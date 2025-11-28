S&P 500
6,834.80
+0.27%
Dow Jones
47,694.60
+0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,330.80
+0.31%
Russell 2000
2,498.94
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,737.10
+0.36%
Nikkei 225
50,145.00
+0.17%
Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

Investing

Amazon Owns Black Friday

Quick Read

  • Amazon Has Black Friday Sales Of $2 Billion

  • Smaller Retailers Can’t Compete

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Amazon Owns Black Friday

© <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/vanhoosear/44155424640/" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Amazon Prime Delivery Trucks</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/vanhoosear/" target="_blank" style="100%">Todd Van Hoosear</a>

Americans spent $10 billion online on Black Friday 2025. There is no reason to think this year will be different. A look at Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AZMN) earnings report shows the extent to which it dominated the day.

There are tens of thousands of retailers, at least. In the US, we are making money online on Black Friday. Combined across the retail market as a whole, they have a considerable presence.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Target (NYSE: TGT), and other large retailers account for a significant share of the market as well.

Amazon’s quarterly revenue in North America last quarter was $106 billion. Its holiday quarter numbers are much larger. That means Black Friday revenue could easily be $2 billion to $3 billion.

Amazon is also selling items from thousands of retailers. That means it makes some money on each of these sales.

Amazon Prime also gives it an advantage. People who use Prime spend about 3x as much on Amazon as other shoppers do.

For years, there was a worry that Amazon would put retailers out of business. With JCPenney and Kmart, that may have been true.

Today, Amazon may not be destroying other companies, but its dominance does not help them.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Amazon Stock Threatened by Elon Musk Push for Breakup
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 8, 2020

Amazon Stock Threatened by Elon Musk Push for Breakup

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has echoed the calls of the White House and members of Congress that Amazon.com be broken…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 18, 2020

Will Prime Day Rob Amazon’s Holiday Sales?

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted over $10 billion in revenue over the nearly two-day course of Prime Day, its huge…
Amazon Prime Creates Online Home Run
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 13, 2025

Amazon Prime Creates Online Home Run

Amazon Prime Day, the four-day period during which the e-commerce company offers special deals and signs up new Prime members,…
Here Is What Amazon Looks Like Broken Into Pieces
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 26, 2021

Here Is What Amazon Looks Like Broken Into Pieces

Amazon could be broken into pieces, thus blunting its power in both the e-commerce and cloud marketplaces, markets it dominates.
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 20, 2015

Amazon Online Audience Doubles Wal-Mart’s

The most damning criticism of Amazon is that it does not make money. It has, however, maintained a huge lead…
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Walmart Gets Crushed
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 29, 2020

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Walmart Gets Crushed

The upcoming Amazon Prime Day and the fourth quarter will demonstrate the advantage the e-commerce behemoth has over brick-and-mortar retailers,…
Break Up Amazon, Here’s the Pieces
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 23, 2023

Break Up Amazon, Here’s the Pieces

If an Amazon breakup is mandated, the company could naturally be divided along these lines. What would be bet for…
How to Break Amazon Into Pieces
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 6, 2023

How to Break Amazon Into Pieces

Big American companies have been broken up in the past. Amazon may be next.
How to Break Amazon Into Pieces
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 23, 2023

How to Break Amazon Into Pieces

Amazon has two major divisions. The separation of these would be logical.

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 27,883,987
+$2.29
+6.23%
$39.10
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 3,526,675
+$12.49
+4.71%
$277.46
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 1,176,280
+$1.01
+3.63%
$28.83
Block
XYZ Vol: 954,158
+$2.27
+3.49%
$67.30
EQT
EQT Vol: 930,026
+$1.60
+2.71%
$60.60

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 1,123,587
-$27.16
2.46%
$1,077.18
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 6,274,887
-$3.66
1.78%
$201.31
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 38,894,027
-$3.00
1.66%
$177.26
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 507,994
-$1.26
1.56%
$79.72