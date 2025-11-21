S&P 500
6,596.20
+0.86%
Dow Jones
46,231.00
+0.97%
Nasdaq 100
24,180.00
+0.65%
Russell 2000
2,362.70
+2.46%
FTSE 100
9,560.80
+1.21%
Nikkei 225
48,561.30
+0.31%
Stock Market Live November 21: S&P 500 (SPY)) Regaining Momentum on Rate Cut Hopes

Investing

$80k Alarms Some, But Not All

Quick Read

By Ben Briody
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
$80k Alarms Some, But Not All

© Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Q4 of 2025 has been nothing short of eventful, with BTC making new all time highs on October 6th, only to give back all gains on the year, and hit an alarming level of $80k earlier this morning. This 36% drawdown is nothing new for bitcoin, but coming so soon after an all time high (45 days later), is one abrupt way to end the good times. Tom Lee of Bitmine (NASDAQ: BMNR) has been on various finance tv shows in the past 48 hours talking about the 10/10 “glitch” and how he cannot name names, along with how Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has the uncanny ability to absorb pressure in these markets with their complex financial engineering and structure. Lee went on to say he sees bitcoin going to $200k by the end of January 2026.

 

Strategy’s been at the forefront of financial engineering when it comes to bitcoin backed products, with STRC being the first bitcoin backed treasury instrument with variable yield. Strategy has created over $7.7b in notional value through these novel designs, which is nothing to sneeze at. Saylor survived through the last bear market when bitcoin went all the way down to a 15 handle, and has never relented on his bull posting or conviction.

 

Saylor tweeted earlier discussing Strategy’s philosophy in response to the MSCI index issue that has been brought up, which encapsulates this all perfectly, “Index classification doesn’t define us. Our strategy is long-term, our conviction in Bitcoin is unwavering, and our mission remains unchanged: to build the world’s first digital monetary institution on a foundation of sound money and financial innovation.”

 

While many will be shaken out during these drawdowns, many players become stronger.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Joel South | Oct 31, 2025

5 Things I Learned After Strategy (MSTR) Dominated Earnings

Strategy Inc.’s third-quarter results were a direct message to investors: its Bitcoin-driven balance sheet and digital credit business are working.…
Dance of The Bears
Ben Briody | Nov 17, 2025

Dance of The Bears

Bitcoin continues its adventure below the $95,000 level, and has reached handles so low, that all gains made on the…
How Low Will Bitcoin Go Before It Makes a New All-Time High?
Chris MacDonald | Nov 8, 2025

How Low Will Bitcoin Go Before It Makes a New All-Time High?

I have to admit, when I first pitched this piece, the title I was going after was “Will Bitcoin Hit…
Michael Saylor Isn’t Crazy. Here’s Why Bitcoin Can Hit $21 Million.
Rich Duprey | Aug 25, 2025

Michael Saylor Isn’t Crazy. Here’s Why Bitcoin Can Hit $21 Million.

Saylor’s Bitcoin Crusade Michael Saylor has emerged as Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:BTC) most fervent advocate, transforming his company, Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) (formerly MicroStrategy),…
Warren Buffett vs. Michael Saylor: Who Made the Better Investment This Quarter
Rich Duprey | Nov 7, 2025

Warren Buffett vs. Michael Saylor: Who Made the Better Investment This Quarter

Warren Buffett and Michael Saylor represent two starkly different investment philosophies in the market. Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway‘s (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) legendary Oracle…
Down She Goes
Ben Briody | Nov 14, 2025

Down She Goes

After failing to hold the critical $98,500 level, BTC has dropped down below $95,000 intraday so far. Tether CEO Paolo…
Surprise! MicroStrategy Pauses Bitcoin Buying Spree, Shares Soar
Rich Duprey | Feb 4, 2025

Surprise! MicroStrategy Pauses Bitcoin Buying Spree, Shares Soar

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shocked the market yesterday by announcing it didn’t buy any Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) during the prior week, the first…
MicroStrategy Rebrands, but It Is the Same Risky Investment
Rich Duprey | Feb 7, 2025

MicroStrategy Rebrands, but It Is the Same Risky Investment

Because of its cryptocurrency hoarding strategy, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is now a big deal. It needs a new name to go…
John Seetoo | Aug 28, 2025

Why Are People Still Buying MSTY While It Goes Down Like the Titanic?

In 2022, YieldMax pioneered and premiered its first of a menu of single stock covered call ETFs: an ETF tracking…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ross Stores
ROST Vol: 3,397,362
+$11.66
+7.26%
$172.16
DR Horton
DHI Vol: 2,488,411
+$9.15
+6.66%
$146.47
Gartner
IT Vol: 582,910
+$14.81
+6.61%
$238.94
Old Dominion Freight Line
ODFL Vol: 1,287,023
+$8.27
+6.55%
$134.56
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 4,018,717
+$1.25
+6.25%
$21.16

Top Losing Stocks

Oracle
ORCL Vol: 28,265,533
-$13.01
6.17%
$197.68
Vistra
VST Vol: 3,345,930
-$5.97
3.44%
$167.82
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,036,819
-$8.20
3.41%
$232.30
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 6,307,371
-$4.50
3.21%
$135.73
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 1,500,921
-$10.38
3.00%
$335.41