMD forecast outlook of $9.6 billion next quarter, far ahead of Wall Street estimates of about $9.2 billion. Looking further out, AMD projects ‘tens of billions’ in revenue from their data center business from 2027. If you’re an ‘AI bull’ who believes the cycle is far from slowing down, AMD’s earnings generally supported that idea. 

If you’re looking for reasons the broader market took a nose dive this week, it appeared to be a broader ‘risk-off.’ Most days, technology stocks fell, more defensive industries like Financials, Healthcare, and Consumer Staples rose. Macroeconomic headlines like consumer confidence plummeting amidst the continuing government shutdown also rattled markets. 

OpenAI Spooks the Market 

Another key reason technology stocks fell this week was OpenAI ‘spooking’ the market. Earlier in the week, comments from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman were widely shared across both social media and within money management circles. In the video (embedded in the X post below), you can see Altman get very defensive about a very reasonable question about the company’s ability to finance aggressive spending plans from venture capitalist Brad Gerstner. 

Another key OpenAI storyline was the Wall Street Journal reporting the company was seeking a government backstop on its data center investments. The comments were made by CFO Sarah Friar in an interview with the paper, and OpenAI tried walking them back as ‘poor wording.’ Yet the damage was done. Investors are quickly reversing course and viewing OpenAI as less of a catalyst in the AI space and more of a risk. 

The company has been on a barnstorming PR tour for more than a month, announcing major deal after major deal and the longer the PR tour goes, the more ‘bubble talk’ grows. 

AI Earnings Are Still Red-Hot 

There were other headlines this week that captured the media’s attention, such as Jensen Huang stating ‘China is going to win the AI race’ (another statement that has been walked back). 

But beyond all the noise, the bottom line for NVIDIA investors is that the actual earnings news was very positive last week. Earlier, we detailed how AMD’s guidance for next quarter was very positive and the company also forecast massive scale into 2027. 

Another bright spot was optics companies. Lumentum, Fabrinet, and Coherent all forecast extremely strong sales. That’s an important indicator for other AI infrastructure companies, as a surge in optics is just one more datapoint in a major acceleration in data center builds. 

Overall, NVIDIA saw a big decline this week, but the actual news flow around the company was fairly positive this week, thanks to earnings. Their losses are mostly attributable to investors selling off risk this week and comments from OpenAI leading to added selling pressure on AI stocks. 

 

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Is AMD Turning Into Nvidia’s Kryptonite? Here’s How High It Can Go
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Oct 10, 2025

Is AMD Turning Into Nvidia’s Kryptonite? Here’s How High It Can Go

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been locked in a high-stakes AI chip race that has sent investors into a…
The Biggest Winners from AMD’s (Nasdaq: AMD) Massive OpenAI Data Center Deal
Eric Bleeker | Oct 18, 2025

The Biggest Winners from AMD’s (Nasdaq: AMD) Massive OpenAI Data Center Deal

AMD (Nasdaq: AMD) signed a massive deal with OpenAI that was announced before the market opened on October 6th. Since that…
This Analyst Thinks NVIDIA Will Fall 40%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 24, 2025

This Analyst Thinks NVIDIA Will Fall 40%

Seaport Global Securities analyst Jay Goldberg downgraded NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) three months ago. He put a “sell” on the stock…
AI Stocks Broadcom (AVGO) and Celestica (CLS) Soar after Google Earnings
Eric Bleeker | Feb 4, 2025

AI Stocks Broadcom (AVGO) and Celestica (CLS) Soar after Google Earnings

AI stocks are on the move after hours. The primary catalyst is earnings from Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL).  While Alphabet shares are off…
NVIDIA’s Stock Will Crater If Revenue Is Up 70%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 23, 2025

NVIDIA’s Stock Will Crater If Revenue Is Up 70%

It is hard to imagine a company in which the stock will crater if its quarterly revenue is up less…
Could Plummeting AI Stock Prices Delay an NVIDIA Stock Split?
Eric Bleeker | Apr 20, 2024

Could Plummeting AI Stock Prices Delay an NVIDIA Stock Split?

AI stocks were sold off big on Friday. NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) closed down an even 10% while Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI) plummeted 23.14%.…
Billionaire Philippe Laffont Recently Bought CoreWeave, Broadcom and Oracle
Vandita Jadeja | Oct 8, 2025

Billionaire Philippe Laffont Recently Bought CoreWeave, Broadcom and Oracle

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are 3 very popular stocks amount retail investors. They are also favorite…
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 2025)
Joel South | Oct 14, 2025

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 2025)

As the marketplace for semiconductors grows beyond Nvidia, Broadcom—a major competitor—should see its stock price grow significantly.
Options Traders Flip Bearish as Oracle (ORCL) Falters
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 5, 2025

Options Traders Flip Bearish as Oracle (ORCL) Falters

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) fell 11% this past week, sliding to $245.01 as retail investors and options traders have…

Top Gaining Stocks

Expedia
EXPE Vol: 7,651,176
+$38.55
+17.55%
$258.25
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 10,218,135
+$10.74
+14.71%
$83.74
News Corp
NWSA Vol: 6,326,977
+$1.64
+6.54%
$26.72
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,484,347
+$5.92
+6.49%
$97.18
News Corp
NWS Vol: 855,266
+$1.81
+6.36%
$30.29

Top Losing Stocks

Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 5,792,382
-$20.40
8.08%
$232.00
Block
XYZ Vol: 21,400,943
-$5.48
7.73%
$65.45
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 34,343,010
-$2.90
6.32%
$43.00
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 10,944,600
-$3.02
5.21%
$55.00
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 19,111,474
-$3.07
5.17%
$56.28