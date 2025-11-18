S&P 500
Why Solana Could Hit $250 in 2026

Quick Read

  • Solana (SOL) traded above $250 on four separate occasions but faced selling pressure each time at that level.

  • Solana offers among the fastest transaction speeds and lowest costs of major proof-of-stake networks.

  • The broader crypto market dropped 15% over the past month with total capitalization falling from $3.75T to $3.22T.

By Chris MacDonald
Why Solana Could Hit $250 in 2026

© Morrowind / Shutterstock.com

I know, I know – making bullish price predictions for any cryptocurrency in this market may seem utterly foolish. 

Indeed, the price action in the broader crypto market has been downright bearish in recent weeks, with the total market capitalization of all digital assets dropping from around $3.75 trillion a month ago to $3.22 trillion at the time of writing. That’s good for a drop of around 15% over the course of the past month.

So, when most top-tier cryptocurrencies are on the decline, it can be hard to put forward a bullish price target, even on world-class tokens like Solana (CRYPTO:SOL).

That said, I’m going to do just that. If we do see a resurgence of bullish momentum form among risk assets, this is one token that could fly in the coming year.

Here’s why. 

It’s All About Speed and Performance

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Racecar on a track

Solana has certainly had its fair share of security related concerns in recent years. Various blackouts and network outages did spoil some investor confidence in this high-performance layer-1 network.

But with some of the fastest speeds (time to finality) and some of the lowest transaction costs among smart contract-enabled proof-of-stake networks, Solana has maybe not-so-quietly become the go-to network for developers and users looking to build, transact and utilize decentralized applications on a given network. 

That transaction and TVL growth is what investors want to see. On those fronts, it’s been mostly good news for Solana of late. Add in some solid momentum around spot ETF launches over the year to come, and there are certainly plenty of fundamental catalysts to rely on for a bullish rally. That is, if momentum picks up once again in this sector.

Investors will want exposure to crypto networks where utility is being created. Solana is a top option in this regard.

Why $250 Per Token Seems Reasonable

Solana (SOL)
Rcc_Btn / Shutterstock.com

Solana logo on a gold token

For starters, Solana has been here before. The world’s sixth-largest digital asset by market capitalization has traded above the $250 level on four different occasions. Though, I will say, each time Solana hit this key psychological threshold, investors saw fit to take profits.

Thus, there does appear to be a technical ceiling at this level. In order for Solana to fully break through this threshold and maintain a price above $250 per token, plenty will need to go right. I’m fully aware of that.

But considering Solana was trading above $250 as recently as January (with a push to nearly $250 in September), this is a reasonable price target I think can be hit, if everything goes right.

So, one’s view of how the landscape may shift in favor of digital assets will play into one’s personal price target for Solana. For me, a $250 price target in Solana seems reasonable as a level that one may consider exiting (just based on historical trends). But for those thinking really long-term, this is a token that may deserve to be held through the volatility.

That’s because I do think Solana could fully break out from here, and if it does, $250 may be just the start. We’ll see. 

