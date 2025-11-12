S&P 500
6,863.70
+0.10%
Dow Jones
48,374.60
+0.81%
Nasdaq 100
25,548.20
-0.12%
Russell 2000
2,461.91
+0.14%
FTSE 100
9,914.00
+0.01%
Nikkei 225
51,296.80
+0.14%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Tech Stock Bounce

Quick Read

  • S&P 500 futures are on the run as Advanced Micro Devices leads the tech pivot higher.

  • All after CEO Lisa Su said AMD could achieve “double-digit” share of the data center AI market over the next three to five years.
  • TD Cowen reiterated its buy rating on Nvidia. Plus, Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210.
Live Updates

Nvidia fighting to go green

Live

This morning, TD Cowen reiterated its buy rating on the tech giant on the likely strength of the Blackwell Ultra uplift.

Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210. The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia. The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. “Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

AMD Up More than $20 a Share

Live

AMD is up more than $20 a share, or 8.5% on the day.

All after CEO Lisa Su said AMD could achieve “double-digit” share of the data center AI market over the next three to five years. Right now, that market is dominated by Nvidia, which holds about 90% of that market.

Fueling momentum, Wells Fargo just raised its AMD price target to $345 and assigned an overweight rating. That’s thanks to AMD gaining market share and the CEO’s prediction for compound annual revenue growth of about 35%, as well as insatiable demand for AI chips.

Analysts at Truist just reiterated a buy rating on AMD with a $279 price target, citing AMD’s potential as a “trusted partner” in the data center and AI space.

S&P 500 futures are on the run as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leads the tech pivot higher. Last checked, the S&P 500 is up about 24 points. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up about $2.35. Dow futures are up 105, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up about 152.

Again, that’s thanks to AMD, which is up about $14, or 6% in premarket.

All after CEO Lisa Su said AMD could achieve “double-digit” share of the data center AI market over the next three to five years. Right now, that market is dominated by Nvidia, which holds about 90% of that market.

Fueling momentum, Wells Fargo just hiked its AMD price target to $345 with an overweight rating. That’s thanks to AMD gaining market share and the CEO’s prediction for compound annual revenue growth of about 35%, as well as insatiable demand for AI chips.

In addition, she said AMD’s data center business is expected to grow at around 80% per year, and is on track to hit billions of dollars of sales by 2027. By 2030, AMD expects AMD data center revenue to hit $1 trillion per year.

Nvidia is also on the run 

After pulling back, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is regaining momentum ahead of earnings.

This morning, TD Cowen reiterated its buy rating on the tech giant on the likely strength of the Blackwell Ultra uplift. Plus, Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210. The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia. The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. “Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

Oversold Shares of AT&T Ready to Bounce 

After plummeting from about $29.50 to $24, where it appears to have found strong support, AT&T (NYSE: T) is slowly pivoting higher. Last trading at $25.18, we’d like to see the stock race back to $27 per share initially.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets just upgraded AT&T to an overweight rating with a price target of $30. The firm said the telecom giant looks even more attractive after the drop, especially with the stock’s solid capital return.

“We think the recent pullback was driven by competitive-related concerns in Wireless and are overblown,” they said, as quoted by CNBC. “We argue that with AT&T’s strategic positioning, growth outlook, and capital return, a historical average multiple is warranted.”

By Ian Cooper Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Tech Stock Bounce

© Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Top Gaining Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 78,712,390
+$18.65
+7.85%
$256.17
Elevance Health
ELV Vol: 1,052,853
+$16.87
+5.35%
$332.12
Centene
CNC Vol: 4,082,299
+$1.53
+4.33%
$36.89
Steel Dynamics
STLD Vol: 840,404
+$6.51
+4.27%
$158.89
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 15,839,194
+$1.25
+4.19%
$31.06

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,973,918
-$1.06
6.30%
$15.69
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 36,564,102
-$8.50
4.45%
$182.46
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 13,270,408
-$9.07
3.84%
$227.08
Schlumberger
SLB Vol: 4,428,731
-$1.26
3.35%
$36.35
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 2,296,550
-$6.32
3.19%
$191.54