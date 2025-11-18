S&P 500
6,655.10
-0.42%
Dow Jones
46,295.40
-0.76%
Nasdaq 100
24,667.20
-0.70%
Russell 2000
2,358.20
+0.62%
FTSE 100
9,584.00
-0.55%
Nikkei 225
49,011.70
-1.65%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Stock Market Live November 18: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Getting Clobbered

Quick Read

  • The S&P 500 is now below the 50-day moving average that was support since early August. And unfortunately, its 39-point decline in premarket may set it up for a test of 6,550.
  • Not only are markets reacting to fears of a potential AI bubble, but also on fears the Federal Reserve may not cut rates again this year, with lower odds of a cut.

  • After rallying to stellar highs, Bitcoin briefly fell below $90,000 today. Now back to $91,448, it still looks weak.

  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)

Live Updates

Despite the Chaos, Analysts are Still Bullish on NVDA

Live

Market chaos isn’t preventing analysts from pounding the table over Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Just this morning, Stifel reiterated its buy rating on the tech giant with a price target of $250 from $212 a share.

“CEO Jensen Huang’s recent keynote at GTC Washington D.C. outlined the company’s ongoing positioning as the backbone of AI infrastructure underpinned by more than $500bn in cumulative order book for Blackwell and Rubin infrastructure spanning 2025-2026,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC. “With consensus (and our) expectations incorporating Mr. Huang’s commentary, expectations remain elevated.”

Today's Upgrades

Live
  • AES Corp (AES) Raised to Hold at Jefferies; PT $13
  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital; PT $320
  • Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Raised to Buy at Stifel; PT $117
  • Kilroy (KRC) Raised to Market Perform at BMO; PT $44
  • Legence (LGN) Raised to Buy at Jefferies; PT $49
  • Pennant Group (PNTG) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo; PT $31
  • Regency Centers (REG) Raised to Overweight at Barclays
  • XPeng (XPEV) ADRs Raised to Buy at Daiwa; PT $29

The pullback is getting worse for markets.

The S&P 500 is now below the 50-day moving average that has been support since early August. And unfortunately, its 39-point decline in premarket may set it up for a test of 6,550. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is down about three points.

Meanwhile, Dow futures are down 411 points, with Nasdaq futures down 217.

Not only are markets reacting to fears of a potential AI bubble, but also on fears the Federal Reserve may not cut rates again this year, with lower odds of a cut. Plus, if you want to see just how overvalued markets have become, check out the Shiller P/E ratio, which is starting to reverse from its second-highest peak in market history.

Nvidia Earnings on Deck for Tomorrow

Even with all of the chaos, analysts are still bullish on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) ahead of earnings. Just this morning, Stifel reiterated its buy rating on the tech giant with a price target of $250 from $212 a share.

“CEO Jensen Huang’s recent keynote at GTC Washington D.C. outlined the company’s ongoing positioning as the backbone of AI infrastructure underpinned by more than $500bn in cumulative order book for Blackwell and Rubin infrastructure spanning 2025-2026,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC. “With consensus (and our) expectations incorporating Mr. Huang’s commentary, expectations remain elevated.”

Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on NVDA. Analysts at Rothschild & Co. also reiterated a buy rating on NVDA, raising its target price to $245 from $211 a share.

Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating with a price target of $265 a share. Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210.  The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.

Bitcoin Briefly Fell Below $90,000 

After rallying to stellar highs, Bitcoin briefly fell below $90,000 today.

Now back to $91,448, it still looks weak.

Not helping, Bitcoin ETF withdrawals jumped to $870 million.

Plus, there’s a good deal of market uncertainty, as investors question whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in December. If the central bank holds off on cutting interest rates, Bitcoin could come under even more pressure. After all, when borrowing costs are higher, risk-on assets are less appealing.

If you’re looking for short opportunities with the Bitcoin pullback, look at Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), and MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA).  All should continue to drop along with Bitcoin prices.

By Ian Cooper Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Stock Market Live November 18: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Getting Clobbered

© BsWei / Shutterstock.com

Continue Reading

Analysts are Still Pounding the Table Over Nvidia
Ian Cooper | Nov 18, 2025

Analysts are Still Pounding the Table Over Nvidia

The pullback is getting worse for markets. The S&P 500 is now below the 50-day moving average, which has been…
Stock Market Live November 17: S&P 500 (SPY) Bracing for Nvidia Earnings
Ian Cooper | Nov 17, 2025

Stock Market Live November 17: S&P 500 (SPY) Bracing for Nvidia Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best Marathon Digital Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
Wall Street Loves Nvidia, Palantir and Cisco
Ian Cooper | Nov 3, 2025

Wall Street Loves Nvidia, Palantir and Cisco

With the major indices rocketing higher on cooling trade tensions, inflation, hot earnings, and unstoppable AI momentum, analysts are still…
Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Tech Stock Bounce
Ian Cooper | Nov 12, 2025

Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Tech Stock Bounce

Live Updates Get The Best Marathon Digital Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
Live Nasdaq Composite: NVDA Falls Ahead of CEO Keynote
Gerelyn Terzo | Mar 18, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: NVDA Falls Ahead of CEO Keynote

Live Updates Get The Best Marathon Digital Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Racing to Higher Highs
Ian Cooper | Nov 3, 2025

Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Racing to Higher Highs

Live Updates Get The Best Marathon Digital Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
Wall Street Loves Apple, Amazon and Nvidia
Ian Cooper | Oct 31, 2025

Wall Street Loves Apple, Amazon and Nvidia

The major indices are exploding  higher – again. All thanks to impressive earnings, cooling trade war tensions, interest rate cuts…
MARA vs RIOT: Which Stock is Better
Joey Frenette | Oct 7, 2024

MARA vs RIOT: Which Stock is Better

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have been under a modest amount of pressure in recent months. Though the weakness may…
Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Amazon and Apple Earnings
Ian Cooper | Oct 31, 2025

Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Amazon and Apple Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best Marathon Digital Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…

Top Gaining Stocks

Medtronic
MDT Vol: 14,062,798
+$5.65
+5.87%
$101.93
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 15,095,607
+$1.95
+5.00%
$40.95
Merck
MRK Vol: 19,456,710
+$3.88
+4.18%
$96.74
Paccar
PCAR Vol: 2,530,151
+$3.80
+4.04%
$97.95
CarMax
KMX Vol: 2,373,029
+$1.29
+4.02%
$33.40

Top Losing Stocks

Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 74,025
-$46.81
4.89%
$910.66
Home Depot
HD Vol: 6,246,338
-$16.09
4.49%
$341.95
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 6,399,124
-$6.80
4.19%
$155.65
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 24,187,786
-$9.29
3.84%
$232.66
Amazon
AMZN Vol: 38,420,990
-$8.76
3.76%
$224.11