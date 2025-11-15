2 Intriguing Stocks in the Portfolio of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

If you have a look at Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s portfolio, you’d think that she’s quite the savvy investor, given the picks made in recent quarters. After taking a quick glance at the recent activity within the portfolio, I must say that I like her personal portfolio’s chances of doing well in the new year.

Of course, digging into the portfolios of members of Congress might not be a way to do better than markets over the long run (personally, I think following the hedge funds might lead to savvier ideas). That said, I do think that such moves are worth keeping tabs on so that you have a broader perspective of what wealthier individuals are invested in. And since the information is available to the public for all to see, I figure you might as well have a peek into what I view as one of the best-managed portfolios out there.

Greene has stated that her investments are controlled by an independent financial advisor, and that it’s not her to thank for any bouts of solid performance. I believe her, but any way you look at it, her advisor is doing a fantastic job of buying the dips and pulling off some incredibly impressive trades that have put the Greene portfolio in the spotlight.

In any case, let’s look at some of the stock picks within the Greene portfolio that I think are worth keeping on your radar. Many of the names scream growth and value, in my humble opinion, even as volatility strikes down the tech plays by the hardest in this latest tech market slump. If anything, such a retreat could represent an opportunity for investors who’ve been waiting patiently for better deals. There are a lot of stocks in the portfolio, but here are some of the more recent trades that I think are most interesting in the current market landscape.

Amazon

The Greene portfolio has been steadily adding to its position in shares of e-commerce juggernaut Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has also been a hedge fund favorite in the past year. Undoubtedly, you really can’t go wrong with the AI and e-commerce titan as it looks to catch up with the rest of the Magnificent Seven following one of the best beats of quarterly earnings season.

While Greene’s portfolio has been buying in fairly small increments ($1,000-15,000) per trade, I do view the incremental buying as incredibly prudent. Even if you’ve got a high net worth, I don’t think it makes a whole lot of sense to plow anything more than $15,000 into a single name at one instance in time. After slipping 3% on Thursday’s session, shares of Amazon trade at 33.5 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E).

That’s a bargain for one of the original tech disruptors as it doubles down on AI. As one of the best blue-chip physical AI plays for the next decade, I’d argue that it’s one of the more obvious AI value bets to consider adding to if you haven’t already done so. Just be prepared for volatility should an AI pullback be in the cards. Of course, there’s much debate about AI monetization. When it comes to Amazon, though, I’d say there’s no shortage of opportunities to put AI to work.

Blackstone

The alternative investment scene has felt considerable pressure of late, and Greene’s advisor might sense value in the waters. Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock has been on quite a slide, now down more than 28% from all-time highs. In a pricy market, Blackstone shares certainly do look underpriced, especially as investors look to rotate out of AI pure-plays and into some of the hard-hit names that provide exposure to the private capital market.

After the latest slide, Blackstone shares trade for just north of 22 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E). Not a bad price to pay for a secular winner that typically trades at multiples far higher. The firm itself has been making a lot of big moves (sales and investments) lately, but long-term thinkers shouldn’t hesitate as the firm remains in some very good hands.