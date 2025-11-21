$80k Alarms Some, But Not All

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Q4 of 2025 has been nothing short of eventful, with BTC making new all time highs on October 6th, only to give back all gains on the year, and hit an alarming level of $80k earlier this morning. This 36% drawdown is nothing new for bitcoin, but coming so soon after an all time high (45 days later), is one abrupt way to end the good times. Tom Lee of Bitmine (NASDAQ: BMNR) has been on various finance tv shows in the past 48 hours talking about the 10/10 “glitch” and how he cannot name names, along with how Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has the uncanny ability to absorb pressure in these markets with their complex financial engineering and structure. Lee went on to say he sees bitcoin going to $200k by the end of January 2026.

Strategy’s been at the forefront of financial engineering when it comes to bitcoin backed products, with STRC being the first bitcoin backed treasury instrument with variable yield. Strategy has created over $7.7b in notional value through these novel designs, which is nothing to sneeze at. Saylor survived through the last bear market when bitcoin went all the way down to a 15 handle, and has never relented on his bull posting or conviction.

Saylor tweeted earlier discussing Strategy’s philosophy in response to the MSCI index issue that has been brought up, which encapsulates this all perfectly, “Index classification doesn’t define us. Our strategy is long-term, our conviction in Bitcoin is unwavering, and our mission remains unchanged: to build the world’s first digital monetary institution on a foundation of sound money and financial innovation.”

While many will be shaken out during these drawdowns, many players become stronger.