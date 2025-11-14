S&P 500
6,748.80
+0.04%
Dow Jones
47,205.10
-0.68%
Nasdaq 100
25,070.80
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,393.42
+0.27%
FTSE 100
9,695.00
-0.59%
Nikkei 225
50,495.50
+0.71%

Investing

Retail Investors Really Don’t Like Novo Nordisk (NVO) Stock

Quick Read

  • Novo Nordisk (NVO) dropped 1.9% to $48.25 and trades more than 50% below its 52-week high.
  • Novo Nordisk earnings collapsed 26.5% year-over-year despite operating in the obesity treatment market.
  • Competitive pressure from Eli Lilly (LLY) has intensified as Zepbound gains market share rapidly.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Retail Investors Really Don’t Like Novo Nordisk (NVO) Stock

© Courtesy of Novo Nordisk

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) dropped 1.9%today, closing at $48.25, just a whisker above the 52-week low of $45.05. Sometimes we see a divergence in share price and sentiment, but with Novo Nordisk they’re actually well correlated.

Discussion on Reddit has remained uniformly bearish throughout November. Novo Nordisk is trading more than 50% below its 52-week high, a stunning collapse for a company that was once viewed as the premier play on the obesity treatment revolution.

While not the only reason, it’s easy to see a notable downward trend in Google Trends for both of Novo Nordisk’s premier GLP-1 products, Ozempic and Wegovy

247 Wall St

Despite strong underlying fundamentals like a 71.5% return on equity and huge 32.9% net income margin, retail traders are persistently skeptical about the Danish drugmaker’s future.

Activity on r/WallStreetBets has been consistently negative. Sentiment scores have ranged from a low of 18, to only as high as 30 this moth. When 50/100 considered perfectly neutral, this is deep in bearish territory. The most active period occurred on November 10, when one poster asked “where’s the n bottom?”

Novo Nordisk down another 2% today, where’s the bottom?
by
u/BearishOnPharma in
wallstreetbets

The Case Against Novo Nordisk

Retail investors are focusing on fundamental deterioration with Novo Nordisk’s position as a leader in GLP-1 treatments. The concerns are rooted in:

  • Earnings collapsed 26.5% year-over-year despite operating in the supposedly booming obesity treatment market
  • Revenue growth slowed to just 5.1% YoY, a steep deceleration
  • Competitive pressure from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has intensified, with Lilly’s Zepbound gaining market share rapidly

All of this means the stock now trades at a forward P/E of just 11.99, a far cry from the premium valuations of 1-2 years ago.

Wall Street analysts appear equally uncertain, with two out of eleven analysts rating the stock a sell, unusual for a major pharmaceutical name. The consensus price target of $56.91 represents only 15.8% upside from current levels, hardly inspiring confidence. The company’s official description as “a premier global healthcare company at the forefront of innovation” rings hollow when earnings are contracting at double-digit rates.

Trading Near Multi-Year Lows

Novo Nordisk now sits precariously close to retesting its 52-week low, with minimal technical, institutional, or retail support visible. Competitive dynamics in the GLP-1 space remain a key factor, particularly market share trends between Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound. The r/WallStreetBets community continues to provide real-time sentiment that has proven prescient during this decline.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

HIMS is Out. Is Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly the Better GLP-1 Buy?
Rich Duprey | Feb 24, 2025

HIMS is Out. Is Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly the Better GLP-1 Buy?

The Food & Drug Administration announced last week that the Ozempic and Wegovy shortage for Novo Nordisk‘s (NYSE:NVO) was over.…
There Is Only 1 GLP-1 Stock to Buy In 2025
Rich Duprey | Aug 6, 2025

There Is Only 1 GLP-1 Stock to Buy In 2025

Weighing the Options The introduction of Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) Ozempic revolutionized the fight against obesity, shifting the narrative from lifestyle…
Down 23%, Is This Dividend Giant a Buy After GLP-1 Sales Miss?
Rich Duprey | Jan 15, 2025

Down 23%, Is This Dividend Giant a Buy After GLP-1 Sales Miss?

Next to artificial intelligence, weight-loss drugs have been one of the biggest themes investors latched onto in 2024. Eli Lilly…
Eli Lilly’s Obesity Pill Breakthrough Shakes Up $150 Billion Weight-Loss Race
Rich Duprey | Aug 27, 2025

Eli Lilly’s Obesity Pill Breakthrough Shakes Up $150 Billion Weight-Loss Race

A Fierce Battle for Weight-Loss Supremacy The weight-loss drug market has become a battleground, ignited by the runaway success of…
3 GLP-1 Stocks to Buy Now For Big Long-Term Gains
Chris MacDonald | Sep 1, 2024

3 GLP-1 Stocks to Buy Now For Big Long-Term Gains

The surge in interest investors have displayed for companies delivering weight loss drugs has been impressive. Indeed, the growth various…
Has Eli Lilly Destroyed Hims & Hers Upside?
Rich Duprey | Sep 3, 2024

Has Eli Lilly Destroyed Hims & Hers Upside?

Capitalizing on the popularity of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) has exploited a loophole…
Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk Is Plunging 20%. Time to Sell or Buy More?
Rich Duprey | Jul 29, 2025

Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk Is Plunging 20%. Time to Sell or Buy More?

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is watching its stock plummet 20% in morning trading after slashing its full-year sales…
3 Stocks to Focus on as Demand for Obesity Drugs Booms
247patrick | Sep 29, 2023

3 Stocks to Focus on as Demand for Obesity Drugs Booms

The market for obesity and weight management drugs is attracting a lot of interest lately in the United States.
Novo Nordisk Roars Back: 6 Catalysts Driving the Pharma’s Path to Dominance
Rich Duprey | Aug 22, 2025

Novo Nordisk Roars Back: 6 Catalysts Driving the Pharma’s Path to Dominance

A Comeback Fueled by Resilience Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has been a trailblazer in the GLP-1 drug market,…

Top Gaining Stocks

DoorDash
DASH Vol: 11,450,986
+$11.75
+6.02%
$206.96
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 36,034,404
+$9.88
+4.17%
$246.83
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 54,127,123
+$0.89
+4.02%
$23.03
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 37,193,207
+$1.33
+3.79%
$36.42
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 4,031,710
+$20.14
+3.61%
$578.31

Top Losing Stocks

Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 19,729,457
-$1.98
4.07%
$46.65
Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 1,950,375
-$2.47
3.94%
$60.25
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 21,895,917
-$2.52
3.86%
$62.81
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 4,726,605
-$42.06
3.64%
$1,112.17
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 15,063,744
-$5.06
3.30%
$148.26