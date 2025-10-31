5 Things I Learned After Strategy (MSTR) Dominated Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) reported another record quarter, proving its Bitcoin-focused treasury model is delivering scale, earnings power, and investor demand.

Strategy’s digital credit products including Strike, Stride, Strife, and Stretch are now central to its growth strategy and attracting both retail and institutional capital.

Strategy Inc.’s third-quarter results were a direct message to investors: its Bitcoin-driven balance sheet and digital credit business are working. Revenue rose to $128.7 million, while GAAP EPS reached $8.42, marking the second consecutive quarter of strong profitability. The company’s holdings increased to 640,808 Bitcoin, valued at $71 billion, giving Strategy control of over 3 percent of total global supply. Management emphasized that every capital raise continues to increase Bitcoin per share, now at $41,370, confirming that accretive growth remains intact.

Here are the five most important things I learned from Strategy’s Q3 2025 call and presentation.

1. Strategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Machine Is Its Core Engine

CFO Andrew Kang highlighted that Strategy has become a fully scaled Bitcoin treasury operation. With 640,808 Bitcoin held and a $71 billion asset base, Strategy’s balance sheet has transitioned from software-led to digital-asset-driven. Fair value accounting and consistent capital raises have allowed the company to post more than $8 billion in cumulative earnings over the past four quarters, all powered by its Bitcoin position.

2. Digital Credit Is the Centerpiece of Strategy’s Expansion

Chairman Michael Saylor described digital credit as the “killer app” of Bitcoin finance. Strategy’s preferred offerings, including Strike, Stride, Strife, and Stretch, represent a new form of structured yield backed by Bitcoin.

The newest product, Stretch (STRC), offers a 10.4% effective yield (16 percent tax-equivalent) with only 8 percent volatility, making it competitive with money market instruments but backed by digital capital. These products have become Strategy’s key tool for raising low-cost funds to acquire more Bitcoin.

3. Retail and Institutional Demand Are Surging

CEO Phong Le disclosed that Strategy raised $19.8 billion year-to-date, including $6.7 billion through preferred offerings, with retail participation climbing to 23 percent on the latest issue. Brokerages such as Robinhood and Morgan Stanley have added Strategy’s preferreds to their platforms, making them the first Bitcoin-linked income securities accessible to retail investors

The expansion of retail distribution marks a major step in broadening the market for digital credit.

4. The Return of Capital Dividend Is a Structural Advantage

Strategy’s preferred dividends are classified as Return of Capital (ROC), meaning they are tax-deferred for up to a decade or longer. Because the company’s business model produces negative taxable income while accumulating Bitcoin, these dividends avoid immediate taxation. Management estimates that reinvested ROC yields compound 44 percent higher over 10 years than equivalent taxed yields, creating one of the most efficient income structures in public markets.

5. Strategy Is Positioned for the S&P 500 and Institutional Scale

Strategy now meets all requirements for S&P 500 inclusion, including U.S. domicile, market capitalization above $23 billion, liquidity thresholds, and two consecutive profitable quarters.

It also secured a B minus credit rating from S&P, the first ever for a Bitcoin treasury company. The combination of profitability, credit access, and capital innovation places Strategy closer than ever to becoming a mainstream component of the U.S. equity market.