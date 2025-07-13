Amazon Prime Creates Online Home Run Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day, the four-day period during which the e-commerce company offers special deals and signs up new Prime members, helped lift total online sales across America by 30.3% for the period to $24.1 billion. The number topped forecasts by Adobe, which tracks online purchases. Bloomberg pointed out that this likely means that other huge online businesses like Walmart.com also did well.

Online shopping firm Numerator put the average spend per item at $53.34. Many people ordered more than one item, so the average order was $156.37. Not all order sizes, however, were entirely impressive. Fifteen percent of all people who bought online made orders of under $10. Another 22% made orders under $20.

Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) announcement about Prime Day was less detailed. It reported “Amazon Prime Day 2025 delivers record sales and savings in an expanded four-day shopping event.” Customers, it said, saved billions of dollars.

What none of the data shows is whether people bought items during Prime Day that they would have bought anyway. Amazon’s North America online sales were $92.9 billion in the most recent quarter. Amazon does not break that out by day. This quarterly number was an increase of less than 8% from the year before. So, the Prime Day increase was well above the growth rate for the last quarter.

Other retailers use Prime Day to increase their sales. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has its own “Prime Day” during which it sells hundreds of thousands of items at discounts. The challenge for an analysis of the big retailer’s figures is that Walmart does not offer a dollar figure for its revenue during the period.

Special online sales increases are a way for these retailers to create bragging rights. On the other hand, a 30.3% increase is larger than Amazon has had during the balance of the year.

