Stock Market Live November 21: S&P 500 (SPY)) Regaining Momentum on Rate Cut Hopes

Investing

Walton Family Net Worth Hits $453 Billion After Earnings

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Five members of the Walton family have a combined net worth greater than Elon Musk’s.
  • Strong Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) results suggest the family’s net worth will be unbelievably high for years.
By Douglas A. McIntyre
Walton Family Net Worth Hits $453 Billion After Earnings

Five members of the Walton family, all related to Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) founder Sam Walton, have a combined net worth of $453 billion. That is greater than Elon Musk’s $425 billion. He tops the Bloomberg Billionaires list.

Three Waltons, each a child of Sam Walton, are worth more than $100 billion. Jim Walton has a net worth of $131 billion, which puts him in 12th place on the list. Rob and Alice Walton each have a net worth of $128 billion, putting them just behind their brother.

The other two wealthy Waltons are Lucas and Christy,  with net worths of $45 billion and $21 billion, respectively. Lucas is one of Sam’s grandchildren. Christy is the widow of John T. Walton, who was one of Sam’s other sons. John died in a plane crash in 2005.

Walmart Shines

Walmart store
Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Among them, the Waltons own about 49% of Walmart’s shares. The company is worth $855 billion. And, based on Walmart’s recent numbers, that figure could rise.

Walmart has done better than other big-box retailers. After weak results from Home Depot and Target, Walmart announced an extremely strong quarter.

Despite what has been called pressure on American consumers, Walmart’s revenue in the most recent quarter was up 6% to $180 billion. Adjusted operating income increased by 8% to $7 billion. Walmart boosted its forecast for its fiscal year. Departing CEO Douglas McMillon said, “The team delivered another strong quarter across the business. eCommerce was a bright spot again this quarter. We’re gaining market share, improving delivery speed, and managing inventory well.”

Walmart has flanked many of its rivals. It has a powerful e-commerce presence, and its U.S. store footprint is huge. The company claims that 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart or Sam’s Club location.

Walmart has another convenience service. Customers can order online, select a pickup time at a store, and have their order brought to them in the store parking lot.

The family’s net worth is likely to be unbelievably high for years.

Prediction: Walmart’s AI Arsenal Will Eclipse Costco’s Empire and Dominate Retail by 2030

 

