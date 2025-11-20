Trade Desk Growth Slows to 18% as AppLovin Accelerates With 68% Revenue Jump

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) and The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) both reported Q3 2025 earnings on November 6, beating estimates. But the market’s reaction tells a different story. APP has surged 71% over the past year while TTD has collapsed 68% from its highs.

AI Monetization Powers APP. Platform Upgrades Slow TTD.

AppLovin’s quarter showed the power of its AXON 2.0 AI engine. Revenue jumped 68% year-over-year to $1.41 billion, crushing the $1.34 billion estimate. The AI-driven mobile app monetization platform generated $836 million in net income, up 92% from last year. Operating margin hit 76.8%, an extraordinary level for a growth company. CEO Adam Foroughi’s team produced $1.05 billion in operating cash flow.

The Trade Desk grew revenue 18% to $739 million, topping the $719 million estimate by a smaller margin. CEO Jeff Green emphasized momentum from the Kokai platform and new products like Audience Unlimited and OpenAds. Operating income rose 49% to $161 million, but net income growth of 23% lagged revenue expansion, signaling margin pressure. Operating cash flow declined 18% year-over-year to $225 million, and the cash position dropped 47% to $653 million. Customer retention stayed above 95%, but the growth deceleration raises questions about competitive positioning.

Metric APP TTD Revenue Growth YoY 68% 18% Operating Margin 76.8% 21.8% Net Income Growth 92% 23% Operating Cash Flow $1.05B (up 91%) $225M (down 18%)

Scale and Efficiency vs. Open Internet Strategy

AppLovin’s business model centers on end-to-end AI solutions for mobile app developers. The company controls the full stack from user acquisition to monetization. That integration drives the 76.8% operating margin. Management backed its confidence with a $3.2 billion increase to the share repurchase authorization. The company bought back $571 million worth of shares in Q3 alone.

The Trade Desk operates a self-service programmatic advertising platform focused on the open internet. Green’s strategy emphasizes independence from walled gardens like Google and Meta. The $500 million buyback authorization announced this quarter is smaller in both absolute and relative terms. TTD’s 21.8% operating margin reflects a different cost structure tied to platform infrastructure and customer acquisition. Capital expenditures rose to $66 million in Q3 as the company invests in Kokai capabilities.

Can TTD Close the Growth Gap?

The Trade Desk’s Q4 guidance calls for at least $840 million in revenue, implying 13.7% sequential growth. AppLovin guided to $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion, suggesting faster sequential momentum. I will be watching whether TTD’s product innovations translate into accelerated growth. The Kokai platform and Audience Unlimited need to demonstrate they can compete with APP’s AI-driven efficiency.

AppLovin faces questions about sustainability. A director sold nearly $97 million worth of shares at prices between $643 and $656 on November 10, just days after earnings. That contrasts with the aggressive buyback narrative.

Why I See APP as the Stronger Position Today

AppLovin’s 68% revenue growth combined with 76.8% operating margins represents exceptional performance. Cash generation of $1.05 billion in a single quarter provides significant financial flexibility. The Trade Desk maintains solid fundamentals with 95% customer retention and 18% growth, though the 68% stock decline reflects market concerns about competitive threats from AI-native platforms like AppLovin. TTD’s ability to reaccelerate growth through its Kokai platform and new products remains a key factor for the company’s competitive positioning. The two companies represent different approaches to digital advertising, with APP focused on AI-driven mobile app monetization and TTD emphasizing open internet programmatic advertising.