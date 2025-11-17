Stock Market Live November 17: S&P 500 (VOO) Opens Lower as Investors Await Government Reports

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) fell at the open Monday morning, down 0.4%, as investors brace for the federal government resuming issuance of (presumably bad) economic reports now that the government shutdown has ended.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to report on September payrolls, releasing numbers that never came out in October because of the shutdown. On Friday, a report on “real earnings” is due out, numbers related to the monthly consumer price index that also never came out in October.

Before this government data issues, investors will get Q3 earnings from Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) on Wednesday. That news could be either good or bad, but given the selloff in AI stocks over the past couple weeks, it’s likely investors are leaning towards an expectation of bad news — or at least bad guidance.

For what it’s worth, analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance anticipate Nvidia will report a $1.25 per share profit on sales of $55 billion — 57% sales growth… but only 54% earnings growth, which if correct would imply a decline in profit margin.

Nvidia stock opened about 2% lower today.

Earnings

As for earnings that come out today, the biggest news is actually on Chinese stocks.

Sohu (Nasdaq: SOHU) reported early this morning that its Q3 profit was $0.33 per share on sales of $180.2 million. The company guided investors to expect 3% to 12% year over year sales growth in its gaming division in Q4, and Sohu stock is up almost 9%.

Robotics and electric cars company XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) reported a loss for the quarter, RMB 0.16, but that was better than the RMB0.57 loss than analysts had predicted. Unfortunately for XPeng, the company’s revenue for the quarter came in at RMB 20.4 billion, and this was less than expected.

XPeng stock is down more than 7% in response.