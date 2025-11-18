S&P 500
6,629.80
+0.26%
Dow Jones
46,169.90
+0.25%
Nasdaq 100
24,543.30
+0.30%
Russell 2000
2,352.58
+0.38%
FTSE 100
9,574.00
-0.10%
Nikkei 225
49,051.70
+0.75%

Investing

Bitcoin’s Plunge to $90K – Here’s the Low and High End

Quick Read

  • Bitcoin (BTC) has declined more than 30% from its peak amid broader risk asset selloffs.

  • Bitcoin exhibits high correlation with tech-heavy indexes like the Nasdaq.

  • The author sets a one-year Bitcoin price target of $75,000 with a potential range of $50,000 to $150,000.

  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By Chris MacDonald
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Bitcoin’s Plunge to $90K – Here’s the Low and High End

© 24K-Production / Shutterstock.com

The recent move we’ve seen in Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has truly brought about a level of concern in this sector I haven’t seen in some time. 

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has seen a flood of capital into both its on-chain token, as well as spot Bitcoin ETFs which hold this key digital asset. Often viewed as “digital gold,” Bitcoin has benefited from a number of long-term trends including a shift away from traditional money market funds and short-term bonds to holding some amount of liquidity in assets outside of the financial system.

Whether that’s been gold or Bitcoin, it doesn’t matter. Investors are increasingly concerned about the outlook for equities and other assets, and one taking the view that Bitcoin is worth holding through volatility may be surprised to see its downside move of more than 30% from its peak.

I’m not, and here’s why. 

Correlation to Risk Assets Important to Understand 

The red crashing market volatility of crypto trading with technical graph and indicator, red candlesticks going down without resistance, market fear and downtrend. Cryptocurrency background concept.
Artit Wongpradu / Shutterstock.com

Stock chart heading lower, in red

Personally, I think most of the narrative around Bitcoin being a safe haven asset is widely overblown. That’s because Bitcoin’s chart overlayed on top of a chart of the Nasdaq or another tech-heavy exchange is quite remarkable. The level of correlation between Bitcoin and other higher-risk equities and assorted risk assets is tremendous. 

Investors buying Bitcoin today are buying what I view as a leveraged speculative asset which can rise and fall faster than even the most risky equities in the stock market. What that’s meant for Michael Saylor and other Bitcoin enthusiasts during this recent bull market is a surge of capital into their funds and strategies. 

With these strategies unwinding, and liquidations activity remaining very bearish for those looking to place bullish near-term bets on Bitcoin, I think the tables are quickly turning, and a repeat of what we saw in 2022 could be on the table. In fact, this decline could be worse, considering the amount of bullish momentum which has propelled Bitcoin and other risk assets higher.

If AI spending continues to slow, Bitcoin miners may not be able to sell their compute to other hyperscalers and data center players like planned, meaning the network’s stability could come under pressure or become more centralized. For those betting on the decentralization and ubiquity of Bitcoin as a central tenet of their investing thesis, that’s concerning.

Where Will Bitcoin Head from Here?

two gold iron coins ethereum and bitcoin on a shiny silver background. blue and pink wire cyberpunk in future
Saulich Elena / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin logo on a gold token

My base case on Bitcoin is starting to shift. Overall, I do think this top cryptocurrency will continue to head higher over time. But it’s a matter of time frame at this point, in my view.

For those looking at a short-term investment in Bitcoin to buy the dip and capture the upside in Bitcoin potentially heading to all-time highs next year, I’m not as certain as I was a few months ago that this will be the case. That said, I do think five or ten years from now, such a purchase will likely be looked upon fondly by investors. 

The thing is, we’ve seen past drawdowns in Bitcoin breach the 90% threshold. Right now, those who bought at the top are down around 30%. That’s tough, but if this token sees its declines triple from here, that may be far too difficult for many investors to stomach, let alone Bitcoin treasury companies that have issued billions of dollars of debt to buy an asset that has the potential to depreciate by this amount.

For now, my one-year price target on Bitcoin is around $75,000 per token as my base case. I do think Bitcoin could drop as low as $50,000 on a pullback, and surge as high as $150,000 if we see bullish momentum pick up. So, that’s a very wide range which implies plenty of volatility. 

Those willing to invest long-term and strap in for that volatility, I say go for it. But for those more conservative investors out there, sticking with the 4%-5% yield money market funds and other short-term Treasury’s can provide seems like a better move. 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Prediction: This Is Where Bitcoin Could Go Under a Trump Presidency
Chris MacDonald | Nov 24, 2024

Prediction: This Is Where Bitcoin Could Go Under a Trump Presidency

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and now arguably one of the most important assets to watch. With a…
Chris MacDonald | Nov 3, 2025

My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in November

For investors looking at adding some portfolio exposure to the cryptocurrency sector, there are thousands of options to choose from…
Bitcoin (BTC) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts
Chris MacDonald | Mar 15, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) incredible rise to new highs has many investors thinking through various scenarios with respect to where this token…
Why Ethereum Could Hit $5,000 in 2026
Chris MacDonald | Nov 17, 2025

Why Ethereum Could Hit $5,000 in 2026

In the world of decentralized finance blockchains, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) remains the go-to option for developers and users seeking both the broadest ecosystem…
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin When It Launched, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today
Chris MacDonald | Oct 7, 2024

If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin When It Launched, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has experienced significant volatility in 2024, rising 60% in Q1 before stabilizing within a narrow range. As of…
Can Bitcoin Double Under a Donald Trump Presidency?
Chris MacDonald | Nov 7, 2024

Can Bitcoin Double Under a Donald Trump Presidency?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and certainly the most notable and closely-watched digital asset in the world. Conceived after…
“Uptober” Was More Like “Thudtober.” Here Are 3 Cryptos that Could Buck the Trend
Chris MacDonald | Nov 10, 2025

“Uptober” Was More Like “Thudtober.” Here Are 3 Cryptos that Could Buck the Trend

It’s been a rough few weeks for cryptocurrency investors, with the valuations supporting a wide swath of digital assets in…
How Low Will Bitcoin Go Before It Makes a New All-Time High?
Chris MacDonald | Nov 8, 2025

How Low Will Bitcoin Go Before It Makes a New All-Time High?

I have to admit, when I first pitched this piece, the title I was going after was “Will Bitcoin Hit…
Litecoin (LTC) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts
Chris MacDonald | Apr 30, 2024

Litecoin (LTC) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts

Among the “old guard” in the world of crypto, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) doesn’t really get its due. Of course, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:…

Top Gaining Stocks

Medtronic
MDT Vol: 21,963,874
+$4.52
+4.69%
$100.80
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 60,356,031
+$0.95
+4.18%
$23.69
CarMax
KMX Vol: 4,428,945
+$1.33
+4.14%
$33.44
Valero Energy
VLO Vol: 3,386,890
+$7.03
+3.94%
$185.43
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 3,311,883
+$2.29
+3.90%
$61.03

Top Losing Stocks

Home Depot
HD Vol: 10,167,549
-$21.55
6.02%
$336.48
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,318,395
-$9.59
5.90%
$152.86
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 33,817,142
-$13.45
5.56%
$228.50
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 877,574
-$40.05
4.46%
$856.96
Amazon
AMZN Vol: 60,592,889
-$10.32
4.43%
$222.55