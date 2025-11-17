Here Are Mondays Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: AppLovin, Block, Broadcom, DataDog, Dell Technologies, Gap, Pure Storage and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

The futures are trading flat to modestly lower as shell-shocked traders return to start the new trading week. While the NASDAQ rallied to close Friday modestly higher at 22,900, up 0.13%, the Dow Jones Industrials dropped over 300 points, down 0.65% to close at 47,147, and the S&P 500 finished the week at 6734, down 0.05% on the day. The same concerns that drove stocks lower last week remain at the forefront, including fears of an AI bubble, circular financing, profligate government spending, and a stock market that is still very much in overbought territory. One item that certainly didn’t help last week was Softbank’s liquidation of its entire remaining NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) position. It was revealed today that Peter Thiel has also sold his position in the stock in the third quarter. While we could see an extension of last week’s selling into the Thanksgiving holiday, that could clear the way for a seasonal year-end Santa Claus rally to finish off 2025.

Treasury Bonds

Yields were higher across the curve on Friday as the Treasury market sold off hard to start the day, but rallied some late in the day. This sell-off was part of a bigger trend that had been impacting the bond market and occurred in tandem with a volatile stock market. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note finished the session on Friday at 4.15% while the 30-year long-bond was last seen at 4.75%. Yields on government debt have been trending higher recently as hopes for an additional 25-basis-point rate cut in December have diminished, as traders are now pricing in less than a 50% chance of a cut.

Oil and Gas

The energy complex had plenty to cheer about on Friday as both the major benchmarks finished the day higher. Brent Crude closed the day at $64.29, up 2.19% and not to be outdone, West Texas Intermediate closed higher by 2.39% at $60.09. The only loser on Friday was Natural Gas, which closed down 1.72% at $4.57, likely due to some profit-taking as the commodity charged higher all week long. One semi-positive for investors was that the drilling rig count rose, albeit by just one, to 549 this week, according to Baker Hughes. That is down 35 from this same time last year. While the number of active rigs rose from 3 to 417, this represents a decline of 61 over the previous year.

Gold & Silver:

After a massive rally from the late October lows, Gold saw some short-term profit-taking last week, as the spot price closed trading on Friday at $4,080, while the Comex gold futures finished the session at $4,087. Again, blame for the sell-off was shifted to the falling odds for a December rate cut, a narrative that has gained significant momentum over the last ten days. Silver closed Friday near $50.56 per ounce on the spot market, while silver futures closed at $53.17 per ounce. The spot price was down for the day, while the futures price saw a slight decrease.

Crypto:

The cryptocurrency markets experienced a broad downturn on Friday, with Bitcoin reaching its lowest level since May 7 and trading at approximately $97,163.99, down 1% for the day. This decline was driven by a broader sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked tech stocks and other risk assets, leading investors to pull back from the crypto market and liquidate positions. Over the weekend, Bitcoin slid below $95,000, reaching its lowest levels since May. Some analysts identified a broader “bear regime” due to weakening ETF flows, selling from long-term holders, and low retail participation.

