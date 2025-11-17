S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 17: S&P 500 (SPY) Bracing for Nvidia Earnings

Why Bitcoin Could Hit $150,000 in 2026

Quick Read

  • Bitcoin remains the go-to cryptocurrency for millions of investors, for a wide range of reasons.
  • Here’s the bull case behind why Bitcoin may surge to the $150,000 level in 2026, and what to make of its recent movements.
By Chris MacDonald
Why Bitcoin Could Hit $150,000 in 2026

© Volodymyr Maksymchuk / Shutterstock.com

Of all the cryptocurrencies investors have to choose from, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is certainly the top choice for millions of investors. 

There are a myriad of reasons as to why investors continue to flock back to the “original” cryptocurrency. The world’s largest token, with a market capitalization that’s currently around $1.9 trillion, Bitcoin’s status as a safe haven asset and an investing vehicle that allows those willing to keep some capital outside the traditional banking system to do so has driven a great deal of its long-term demand from holders.

With the vast majority of Bitcoin tokens held in cold storage (off centralized or decentralized exchanges), only a fraction of the Bitcoin in circulation currently changes hands on a daily basis. And with a capped supply of 21 million tokens (with around 20 million Bitcoin currently circulating), there won’t be much more Bitcoin created over time (more than 95% of all the Bitcoin that will exist currently exists today). 

With these dynamics in mind, it’s easy to picture an asset with a solid core fundamental investing thesis that will likely trend higher over time, particularly if the amount of investable capital increases around the world. Here are a few other reasons why Bitcoin could surge once again in 2026, and potentially hit the $150,000 level. 

Strong Underlying Fundamentals 

two gold iron coins ethereum and bitcoin on a shiny silver background. blue and pink wire cyberpunk in future
Saulich Elena / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum logos on gold tokens

For Bitcoin, and most cryptocurrencies for that matter, investors may sigh at the relative lack of “true” fundamentals to assess. 

Some crypto projects operate in a similar fashion to businesses, generating transaction revenue which is passed back to investors in the form of dividend-like payments. But Bitcoin is among the more traditional blockchains that derives its value more from what investors are willing to pay to own a piece of this infrastructure, rather than benefit from future cash flows that may arise. 

This means that the value of Bitcoin is most commonly viewed as representative of Bitcoin’s qualitative and quantitative growth properties. On the quantitative front, there’s user and transaction growth, developer activity, ecosystem expansion, institutional adoption, and other factors which are watched closely. On all these fronts, Bitcoin continues to trend in the right direction, and there is some fundamental support to bolster this mega-cap token’s valuation. 

Right now, I’d say the most relevant factor driving Bitcoin’s price is institutional adoption of spot ETF and other publicly-traded Bitcoin investing vehicles. The rise of spot ETFs has allowed investors to gain some exposure to Bitcoin without opening up a wallet and transacting on-chain. So long as hundreds of billions of dollars continue to flow into these funds, support for Bitcoin’s price via a firehose of capital looking to be invested in the digital assets space will likely continue to flow into Bitcoin. 

Macro Environment Increasingly Favorable to Investors 

TheWhyForum.com

Green Bitcoin logo on top of a series of digits

One of the key reasons why investors now have the ability to buy spot Bitcoin ETFs is a rule change courtesy of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which green lighted these vehicles recently. The Trump administration has shown an affinity toward promoting the U.S. as a global crypto juggernaut. If that’s the case, then more such vehicles could continue to pop up, though again, I think most smart money will continue to flow into the relative safe havens in this space. Right now, that’s Bitcoin. 

With persistent fiat currency debasement likely to remain the norm around the world, Bitcoin’s standing as an investable asset which may benefit from these trends remains in place. And with the increasing discussions around central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and other factors which could be put in place in 2026 or later, there’s a lot to like about Bitcoin’s relative positioning right now. 

Those looking for truly decentralized alternatives to fiat currency really have only a few vetted options to consider in this sector. With a historical track record of more than 15 years, Bitcoin is my go-to choice for 2026 and beyond in this sector. 

