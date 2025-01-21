Walton Family Fortune Jumps to $337 Billion walmartcorporate / Flickr

The net worth of the three children of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) founder Sam Walton has risen to $337 billion in 2025. That is almost $6 billion higher for the period. The increase is almost certainly part of a longer-term increase in Walmart stock, which is up 70% in the past 12 months. Walmart’s market cap is $738 billion. The Walton family owns 45% of America’s largest retailer.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The net worth of the offspring of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) founder Sam Walton is now $337 billion.

This is a time of transition for the family.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

The fortunes of the three children are slightly different according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Jim Walton’s net worth is $114 billion, while Rob Walton’s is $112 billion and Alice Walton’s is $111 billion. Sam Walton opened the first Walmart store in 1962. Today, it is America’s largest company with revenue of almost $650 billion. It has over 10,500 stores worldwide and an employee base of more than 2.1 billion.

There was a worry for several years that Walmart would lose ground to Amazon because it is basically a brick-and-mortar retailer. Walmart has proven that anxiety is wrong. In the most recent quarter, Walmart’s revenue was higher by 5.5% to $170 billion. Global e-commerce revenue rose by 27%.

One way in which Walmart has flanked Amazon is through its “order online and pick up at store” service. Because Amazon has so few locations, it cannot match this Walmart system.

Sam’s three children are no longer company directors. One of his grandsons, Steuart Walton, sits on the board.

The Walton family continues to control the company. The Wall Street Journal recently pointed out, “The Walton family—one of the richest clans in America—is passing some of its control in Walmart to the next generation, giving all of the founder’s grandchildren voting rights over their inheritance.” With those voting rights go tens of billions of dollars in inherited wealth.

This Wealthy Black American Is Worth Over $9 Billion

The Average American Is Losing Momentum On Their Savings Every Day (Sponsor) If you’re like many Americans and keep your money ‘safe’ in a checking or savings account, think again. The average yield on a savings account is a paltry .4%1 today. Checking accounts are even worse. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying more than 7x the national average. That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe and earn more at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn a $200 bonus and up to 7X the national average with qualifying deposits. Terms apply. Member, FDIC. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes to open an account to make your money work for you. 1 https://www.fdic.gov/national-rates-and-rate-caps