Stock Market Live November 10: S&P 500 (SPY) Flying on Potential End to Shutdown

AppLovin Can’t Stop Winning. Here’s 1 Big Reason It’s Still a Buy

  • AppLovin (APP) delivered a 3,980% return over three years and surpassed Nvidia and Palantir combined.
  • AppLovin’s software platform revenue grew at a 94% compound annual growth rate over five years.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margins hit 90% for the first three quarters of 2025.
By Rich Duprey
AppLovin Can’t Stop Winning. Here’s 1 Big Reason It’s Still a Buy

AppLovin Can't Stop Winning. Here's 1 Big Reason It's Still a Buy

While Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has delivered almost 1,200% over the past three years, and  Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has outperformed even that, with gains of 2,370%. Yet one stock has surpassed both of them — combined. AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) has posted a jaw-dropping 3,980% return over the same period, and there is no reason to believe it won’t keep on growing going forward. 

What started as a mobile gaming company has evolved into an advertising tech leader, powered by its artificial intelligence (AI) engine Axon. The launch of Axon 2.0 in 2023 supercharged AppLovin’s ad targeting, leading to 75% ad revenue growth last year and net income surging 343% to $1.58 billion. Its pivot to e-commerce has expanded its market tenfold, positioning it to challenge Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). 

AppLovin was recently added to the S&P 500, further boosting its visibility and drawing institutional inflows that underscore its momentum. Here’s why this juggernaut will continue plowing ahead.

Axon’s Edge in Ad Tech

AppLovin’s transformation hinges on Axon, a machine learning system that optimizes ad placements by predicting user behavior. This has enabled precise matching of advertiser demand with publisher supply, boosting returns on ad spend. Management says the platform has been experiencing 50% week-over-week increases in total spending, and with the likely expansion of its self-service program next year, growth could accelerate.

Morgan Stanley analysts have hailed it as a top-tier ad engine. The platform now supports 1.6 billion daily active users, up from 1 billion in 2022, allowing premium ad rates even amid privacy shifts like Apple‘s (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Tracking Transparency. Acquisitions such as MoPub have enhanced real-time bidding, solidifying its competitive moat.

The 1 Number That Tells the Story

The real standout is AppLovin’s software platform revenue, which has climbed to nearly $5 billion annually. Over the past five years, this segment has expanded at a 94% compound annual growth rate, starting from modest levels and accelerating through AI efficiencies. 

Total revenue hit $4.7 billion last year, up 45% year-over-year, with ad revenue surging 75%. Analysts project revenue reaching $5.66 billion this year and $7.61 billion in 2026, a better than 27% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). This outpaces the software industry’s 13% average and is fueled by expansions into connected TV and international markets in Europe and Asia. 

Adjusted EBITDA margins were 90% for the first three quarters of 2025, reflecting operational leverage and cost discipline in sales and marketing. Notably, AppLovin’s Rule of 40 score — a combination of revenue growth and operating margin — came in at an outstanding 151%, surpassing Palantir’s 114% and Nvidia’s 120%. It shows AppLovin exhibits continued rapid growth and an attractive cost profile on a small employee base.

Navigating Risks and Opportunities

Despite the surge, AppLovin faces headwinds. It competes with ad giants like Meta and Alphabet, and macroeconomic shifts could cut ad budgets. A trio of short-seller reports earlier this year briefly tanked the stock 55% by alleging overstated metrics, though strong earnings rebutted it. 

There is also the potential for Axon to reach a saturation threshold that causes performance to deteriorate as more advertisers join, as well as the possibility that companies, including Alphabet, retaliate against AppLovin as the Securities & Exchange Commission probes its data collection practices.

AppLovin’s $3.5 billion debt load also warrants monitoring. Still, with $1.67 million in cash and $2.65 billion in operating cash flow, plus 25% R&D increases to $400 million, the company is poised for generative AI upgrades that could automate ad creation and tap the $447 billion mobile ad market.

Key Takeaway

AppLovin’s explosive software platform growth at a 94% CAGR, combined with its ability to expand its penetration in the estimated $7.8 trillion digital ad market by 2034, makes it a buy today. This revenue trajectory signals sustained scalability in AI-driven ads, outstripping peers like The Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD) and justifying its 42 times forward earnings valuation. 

Its inclusion in the benchmark index amplifies inflows, while e-commerce and international expansions promise 20% to 30% annual growth. For investors eyeing AI beyond hardware, its data moat and margins offer resilience against volatility, positioning it for further upside.

