My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in November

By Chris MacDonald
For investors looking at adding some portfolio exposure to the cryptocurrency sector, there are thousands of options to choose from in this market. Of course, as is the case with other asset classes, those looking to generate outperformance in this sector have done well by moving up the risk curve during our recent market melt-up, which has disproportionately benefited those who are able or willing to take on higher volatility during bull market rallies.

  Hyperliquid is pioneering next-gen decentralized perpetual exchanges with major technical upgrades to blockchain trading infrastructure.

  Strong price momentum reflects rising investor confidence in Hyperliquid's long-term role in decentralized derivatives markets.

Now, this bull market rally we’ve seen could certainly continue from here. But for those who find themselves on the more conservative end of the investor spectrum, I’m of the view that the best way to turn the page on this new month is to consider diversifying with a small amount of exposure to the following three tokens. Personally, I’ve got less than 5% of my portfolio invested in crypto, but each investor will determine the best percentages for their own risk profile.

Without further ado, let’s dive in!

Bitcoin (BTC)

two gold iron coins ethereum and bitcoin on a shiny silver background. blue and pink wire cyberpunk in future
Saulich Elena / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum gold iron coins

It should be no surprise to most investors that Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) tops this list as one of the top cryptocurrencies for investors to consider buying right now.

Whether that’s because an investor is seeking portfolio diversification, to keep some capital outside the traditional banking system, or because they view Bitcoin as a higher-beta portfolio hedge (just in case the markets continue to melt up higher), there are a plethora of reasons why Bitcoin remains the go-to investment in this sector for curious investors. 

With a capped supply of just 21 million tokens, many of the inflation-related concerns present with other top cryptocurrencies really isn’t a viable argument against Bitcoin. And with a range of new ETF offerings out there, and institutional money managers and companies continuing to plow capital into the crypto sector via Bitcoin, there’s a lot to like about this top token’s long-term growth trends. 

Now, price momentum has been strong up until a few weeks ago, when a tech-led selloff hit the crypto sector as well. But over the long-term, Bitcoin’s chart is truly incredible. Those who think this overall crypto market can continue to innovate its way to higher prices have reason to consider Bitcoin on this roughly 20% dip from its peak.

Bittensor (TAO)

Advanced Technology Concept Visualization: Circuit Board CPU Processor Microchip Starting Artificial Intelligence Digitalization of Neural Networking and Cloud Computing. Digital Lines Move Data
Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

AI visual, showing a chip on a motherboard

One top crypto project I haven’t discussed much, but is certainly worth a look in my books, is Bittensor (CRYPTO:TAO). 

Investors who believe that crypto is far more than just a portfolio diversification tool, but a way to invest in the future of innovation and technology, may be enticed by many top projects looking at doing just that. Bittensor is a leading open-source AI blockchain platform tailor-built for developers to go to work on putting together world-class machine learning models and AI technologies on-chain.

If you’re among the group who believes that more and more high-end innovation and technological excellence will unfold on the blockchain rather than off, Bittensor is a unique option to consider. The project’s core TAO token incentivizes developers o build out what’s become an impressive AI marketplace, with growing network effects. As more users flock to Bittensor-backed AI projects, there’s a lot to like about this token’s upside potential as more TAO is staked and subnet growth continues.

What’s been a key driver of Bittensor’s recent impressive move is the recently-announced exchange traded product aimed at investors looking for exposure to TAO. So, whether you want to invest in this token directly or indirectly, there are options out there. 

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Cardano (ADA)
Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Decentralized exchange visual

Hyperliquid (CRYPTO:HYPE) could be among the most intriguing and impactful cryptocurrencies to come about in recent history. This project is aimed at providing the next-generation of perpetual trading exchanges. In providing a host of technical improvements to existing blockchain-based trading infrastructure platforms, Hyperliquid has revolutionized how crypto investors and traders choose to diversify and hedge their portfolios.

Like them or hate them, perpetual futures contracts and other derivatives products in the crypto space have become integral to how investors gain exposure to particular tokens. Investors can pick their investing time frame, their price target for a given token, and reap the benefits of outsized momentum in a given token via the leverage these products provide.

Of course, the downside with such trading mechanisms is that leverage positions in the perpetual futures realm can just as easily be wiped out, or “liquidated.” Liquidations activity is something I watch closely, but it’s only because of the rise of platforms like Hyperliquid that investors have to pay attention to these short-term price fluctuation factors. 

In my view, flying against the wind in the crypto sector is a strategy that rarely works. Those who are bullish on the technical transformation projects like Hyperliquid have brought about have been better off going long over extended periods of time. Given this token’s recent price performance, that certainly appears to be the case here.

