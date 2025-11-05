S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 5: S&P 500 (VOO) Still Falling on AI Worries as More AI Companies Report
Live: Complete Applovin (APP) Q3 Earnings Coverage

By Joel South

Nov 5, 2025  |  Updated 3:41 PM ET

  • AppLovin (APP) reports third quarter 2025 earnings today, with analysts expecting revenue of $1.34B (up 12%) and EPS of $2.39 (up 72%).
  • AppLovin launched AXON Ads Manager in October, a self-service platform management calls the foundation for the next decade of growth.
  • Free cash flow surged 72% year over year to $768M last quarter, supported by divesting the Apps business to Tripledot Studios.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Will APP Beat Earnings?

Live

Prediction market Polymarket has a market set up for Applovin markets, and the current estimate is there’s a 79% chance APP will beat earnings.

Many of the largest tech companies have had high odds of beating earnings this season. That hasn’t always led to beating earnings, however, as Meta missed earnings due to one-time expenses while betting markets gave the company better than 90% odds of topping Wall Street’s expectations.

It’s been a breakout year for AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), up 270% over the past 12 months. The advertising technology company, once best known for its mobile gaming roots, has rapidly evolved into a full-scale AI-driven ad platform, and its results have reflected that transformation. Shares have surged more than fivefold since last year as investors embraced its shift from app monetization to broader digital advertising infrastructure.

AppLovin will report third-quarter 2025 earnings today after the close. The results will offer a critical look at how far the company has come since its record-setting second quarter, and whether its newly launched AXON Ads Manager platform can meaningfully expand its addressable market.

What to Expect When AppLovin Reports Tonight

Metric Estimate YoY Change
Revenue $1.34 billion +12%
EPS (Normalized) $2.39 +72%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Guidance) 81%  

For the full year 2025, analysts expect:

  • Revenue: $5.58 billion (+18.5%)
  • EPS: $9.13 (+82%)

Key Areas to Watch in AppLovin’s Q3 Report

. The AXON Ads Manager Rollout

CEO Adam Foroughi called the launch of AXON Ads Manager “the foundation for our next decade of growth.” The self-service platform gives advertisers direct access to AppLovin’s ad engine, enabling automated campaign creation, credit card billing, and integration with Shopify and attribution providers. The rollout, which began in October on a referral basis, is expected to open globally in the first half of 2026. How much early traction management discloses here will shape investor sentiment heading into year-end.

2. E-Commerce Expansion

E-commerce represented roughly 10% of AppLovin’s business last quarter. The company intentionally limited onboarding in Q2 to finalize new automation and reporting tools. With the holiday season approaching and onboarding resuming, investors will look for commentary on how quickly the self-serve model converts demand into revenue.

3. Gaming Ad Strength and Model Enhancements

Despite diversifying, gaming remains AppLovin’s growth engine. The company’s MAX mediation platform continues to see double-digit supply growth, and CFO Matt Stumpf reported Q2 gaming revenue up more than 30% year over year. The firm’s latest AXON 2 model continues to deliver superior targeting performance, a key reason advertisers reinvest at high rates.

4. International Markets

AppLovin plans to open its platform to most major global markets this quarter, expanding beyond its U.S. pilot. Management sees this as a major growth driver for 2026 and beyond, given that over half of AppLovin’s user base is already international.

5. Cash Generation and Capital Allocation

Free cash flow surged 72% year-over-year to $768 million last quarter, helped by divesting its Apps business to Tripledot Studios. The company ended Q2 with $1.2 billion in cash and has been aggressively repurchasing shares, cutting its diluted share count by nearly 4 million since late 2024. Investors should watch for continued buyback activity as the balance sheet strengthens.

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 31)
Joel South | Oct 31, 2025

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 31)

Here is a close look at AppLovin stock, including where the shares of the tech company could be headed through…
Live: AppLovin (APP) Beats Earnings But Shares Sink
Joel South | Aug 6, 2025

Live: AppLovin (APP) Beats Earnings But Shares Sink

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best AppLovin Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Wall Street Scrambles to Boost AppLovin’s Price Target After Blowout Earnings
Joel South | Feb 13, 2025

Wall Street Scrambles to Boost AppLovin’s Price Target After Blowout Earnings

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) is soaring after crushing expectations in its 4th quarter earnings release and Wall Street analysts are in…
AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) Live Coverage: Earnings Are Out
Joel South | May 7, 2025

AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) Live Coverage: Earnings Are Out

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best AppLovin Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
This Stock Has Quadrupled Nvidia’s 1,000% 3-Year Return — And It Just Joined the S&P 500
Rich Duprey | Oct 6, 2025

This Stock Has Quadrupled Nvidia’s 1,000% 3-Year Return — And It Just Joined the S&P 500

The release of ChatGPT in November 2022 unleashed an artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, catapulting Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to a 1,000% return…
Undiscovered AI Stock Delivers Staggering Returns, Outperforming Tech Titans
Vandita Jadeja | Oct 30, 2025

Undiscovered AI Stock Delivers Staggering Returns, Outperforming Tech Titans

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) continues to remain an industry leader and the most valuable company in the world. It has become the…
This Hidden AI Gem Has Trounced the 3-Year Returns of Nvidia and Palantir — Combined!
Rich Duprey | Sep 8, 2025

This Hidden AI Gem Has Trounced the 3-Year Returns of Nvidia and Palantir — Combined!

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the face of  the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Since January 2023, its stock has rocketed 1,070%…
There’s No Stopping AppLovin: Here’s Why It’s Up 32% Today
Rich Duprey | Feb 13, 2025

There’s No Stopping AppLovin: Here’s Why It’s Up 32% Today

Gaming and mobile app advertising company AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is ripping out of the gate this morning, jumping 32% higher at…
This Hot Stock Is Up 425% and Got Added to the S&P 500 Today. Still Time to Buy?
Rich Duprey | Sep 22, 2025

This Hot Stock Is Up 425% and Got Added to the S&P 500 Today. Still Time to Buy?

Rocket Ride From Niche Player to Index Star Gaming and mobile app advertising company AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) has been a rocket…

