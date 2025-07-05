Walton Family Fortune Jumps $30 Billion Walmart / CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The net worth of the three children of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) founder Sam Walton has risen to $359 billion. That is almost $30 billion higher for 2025. The increase is almost certainly part of a longer-term increase in Walmart stock, which is up 44% in the past 12 months. Walmart’s market cap is $84 billion. The Walton family owns 45% of America’s largest retailers.

Key Points The Walton Family Is The Richest In The Nation

A New Generation Is Helping Run The Company

The fortunes of the three children are slightly different according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Jim Walton’s net worth is $122 billion, while Rob Walton’s is $119 billion and Alice Walton’s is $118 billion. Sam Walton opened the first Walmart store in 1962. Today, it is America’s largest company with revenue of almost $650 billion. It has over 10,500 stores worldwide and an employee base of more than 2.1 billion.

There was a worry for several years that Walmart would lose ground to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) because it is basically a brick-and-mortar retailer. Walmart has proven that anxiety is wrong. In the most recent quarter, Walmart’s revenue was higher by 2.5% to $165.6 billion. Global e-commerce revenue rose by 22%.

One way in which Walmart has flanked Amazon is through its “order online and pick up at store” service. Because Amazon has so few locations, it cannot match this Walmart system.

Sam’s three children are no longer company directors. One of his grandsons, Stuart Walton, sits on the board.

While the Walton family continues to control the company, the change in generations will spread the money across more people.. The Wall Street Journal recently pointed out, “The Walton family—one of the richest clans in America—is passing some of its control in Walmart to the next generation, giving all of the founder’s grandchildren voting rights over their inheritance.” With those voting rights go tens of billions of dollars in inherited wealth.

