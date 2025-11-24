S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring in Holiday-Shortened Week

Investing

Why the Selloff in Micron Technology Stock Never Made Sense

Quick Read

  • Micron Technology (MU) controls 23% of the global DRAM market and 12% of NAND flash.
  • UBS raised global HBM demand forecasts to 28 billion gigabits by 2026.
  • Micron trades at a forward P/E of 10 versus the semiconductor industry average of 25x.
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Why the Selloff in Micron Technology Stock Never Made Sense

© Micron Technology Inc.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares soared to an all-time high of $260 earlier this month, riding the wave of AI-driven optimism in the semiconductor sector. But like most chip and tech stocks, the memory chip maker has trended lower since, caught in broader market jitters over AI hype fears. 

Last week, the selloff intensified, with Micron plunging 10% in a single session — triggered partly by Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings report, which, despite beating estimates, highlighted rising costs and slower data center growth. Investors panicked, dumping memory plays like Micron amid fears of overcapacity. Yet this drop never made sense. Here’s why.

An Iron Grip on Memory Markets

Micron stands out thanks to its commanding position in DRAM and NAND flash memory. DRAM, essential for temporary data storage in servers, PCs, and smartphones, accounts for over half of Micron’s revenue. The company controls about 23% of the global DRAM market, behind only Samsung and SK Hynix

NAND flash, used for long-term storage in solid-state drives (SSDs) and mobile devices, adds another 40% to sales, with Micron holding a 12% share. These segments benefit from cyclical upturns, but AI is turning cycles into a structural boom.

What sets Micron apart is its pivot to high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the ultra-fast DRAM variant critical for AI accelerators. HBM enables the massive data throughput needed for training large language models.

Micron began shipping HBM3E samples in 2024 and is ramping production this year, positioning it as a key supplier alongside SK Hynix. In the AI era, where Nvidia’s GPUs and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Instinct chips demand terabytes of high-speed memory per rack, Micron’s HBM expertise locks in long-term growth. 

Analysts project the HBM market exploding from $4 billion in 2023 to nearly $100 billion by 2030, with Micron capturing a growing slice through its advanced 1-gamma node tech, which boosts density and efficiency.

This dominance isn’t just defensive — it’s a growth engine. Micron’s fiscal fourth quarter results showed 46% year-over-year revenue growth to $11.3 billion, driven by AI server demand and strong data center sales, which now account for 56% of total revenue. Even as consumer markets like PCs and smartphones recover slowly, AI hyperscalers like Microsoft and Amazon are stockpiling Micron’s memory for cloud infrastructure. 

Supply constraints in advanced nodes, including limited HBM production capacity, shield margins from commoditization risks. Micron’s capex investments — $13.8 billion in fiscal 2025 — target expanding HBM output to 20% of DRAM sales by 2026, ensuring it rides the AI wave without overextending.

Wall Street’s HBM Boost

Adding fuel this morning, MU stock climbed nearly 6% on no company-specific news, but a fresh UBS report lit the spark. The investment firm upped its global HBM demand forecast, now expecting 17.3 billion gigabits of end-consumption this year (a 1% increase from prior estimates) and 28 billion gigabits in 2026 (up another 1.6%). 

This revision stems from robust procurement by Nvidia and AMD, including higher unit forecasts for Nvidia’s next-gen Rubin GPUs (3 million in 2026) and AMD’s MI450 series, tied to deals like OpenAI‘s supercomputer builds. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s capacity expansions and tight node utilization through late 2026 further tighten supply.

While UBS spotlighted SK Hynix and Samsung as direct buys — citing SK Hynix’s 70% share of Nvidia’s HBM4 supply and 13% blended average selling price (ASP) growth — the read-through for Micron is clear and positive. 

As the third major HBM player, Micron benefits from the same demand surge, especially with its U.S.-based fabs qualifying for CHIPS Act subsidies. This could lift Micron’s HBM annual revenue run rate of $8 billion far higher by 2027, according to consensus estimates, pushing overall earnings higher. 

Gross margins were already at 45% in Q4, and stand to expand as HBM commands 5x to 10x premiums over standard DRAM. For MU going forward, this means accelerated free cash flow ($3.7 billion in 2025) funding dividends, buybacks, and more AI R&D. The selloff ignored these fundamentals, creating a disconnect from reality.

Key Takeaway

The recent plunge in Micron Technology stock was a textbook overreaction, handing savvy investors a rare discount on a proven AI winner. Even after today’s 6% bounce, Micron remains a compelling buy. 

Trading at a forward P/E of just 10 compared to the semiconductor industry’s 25x makes Micron’s dirt cheap for its prospects. Wall Street forecasts over 40% compound annual EPS growth through 2030, yielding a PEG ratio under 1, a hallmark of undervalued growth. 

In a sector buzzing with pricier picks such as Nvidia or AMD, MU offers the best risk-reward for AI exposure. 

