S&P 500
6,672.20
-1.10%
Dow Jones
47,150.80
-0.79%
Nasdaq 100
24,640.40
-1.50%
Russell 2000
2,354.85
-1.35%
FTSE 100
9,630.80
-1.25%
Nikkei 225
49,818.00
-0.64%

Investing

QQQ vs. SPY vs. DIA: Which ETF Is the Ultimate Winner?

Quick Read

  • Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) holds 29.22% of its assets in just four companies led by Nvidia at 9.89%.
  • QQQ charges a 0.20% expense ratio and focuses heavily on tech exposure.
  • SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) holds 30 blue-chip stocks with Goldman Sachs as its largest position at 10.4%.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Omor Ibne Ehsan
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
QQQ vs. SPY vs. DIA: Which ETF Is the Ultimate Winner?

© bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) are among the market’s biggest ETFs, each tracking a different theme. Most investors hold a blend of these ETFs in their portfolios in different proportions.

There are also investors who pick one of those three as their core holding, then pick satellite holdings to complement that core ETF.

Whichever type of investor you may be, it’s a good idea to take a closer look at all three of these ETFs and determine which one is worth having more exposure to. It is also important to be aware that the market is constantly evolving. Making investment decisions by looking at which ETFs have done well in the recent past can lead to pitfalls.

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

The QQQ has been the biggest gainer among the three in recent history, thanks to tech companies spearheading the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq-100 is packed with the tech companies that have been doubling every two to three years.

The ETF tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index and gives you exposure to all of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq as-is. The passive nature allows QQQ to have an expense ratio of just 0.20%, or $20 per $10,000. This is one of the cheapest ways to get exposure to tech companies and outperform the market, assuming tech dominance continues.

Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee this will be the case. The top holdings of the QQQ are Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 9.89%, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 7.96%, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) at 5.77% and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at 5.6%. These four companies alone constitute 29.22% of the entire ETF. AI exposure can work out if the rally continues indefinitely, but with some hyperscalers burning through their cash reserves and depreciation catching up, the narrative that AI will rally enduringly is in limbo. QQQ is likely to significantly underperform if the market starts correcting.

Nonetheless, if you’re young and looking to hold for decades and ride out the storm, QQQ is worth having as your biggest holding. Tech is unlikely to stop being the growth engine of the U.S. economy.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The S&P 500 has long been considered the best place to put your money. And that likely remains the case today, but the ETF has been leaning heavier and heavier into a narrow group of tech companies. It’s not as concentrated as the QQQ, but Nvidia still constitutes 8.07% of the ETF. Microsoft has a 6.47% weighting, followed by Amazon at 4.14%. That’s around 18.68% of the ETF in just three AI-heavy plays.

That’s great if you’re a strong believer in AI, but if your portfolio holds both the SPY and the QQQ and perhaps some AI ETFs, the overlapping exposure to AI can leave you vulnerable.

The SPY has an expense ratio of 0.09%, or $9 per $10,000. If you are not worried about liquidity and slippage, you can buy the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYM). It carries a 0.02% expense ratio or just $2 per $10,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

The DIA ETF is the most “defensive” of the three and is looking more appealing in the current environment. The ETF tracks the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), one of the oldest and most widely recognized stock market indices. DIA holds the 30 blue-chip stocks that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average in their appropriate weightings.

The biggest holding here is Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) at 10.4%, followed by Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) 7.29%, Microsoft at 6.53%, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at 4.8%, and American Express (NYSE:AXP) at 4.75%. The 4 non-AI blue-chip stocks will add much-needed ballast to your portfolio if you are heavily exposed to QQQ and the SPY.

DIA yields 1.4% and distributes its dividends monthly. The expense ratio is the highest of the bunch at 0.16%, or $16 per $10,000.

Which ETF Should You Buy?

If you are in your 20s or 30s and you can afford to take a 30-40% slide from here if the AI narrative fails, maintaining a heavily QQQ/SPY tilt is fine, given that you also hold some bonds. Tech is unlikely to fail you in the long run.

If you don’t fit that criteria, it would be better to increase exposure to DIA. There’s a serious risk of the tech rally faltering in the next few quarters. It also helps counteract overexposing your portfolio to just a handful of AI stocks. DIA is likely to outperform both QQQ and the SPY if the market has a red 2026. DIA’s historical drawdowns have been much shallower.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

SCHD Isn’t the Only Option — 3 Monthly ETFs With Better Long-Term Gains
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Sep 25, 2025

SCHD Isn’t the Only Option — 3 Monthly ETFs With Better Long-Term Gains

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is often seen as the gold standard for dividend ETFs. That’s primarily because…
Here Are 4 ETFs Jeff Bezos Might Endorse for Everyday Investors
Vandita Jadeja | Aug 4, 2025

Here Are 4 ETFs Jeff Bezos Might Endorse for Everyday Investors

Whenever you think of Jeff Bezos, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is the first thing that comes to mind. This is because…
3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Outperform SCHD and Pay You More Often
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Oct 3, 2025

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Outperform SCHD and Pay You More Often

Part of the reason why the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is so popular is that it is almost unmatched when…
I Switched from SPY to These 3 ETFs for a More Resilient Portfolio
Rich Duprey | May 7, 2025

I Switched from SPY to These 3 ETFs for a More Resilient Portfolio

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is a cornerstone investment for most portfolios, offering broad exposure to the 500…
3 ETFs That Continue to Beat the S&P 500
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Jul 10, 2025

3 ETFs That Continue to Beat the S&P 500

Beating the S&P 500 over the long run has become the yardstick for measuring truly outstanding investors. Most investors fail…
3 ETFs Trouncing the S&P 500’s Long-Term Gains
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Sep 3, 2025

3 ETFs Trouncing the S&P 500’s Long-Term Gains

Nearly every financial article you read will tell you the same thing. Over the long haul, almost nothing beats the…
Institutional Gold Rush: These Are the Top 4 ETFs the Big Money Is Buying
Rich Duprey | Aug 18, 2025

Institutional Gold Rush: These Are the Top 4 ETFs the Big Money Is Buying

Retail investors have been carrying the market, buying stocks even when the so-called “smart money” sends stocks tumbling.. Last week,…
Billionaire Ray Dalio Is Loading Up On These 2 ETFs and 1 Stock
Vandita Jadeja | Nov 7, 2025

Billionaire Ray Dalio Is Loading Up On These 2 ETFs and 1 Stock

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates is a hedge fund with $136.5 billion in assets. Dalio is the founder of one of…
George Soros Just Bought These ETFs
Vandita Jadeja | Oct 9, 2025

George Soros Just Bought These ETFs

The earnings season is about to begin, and this period allows retail investors to get a peek into the businesses…

Top Gaining Stocks

LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 6,804,270
+$2.21
+5.10%
$45.52
Cisco Systems
CSCO Vol: 57,633,644
+$3.42
+4.62%
$77.38
Dow
DOW Vol: 18,576,254
+$0.93
+4.19%
$23.11
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 7,195,184
+$4.25
+3.85%
$114.57
APA
APA Vol: 20,346,768
+$0.80
+3.35%
$24.69

Top Losing Stocks

Disney
DIS Vol: 44,044,075
-$9.04
7.75%
$107.61
Corning
GLW Vol: 11,371,436
-$6.65
7.47%
$82.36
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 37,428,328
-$2.82
7.44%
$35.09
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 5,348,361
-$20.70
7.31%
$262.56
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 11,107,072
-$20.86
6.86%
$283.14