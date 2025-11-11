S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 11: S&P 500 (SPY) Lower After Record Session

Investing

Can Google’s Ironwood TPU Dethrone Nvidia’s AI Empire?

Quick Read

  • Google (GOOG) launched Ironwood, its seventh-generation TPU that is four times faster than its predecessor and uses 30% less power.
  • Google Cloud grew 34% year-over-year to $15.15B in Q3, the fastest growth among major hyperscalers.
  • Nvidia (NVDA) still commands 80% to 90% of the AI GPU market despite competition from Google and other tech giants.
By Rich Duprey
Can Google’s Ironwood TPU Dethrone Nvidia’s AI Empire?

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has fueled explosive growth for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), with its graphics processing units commanding the lion’s share of the market for training and running large language models. This success has lured numerous companies into the fray, from startups to tech giants, all vying for a piece of the lucrative AI hardware pie. 

The latest is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), whose Google business stands out with the rollout of Ironwood, its seventh-generation Tensor Processing Unit (TPU). This custom AI chip targets Nvidia’s dominance by offering superior speed and efficiency for demanding workloads. 

As the industry pushes boundaries in generative AI and machine learning, Google’s challenge could spark shifts, but dethroning the incumbent remains a tall order.

Inside Ironwood: Google’s Latest AI Powerhouse

Ironwood is the seventh version of Google’s TPUs that are designed specifically for handling artificial intelligence workloads. Unlike chips that do a bit of everything, Ironwood zeroes in on the core calculations needed for AI, making it great for building huge AI models and running them quickly in everyday uses, like chatbots or smart assistants.

In terms of speed, Ironwood is over four times faster than its previous model, Trillium, and up to 10 times quicker than the one before that. It comes with 192 gigabytes of fast-access memory per chip — six times more than Trillium — which helps process data without slowdowns. Google says it is its most power-saving TPU so far, with efficiency gains of nearly 30 times compared to the original version. It also features high-speed connections between chips, running at speeds that keep everything working smoothly together.

One of its biggest strengths is its scalability. Groups of Ironwood chips, called pods, can connect up to 9,216 units, sharing a massive 1.77 petabytes of memory to tackle the biggest AI jobs without getting stuck. This supports advanced AI techniques, from reinforcement learning to running AI on a global scale.

When stacked against Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, Ironwood holds its own in key areas. Google’s large-scale setups offer more memory and computing power, plus quicker links between chips, than Nvidia’s comparable systems like the GB300. It also edges out in energy use, consuming less power compared to Blackwell for similar high-precision AI tasks. 

While Blackwell might handle more fine-tuned calculations, Ironwood’s focus on efficiency and massive scaling could make it a strong alternative for cloud-based AI operations.

Ironwood’s Place in the Crowded AI Chip Arena

While Nvidia owns around 80% to 90% of the specialized AI GPU market, thanks to its CUDA software ecosystem and its Blackwell chips, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) with its Instinct accelerators, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) pushing Gaudi chips, and cloud providers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with Trainium and Inferentia are all vying for a piece of the pie. 

Unlike Nvidia’s broad-market GPUs, Ironwood integrates deeply with Google’s ecosystem, including the AI Hypercomputer stack that combines compute, networking, and storage. This vertical approach suits cloud-based AI, where Google Cloud competes with AWS and Microsoft‘s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure. 

Where Nvidia excels in flexibility, Ironwood shines in optimized workloads, potentially beating equivalents like the GB300 in training and inference pods.

Is Ironwood a Game-Changer or Just a Niche Player?

Ironwood’s rollout could accelerate Google Cloud’s growth, already up 34% year-over-year to $15.15 billion in the third quarter, the fastest growing of the major hyperscalers. By offering Ironwood widely, Google aims to attract AI firms seeking cost-effective scaling. 

Anthropic, already a customer, plans to deploy up to 1 million TPUs for its Claude model, highlighting the demand potential Ironwood brings. Software updates like vLLM support ease transitions from GPUs, reducing latency by up to 96% and costs by 30%.

The chip’s efficiency addresses energy concerns in AI data centers, potentially saving billions in operational costs. In a market projected to explode, Ironwood could help Google reduce reliance on Nvidia purchases while monetizing its decade-long TPU investments. However, adoption hinges on developer tools; without matching CUDA’s ubiquity, it may remain strongest in Google’s cloud.

Key Takeaway

Google has a credible shot at chipping away at Nvidia’s lead, particularly in cloud AI where integration matters most. Ironwood’s speed and efficiency could capture 10% to 20% more market share for Google Cloud over the next few years, potentially making it a three-way race for the top spot.

Nvidia’s ecosystem lock-in, however, poses hurdles. For Alphabet as an investment, this bolsters its AI narrative, driving cloud revenue, and justifying the billions of dollars it is spending on capex. 

While it positions the stock for long-term gains amid the AI surge, don’t expect Alphabet to overtake Nvidia. But it’s not necessary for investors to be richly rewarded.

