Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Tech Stock Bounce
-
S&P 500 futures are on the run as Advanced Micro Devices leads the tech pivot higher.
- All after CEO Lisa Su said AMD could achieve “double-digit” share of the data center AI market over the next three to five years.
- TD Cowen reiterated its buy rating on Nvidia. Plus, Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210.
Live Updates
Nvidia fighting to go green
This morning, TD Cowen reiterated its buy rating on the tech giant on the likely strength of the Blackwell Ultra uplift.
Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210. The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.
Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia. The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. “Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.
AMD Up More than $20 a Share
AMD is up more than $20 a share, or 8.5% on the day.
Analysts at Truist just reiterated a buy rating on AMD with a $279 price target, citing AMD’s potential as a “trusted partner” in the data center and AI space.
S&P 500 futures are on the run as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leads the tech pivot higher. Last checked, the S&P 500 is up about 24 points. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up about $2.35. Dow futures are up 105, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up about 152.
Again, that’s thanks to AMD, which is up about $14, or 6% in premarket.
Nvidia is also on the run
After pulling back, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is regaining momentum ahead of earnings.
This morning, TD Cowen reiterated its buy rating on the tech giant on the likely strength of the Blackwell Ultra uplift. Plus, Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210. The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.
Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia. The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. “Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.
Oversold Shares of AT&T Ready to Bounce
After plummeting from about $29.50 to $24, where it appears to have found strong support, AT&T (NYSE: T) is slowly pivoting higher. Last trading at $25.18, we’d like to see the stock race back to $27 per share initially.
Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets just upgraded AT&T to an overweight rating with a price target of $30. The firm said the telecom giant looks even more attractive after the drop, especially with the stock’s solid capital return.
“We think the recent pullback was driven by competitive-related concerns in Wireless and are overblown,” they said, as quoted by CNBC. “We argue that with AT&T’s strategic positioning, growth outlook, and capital return, a historical average multiple is warranted.”