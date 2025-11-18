Analysts are Still Pounding the Table Over Nvidia

Analysts at Loop Capital just reiterated their buy rating on Amazon with a price target of $360.

With a yield of 5.93%, KGC was also upgraded by analysts at Stifel not too long ago . The firm raised its price target on the KGS stock to $48 with a buy rating.

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The pullback is getting worse for markets.

The S&P 500 is now below the 50-day moving average, which has been support since early August. And unfortunately, its 39-point decline in premarket may set it up for a test of 6,550. Meanwhile, Dow futures are down 411 points, with Nasdaq futures down 217.

Not only are markets reacting to fears of a potential AI bubble, but also on fears the Federal Reserve may not cut rates again this year, with lower odds of a cut.

Analysts Still Bullish on Nvidia Ahead of Earnings

That’s not preventing analysts from pounding the table over Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), for example. In fact, even with all of the chaos, analysts are still bullish on Nvidia ahead of earnings. Just this morning, Stifel reiterated its buy rating on the tech giant with a price target of $250 from $212 a share.

“CEO Jensen Huang’s recent keynote at GTC Washington D.C. outlined the company’s ongoing positioning as the backbone of AI infrastructure underpinned by more than $500bn in cumulative order book for Blackwell and Rubin infrastructure spanning 2025-2026,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC. “With consensus (and our) expectations incorporating Mr. Huang’s commentary, expectations remain elevated.”

Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on NVDA. Analysts at Rothschild & Co. also reiterated a buy rating on NVDA, raising its target price to $245 from $211 a share.

Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating with a price target of $265 a share. Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210. The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.

Amazon

Analysts at Loop Capital just reiterated their buy rating on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), with a price target of $360.

As noted by the firm, “The retail and advertising business is on a strong footing and continues to power forward with faster shipping speeds, a growing data advantage, growth levers in advertising and still meaningful headroom to improve cost-to-serve (and segment margin),” as quoted by CNBC.

Now at $226, Amazon should also benefit from the holiday season.

Kodiak Gas Services

Analysts at William Blair just initiated an outperform rating on Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS), noting that it’s firing on all cylinders.

With a yield of 5.93%, KGC was also upgraded by analysts at Stifel not too long ago.

The firm raised its price target on the KGS stock to $48 with a buy rating. The firm noted that KGS’s recent earnings were in line with estimates. And while the company did not provide specific guidance for 2026, it did point to growth catalysts such as potentially higher margins, fleet repricing, and planned fleet additions. The firm also expects KGS to have a solid fourth quarter, believing KGS should improve as it continues to expand the business.