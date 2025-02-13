Wall Street Scrambles to Boost AppLovin’s Price Target After Blowout Earnings 24/7 Wall Street

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) is soaring after crushing expectations in its 4th quarter earnings release and Wall Street analysts are in a frenzy updating their price targets to adequately evaluate the stock’s potential for next year.

Analysts are hyped on AppLovin’s AI driven ad platform (Axon 2.0), its rapidly expanding e-commerce solutions, and strong performance across non-gaming verticals. Shares are up 35% to kick off the trading day, with investors giddy over higher-than-expected Q1 guidance and AppLovin’s divestment of its lower-margin apps business.

AppLovin’s 4th Quarter Earnings Highlights

The company’s advertising business experienced robust growth, benefiting from AI-powered ad optimization and an expanding customer base beyond mobile gaming. Ad revenue of just a tick shy of $1 billion for the quarter was up 73% year-over-year.

CEO Adam Foroughi emphasized that Q4 was a turning point, as AppLovin successfully captured significant holiday shopping ad spend, demonstrating that its technology extends far beyond gaming.

With the Axon AI platform now serving a broader set of advertisers, including fintech, automotive, and insurance companies, analysts believe AppLovin is well-positioned for long-term upside.

For Q1 2025, AppLovin projects total revenue between $1.355 billion and $1.385 billion, with advertising quarterly revenue expected to surpass $1 billion for the first time. The company also announced the sale of its mobile gaming business for $900 million, aiming to focus more on its advertising technology.

Wall Street Analysts Boosting Price Targets Today

The consensus price target for AppLovin going into its earnings release was $423, but that number will be moving higher as several large banks revised price targets higher.

BTIG raised its target from $437 to $600, maintaining a Buy rating. The firm highlighted higher-than-expected Q1 guidance and faster-than-anticipated e-commerce growth.

BofA lifted its target from $375 to $580, citing strong momentum in AppLovin’s advertising segment and AI-driven enhancements to its e-commerce model.

Piper Sandler increased its target from $400 to $575, emphasizing that AppLovin’s growth is no longer tied solely to gaming.

Benchmark raised its target from $375 to $525, noting that the company beat Q4 estimates and guided Q1 revenue and EBITDA significantly above consensus.

Wedbush hiked its target from $545 to $620, arguing that AppLovin is gaining market share in mobile advertising at a rapid pace.

JPMorgan raised its target from $325 to $475, stating that early pilots in fintech, insurance, and healthcare advertising suggest even broader monetization opportunities.

The Bottom Line

With Wall Street piling into the stock, AppLovin is cementing its position as a leader in AI-driven advertising. The company’s ability to capture new industries, scale e-commerce, and drive margin expansion has analysts predicting significant upside ahead.

As the self-serve ad platform launches and AI-powered ad efficiency continues improving, investors will be watching closely to see if AppLovin can keep up its impressive momentum.

