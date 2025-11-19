Wall Street Loves Nvidia Heading into Earnings

Analysts at Jefferies just upgraded DoorDash to a buy with a price target of $260 a share.

Just today, analysts at William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on Nvidia saying the tech giant is too attractive to ignore ahead of earnings.

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Analysts are still upgrading Nvidia heading into earnings.

Just today, analysts at William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), saying the tech giant is too attractive to ignore ahead of earnings.

Stifel reiterated its buy rating on the tech giant with a price target of $250 from $212 a share.

“CEO Jensen Huang’s recent keynote at GTC Washington D.C. outlined the company’s ongoing positioning as the backbone of AI infrastructure underpinned by more than $500bn in cumulative order book for Blackwell and Rubin infrastructure spanning 2025-2026,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC. “With consensus (and our) expectations incorporating Mr. Huang’s commentary, expectations remain elevated.”

Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on NVDA. Analysts at Rothschild & Co. also reiterated a buy rating on NVDA, raising its target price to $245 from $211 a share.

Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating with a price target of $265 a share. Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210. The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.

MP Materials

Goldman Sachs has a buy rating on MP Materials (NYSE: MP) with a price target of $77 a share. The firm pointed to MP’s unique position as the biggest rare earth miner in the Western Hemisphere with a particular specialty in producing neodymium-praseodymium oxide, a raw material used to make magnets for electronics.

The firm is also pleased with the company’s partnership with the U.S. government to accelerate the development of domestic rare earths. In the agreement, the Department of Defense will, for the next 10 years, guarantee a price floor of $110 per kilogram for MP’s neodymium-praseodymium oxide.

Goldman Sachs also believes MP offers significant value.

DoorDash

Analysts at Jefferies just upgraded DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) to a buy with a price target of $260 a share.

“The key driver of margin expansion is faster growth in high-margin advertising revenue, which alone offsets ~$200M worth of incremental investments in 2026. The remainder are offset by efficiency gains and fixed cost leverage in U.S. Restaurant,” said the analysts, as quoted by CNBC. “We believe a premium to the growth-adjusted multiple is justified given our above-consensus estimates could prove conservative if DASH pursues the advertising opportunity more aggressively and/or reduces non-core investments.”