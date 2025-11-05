Live: Complete Applovin (APP) Q3 Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read AppLovin (APP) reports third quarter 2025 earnings today, with analysts expecting revenue of $1.34B (up 12%) and EPS of $2.39 (up 72%).

AppLovin launched AXON Ads Manager in October, a self-service platform management calls the foundation for the next decade of growth.

Free cash flow surged 72% year over year to $768M last quarter, supported by divesting the Apps business to Tripledot Studios.

It’s been a breakout year for AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), up 270% over the past 12 months. The advertising technology company, once best known for its mobile gaming roots, has rapidly evolved into a full-scale AI-driven ad platform, and its results have reflected that transformation. Shares have surged more than fivefold since last year as investors embraced its shift from app monetization to broader digital advertising infrastructure.

AppLovin will report third-quarter 2025 earnings today after the close. The results will offer a critical look at how far the company has come since its record-setting second quarter, and whether its newly launched AXON Ads Manager platform can meaningfully expand its addressable market.

What to Expect When AppLovin Reports Tonight

Metric Estimate YoY Change Revenue $1.34 billion +12% EPS (Normalized) $2.39 +72% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Guidance) 81%

For the full year 2025, analysts expect:

Revenue: $5.58 billion (+18.5%)

EPS: $9.13 (+82%)

Key Areas to Watch in AppLovin’s Q3 Report

. The AXON Ads Manager Rollout

CEO Adam Foroughi called the launch of AXON Ads Manager “the foundation for our next decade of growth.” The self-service platform gives advertisers direct access to AppLovin’s ad engine, enabling automated campaign creation, credit card billing, and integration with Shopify and attribution providers. The rollout, which began in October on a referral basis, is expected to open globally in the first half of 2026. How much early traction management discloses here will shape investor sentiment heading into year-end.

2. E-Commerce Expansion

E-commerce represented roughly 10% of AppLovin’s business last quarter. The company intentionally limited onboarding in Q2 to finalize new automation and reporting tools. With the holiday season approaching and onboarding resuming, investors will look for commentary on how quickly the self-serve model converts demand into revenue.

3. Gaming Ad Strength and Model Enhancements

Despite diversifying, gaming remains AppLovin’s growth engine. The company’s MAX mediation platform continues to see double-digit supply growth, and CFO Matt Stumpf reported Q2 gaming revenue up more than 30% year over year. The firm’s latest AXON 2 model continues to deliver superior targeting performance, a key reason advertisers reinvest at high rates.

4. International Markets

AppLovin plans to open its platform to most major global markets this quarter, expanding beyond its U.S. pilot. Management sees this as a major growth driver for 2026 and beyond, given that over half of AppLovin’s user base is already international.

5. Cash Generation and Capital Allocation

Free cash flow surged 72% year-over-year to $768 million last quarter, helped by divesting its Apps business to Tripledot Studios. The company ended Q2 with $1.2 billion in cash and has been aggressively repurchasing shares, cutting its diluted share count by nearly 4 million since late 2024. Investors should watch for continued buyback activity as the balance sheet strengthens.