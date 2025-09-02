Walton Family Net Worth Jumps $28 Billion oe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The net worth of the three offspring of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) founder Sam Walton has risen to $359 billion. That is almost $28 billion higher in 2025. The increase is almost certainly part of a longer-term trend in Walmart stock, which has risen 26% over the past 12 months. Walmart’s market cap is $774 billion. The Walton family owns 45% of America’s largest retailer.

The fortunes of the three children are slightly different, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Jim Walton’s net worth is $122 billion, while Rob Walton’s is $119 billion and Alice Walton’s is $118 billion. Sam Walton opened the first Walmart store in 1962. Today, it is America’s largest company, with revenue of almost $650 billion. It has over 10,500 stores worldwide and an employee base of more than 2.1 million.

There was a concern for several years that Walmart would lose ground to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) because it is essentially a brick-and-mortar retailer. Walmart has proven that anxiety is wrong. In the most recent quarter, Walmart’s revenue was 4.8% higher to $177.4 billion. Global e-commerce revenue rose by 25%.

One way Walmart has countered Amazon is through its “order online and pick up at store” service. Because Amazon has a limited number of locations, it cannot match the Walmart system.

Sam’s three children are no longer company directors. One of his grandsons, Stuart Walton, sits on the board.

While the Walton family continues to control the company, the change in generations will spread the money across more people. The Wall Street Journal recently pointed out that “The Walton family—one of the richest clans in America—is passing some of its control in Walmart to the next generation, giving all of the founder’s grandchildren voting rights over their inheritance.” With those voting rights go tens of billions of dollars in inherited wealth.

