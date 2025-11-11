S&P 500
6,856.80
+0.00%
Dow Jones
47,970.10
-0.03%
Nasdaq 100
25,586.00
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,457.99
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,913.00
+0.59%
Nikkei 225
51,231.80
+0.01%
Live: Oklo 3rd Quarter Earnings Coverage

Investing

Looking for Yield? 3 Top Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

Quick Read

  • The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) charges just 0.05% in fees and yields 1.64%.

  • The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) offers over 3% yield and trades at 20x earnings.

  • The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) holds companies with 25+ years of dividend growth.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Chris MacDonald
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Looking for Yield? 3 Top Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

© mayu85 / Shutterstock.com

For investors like myself who believe that dividend investing is a strategy that will outperform in the years and decades to come (largely because companies that pay dividends tend to be much more solidly-positioned than unprofitable companies), finding top dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to consider buying is a time-tested strategy worth considering. 

In this piece, I’m going to dive into three of the top dividend ETFs I think long-term investors can bank on for significant yield and upside over the long-term. Combining capital appreciation upside with dividend yield is what separates many dividend-payers from other fixed income assets. Indeed, this is the attribute of dividend investing in the equity market I like the most.

Without further ado, here are three of my top dividend ETF picks I think investors should consider in November and beyond. 

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Vanguard remains one of my primary ETF providers I focus on, mainly due to this company’s track record and its historical focus on bringing the lowest-cost ETFs in the market to investors. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) is one such low-cost ETF I tend to lean toward, due in part to this fund’s expense ratio of just 0.05% (five basis points). 

That’s about as cheap as such dividend ETFs come. And with a current dividend yield of 1.64% at the time of writing, it’s clear that this ETF provides not only the diversification investors are after, but a dividend tilt. That’s more than 50% higher yield than what many other index funds will provide. 

That’s because this ETF tracks the performance of the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, meaning it’s the same exposure to many high-quality U.S. stocks, but mostly those companies that pay dividends. That means that a lot of unprofitable (and some profitable) tech is taken off the table. Thus, investors may not see the kind of upside with this pick they may otherwise get in a more traditional index fund, but they’ll see steadier performance. 

In this market environment, I think many investors would opt for such a strategy. With a reasonable overall portfolio multiple and plenty of growth upside, this is a great option for investors looking to stay invested in the tech trend, but look for a little more yield in their portfolios. 

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Investors looking for higher-yielding dividend stocks do have a plethora of ETF options to choose from. Among my top picks I continue to watch closely right now is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) — a fund which holds fewer stocks than the other picks on this list. However, this ETF’s overall price-earnings multiple of around 20-times is much more attractive than that of the overall market (valued at around 25x forward earnings), with a greater focus on more defensive sectors.

Again, I’m taking a more defensive perspective on my own portfolio, and assuming readers are doing the same. You may not be, in which case there are other growth-oriented ETFs out there to choose from.

But this ETF’s strategy in focusing on dividend stability and quality within its core holdings is one I think is worth the relative premium. With an expense ratio of 8 basis points (higher than the first ETF I highlighted), that’s one factor to consider. But with a divided yield in excess of 3%, I’d argue this ETF is the better way to go for investors seeking meaningful yield and quality at a reasonable price. 

S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrates ETF (NOBL)

Last, but certainly not least on this list of dividend ETFs I think investors can consider for the long-haul is S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

As its name suggests, this ETF focuses on investing in the largest U.S.-traded companies with a track record of raising their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years. Readers who follow my content will know that I’m partial to such companies. That’s because those with such track records tend to be large-cap blue-chip players in mature industries, with a historical precedent of raising their dividends that’s hard to get away from.

No company with a dividend growth streak of 25 years or more will want to break that trend. In fact, doing so could result in significant capital flight and downgrades from the Street.

Thus, these companies have the impetus to continue to provide higher dividends over time, something I’d argue investors should be after. With an expense ratio of 0.35%, this is the most expensive ETF on this list (partly due to the fact this ETF is semi-actively managed). That said, NOBL’s 2.1% dividend yield is meaningful, as is the quality of its holdings. 

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Rich Duprey | May 8, 2025

5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Dividend stock investing offers a reliable path to passive income and long-term wealth creation, making it a cornerstone for many…
Baby Boomers: These 3 ETFs May Be the Best Options For Retirement in 2025
Chris MacDonald | May 15, 2025

Baby Boomers: These 3 ETFs May Be the Best Options For Retirement in 2025

Picking the “perfect” exchange traded fund (ETF) or stock to hold in retirement really isn’t possible for most investors. There’s…
SCHD & FNDB: 2 Schwab ETFs to Boost Retirement Income
Chris MacDonald | Oct 14, 2025

SCHD & FNDB: 2 Schwab ETFs to Boost Retirement Income

Those seeking to generate passive income in retirement via holding high-quality portfolios of dividend-paying stocks have a number of excellent…
3 Magnificent Dividend ETFs Every Investor Should Own for Their Retirement Accounts
Chris MacDonald | Jul 8, 2025

3 Magnificent Dividend ETFs Every Investor Should Own for Their Retirement Accounts

For investors looking for meaningful and sustained dividend income today or in retirement, there are plenty of options to choose…
VIG, SCHD and VYM Dividend ETFs Are Poised to Rip Higher Through the Rest of 2025
Chris MacDonald | May 13, 2025

VIG, SCHD and VYM Dividend ETFs Are Poised to Rip Higher Through the Rest of 2025

For investors looking to create meaningful and reliable income streams for retirement (or any other reason, for that matter), finding…
SCHD, VIG, DGRO, VYM, SDY: 5 ETFs to Build Wealth for Retirement
Vandita Jadeja | Sep 26, 2025

SCHD, VIG, DGRO, VYM, SDY: 5 ETFs to Build Wealth for Retirement

It doesn’t hurt to have a source of passive income in your retirement supported by your investment portfolio. Whether you…
Retirement-Ready: 3 Dividend ETFs for Growth, Stability, and Income
Rich Duprey | Oct 9, 2025

Retirement-Ready: 3 Dividend ETFs for Growth, Stability, and Income

Planning for retirement is critical whether you’re 25 and just starting out or nearing retirement age. A well-constructed portfolio can…
5 Dividend ETFs Built for a Lifetime of Retirement Income
Javier Simon | Oct 29, 2025

5 Dividend ETFs Built for a Lifetime of Retirement Income

One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is finding a steady and reliable stream of passive income. But Social…
These 3 Dividend ETFs Pay Monthly, But Also Have Big Upside Potential
Chris MacDonald | Sep 28, 2025

These 3 Dividend ETFs Pay Monthly, But Also Have Big Upside Potential

Creating passive income streams can take many forms. Investors can choose from a plethora of stocks, bonds, alternative assets (such…

Top Gaining Stocks

Viatris
VTRS Vol: 11,942,113
+$1.03
+10.13%
$11.20
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 15,852,588
+$1.49
+9.77%
$16.74
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 11,686,421
+$1.65
+6.66%
$26.41
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 9,740,381
+$3.29
+6.00%
$58.13
FedEx
FDX Vol: 3,519,163
+$13.83
+5.45%
$267.72

Top Losing Stocks

Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 8,302,094
-$2.00
6.09%
$30.84
Vistra
VST Vol: 4,535,672
-$9.12
4.84%
$179.16
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 22,556,898
-$12.19
4.81%
$241.11
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,024,983
-$13.92
4.38%
$304.01
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 9,142,143
-$7.19
4.32%
$159.18