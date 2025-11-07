Stock Market Live November 7: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles as Earnings Weaken
- Government shutdown prevents official jobs data from issuing today.
- Constellation Energy, a key player in nuclear power for artificial intelligence companies, reported an earnings miss this morning.
Live Updates
CNH Global Motors Higher, Too
British agricultural and construction equipment powerhouse CNH Global N.V. (NYSE: CNH) beat earnings by 23 cents this morning, reporting a Q3 profit of $0.36. Revenue was about $150 million more than expected at $4.4 billion.
Unfortunately, CNH followed up this good news with bad guidance. For all of 2025, CNH projects its earnings will be no more than $0.50 per share — and could be as little as $0.44. Wall Street is looking for $0.59, and not happy with the news.
CNH stock is down more than 7%. The Voo is still falling, too, now down 1.1%.
Canopy Growth (What Else?) Grows Higher
Canopy Growth (Nasdaq: CGC), one of the highest profile of the Canadian marijuana stocks, beat earnings in a way this morning, reporting a fiscal Q2 2026 loss of Cdn$0.01. This was, however, better than the Cdn$0.13 loss than analysts had forecast.
Revenue for the quarter was more clearly good news, with Canopy reporting sales of Cdn$67 million, more than Cdn$15 million better than expected. Shares of the marijuana stock are up more than 3% on the news, while the Voo is down 1%.
Duke Gets Crowned
In contrast to Constellation’s disappointment, another electric utility is surprising investors to the upside today. Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) beat by a nickel this morning with a $1.81 per share Q3 profit. Revenue also exceeded expectations at $8.5 billion.
Duke did warn on full year earnings, however, guiding to profit between $6.25 and $6.35 per share. At the midpoint that falls a couple cents short of Wall Street’s consensus forecast for $6.32.
Despite the warning, Duke stock is holding up better than others today, and trading flat against Thursday’s close.
The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opened lower on Friday, down 0.35%, as investors looked in vain for guidance on the economy from a federal government enduring its second month of shutdown.
Bureau of Labor Statistics data that should have told investors the state of the job market (and prospects for further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve) were due out today, but for the second month in a row this data has gone missing. Minimal federal government activity during the shutdown means no BLS report will issue today. All investors have to go on, really, is economists’ forecast of what the data should have shown.
And those forecasts say that job losses should have been 60,000 this month, with an unemployment rate of 4.5%.
Earnings
What we do have today is earnings news. In robotics, iRobot (Nasdaq: IRBT) beat earnings by 68 cents this morning, but still reported a loss for Q3 — $0.23 per share. Sales for the quarter were $145.8 million, less than the $150 million analysts expected, and iRobot stock opened down 12.5% today.
In entertainment news, Lionsgate Studios (Nasdaq: LION) missed earnings by three cents, reporting a $0.20 per share loss and revenue of just $475.1 million, far less than the $541 million analysts had forecast for the movie studio. Lionsgate stock is down more than 3%.
And in nuclear news, electric utility company Constellation Energy Group (Nasdaq: CEG), an S&P 500 component company, this morning missed earnings by a nickel. Q3 profit was $3.04 per share. On the plus side, Constellation reported $6.6 billion in revenue for the quarter, which was about $110 million more than forecast.
Constellation warned on earnings, however, saying full year profit will range from $9.05 to $9.45 per share. Taken at the midpoint, that’s worse than analysts were hoping for, and Constellation stock is also down more than 3%.