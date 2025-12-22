S&P 500
Investing

Why XRP Could Have Its Best Year Yet in 2026

Quick Read

  • XRP settled its SEC lawsuit with a lower fee than initially sought. Regulatory clarity has improved.
  • New legislation (Genius Act and Digital Asset Market Clarity Act) may drive institutional adoption of XRP Ledger.
  • XRP spot ETF launches enable broader investor access and could boost token price through capital inflows.
By Chris MacDonald
Why XRP Could Have Its Best Year Yet in 2026

© BBbirdZ / Shutterstock.com

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is the cryptocurrency which powers one of the most impressive decentralized payment networks in the world. Via the XRP Ledger, XRP facilitates an incredible number of global transactions, with institutional parties increasingly looking at XRP as a top way to transfer value across borders and avoid the onerous percentage fees SWIFT and other networks set up by traditional banks charge, as well as the multi-day delays with payments being processed that have become commonplace. 

In terms of one of the key value-creating theses underpinning the blockchain revolution I think actually carries weight is the ability for large entities to transfer large sums across borders. The current infrastructure is simply inefficient, and the way XRP makes such transactions seamless is notable. 

With that said, let’s dive into some of the catalysts driving this token higher, and why 2026 could indeed be a banner year for this top token. That’s saying something, considering the bearish sentiment that’s built up in recent weeks, pushing the price of top tokens lower and lower. 

Regulatory Clarity Helps

Pgiam / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

SEC logo

In order for XRP to surge, use of its core network and the XRP Ledger will need to boom. And in order for that to happen, Ripple (XRP’s parent company) will need regulators to approve its use as a financial intermediary, something which came into question in late-2020 courtesy of an SEC lawsuit which infringed on this network’s ability to survive.

With that whole debacle now behind the company (and the ultimate fee paid to settle allegations of improper asset issuances much lower than the initial ask), this is a network with plenty of capital at its disposal to advance its underlying technology and ensure wider adoption. 

Of course, in order for truly dynamic and game-changing adoption to take place, financial institutions will need to jump on board. And they’ll want the blessing of the SEC and other regulators to do so. 

I think the recent passing of the Genius Act and Digital Asset Market Clarity Act do change the game in this regard. I think institutional investors and financial companies will find the benefits of doing business globally via utilizing the XRP Ledger over other technologies will far outweigh the cost. If that’s the case, this is a token that could have big upside in the year to come, absent any sort of material market-related shock that takes the whole sector lower.

ETF Inflows Could Pick Up Materially

ETF of the cryptocurrency XRP, Ripple.
TopMicrobialStock / Shutterstock.com

XRP ETF visual

A number of spot ETFs tracking the price of XRP and other top-tier tokens have popped up over the course of the past year. These funds make it possible for investors of all sizes and risk tolerances to add some exposure to key digital assets they think have meaningful long-term value. I’d argue these investing vehicles are a general positive for the investing public, though there remains significant debate on this front. 

No matter which side of the fence you sit on, the reality is that capital inflows into XRP and its network matter a great deal. Not only does the XRP token benefit from greater transaction flows on its network (taking a small slice of every transaction), but ETF inflows into such funds support a rising price of XRP, which is good for investors. 

Unlike other cryptocurrencies in which investors don’t really have a claim on the token’s underlying profits from the network activity it supports, that’s not necessarily the case with XRP. Thus, there’s a business case and a rationale which can be put forward to justify investing in this token. That’s something I find to be very valuable. 

Where Could XRP Be Headed in 2026? 

XRP (XRP)
Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

XRP token

Personally, I think there’s a solid case to be made that XRP could indeed hit the $3 level in 2026.

From current levels of around $1.90 at the time of writing, that would be a move of more than 50% next year. That would be good enough for most investors, I’d argue. But given XRP’s underlying transaction growth trends, recently institutional capital flow surges tied to spot ETF launches, and the surging real-world adoption we’re seeing and demand for tokens like XRP that facilitate such transactions, this is a token I think investors can be bullish on heading into the New Year. 

