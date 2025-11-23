S&P 500
Investing

RLUSD Stablecoin Hits $1 Billion: Why It Could Matter More Than XRP Price

Quick Read

  • Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin surpassed $1B market cap with 1,278% year-to-date growth to become the 10th-largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
  • Ripple is piloting RLUSD with Mastercard and WebBank to settle credit-card transactions on the XRP Ledger.
  • RLUSD generates network fees that burn XRP supply while deepening liquidity across Ripple’s payments and custody infrastructure.
By Sam Daodu
RLUSD Stablecoin Hits $1 Billion: Why It Could Matter More Than XRP Price

© Color4260 / Shutterstock.com

Ripple USD (RLUSD) recently surpassed a $1 billion market cap less than a year after launching. RLUSD’s supply reached $1.02 billion, making it the 10th-largest USD-pegged stablecoin, with year-to-date growth of 1,278%. The supply is split across Ethereum and the XRP Ledger (XRPL), with about $819.7 million on Ethereum and $203 million on XRPL.

A rising stablecoin might seem secondary to XRP’s (CRYPTO: XRP) price volatility. But RLUSD’s regulated design, growing usage, and role in cross-border payments suggest its success could be more consequential for Ripple’s ecosystem than short-term price swings.

RLUSD’s Rapid Rise and Regulated Design

Money business financial graph diagram of coin. Financial growth data or investment market profit bar and success report.Saving money concept.Stack of coins with trading price graph growth.
Mer_Studio / Shutterstock.com

RLUSD was introduced in December 2024 and is issued by Standard Custody & Trust Company, a regulated trust company supervised by New York’s Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). 

The stablecoin is fully backed by the U.S. Treasury bills, government money-market funds, and FDIC-insured bank deposits, with monthly attestations and a 103% reserve buffer. RLUSD was built for banks, payment firms, and trading desks rather than retail traders. It is integrated directly into Ripple’s cross-border payments stack and institutional custody services, positioning it as infrastructure rather than a speculative token.

From day one, Ripple targeted regulated venues to build RLUSD liquidity. The stablecoin debuted on Uphold, Bitso, MoonPay, Archax, and CoinMENA, then later integrated with AMINA Bank, a Swiss-regulated institution offering custody and trading services. This strategy allowed RLUSD to gain on-ramp support without relying on speculative retail trading. The result is a compliant, transparent stablecoin with an institutional-grade trust structure.

RLUSD Adoption Across Payment Corridors

Insurance online payment, Security financial transactions concept, Businesswomen use tablets online to pay Annual Insurance life protection from using a car, Travel, family, and life, financial
Nichcha / Shutterstock.com

RLUSD’s been integrated into Ripple Payments, the company’s cross-border settlement platform. The stablecoin plays a role in cross-border transfers, remittances, and foreign-exchange settlement across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and APAC. Ripple takes a corridor-first approach, deploying RLUSD in regions with strong demand for U.S. dollars and high cross-border friction.

Partnerships with Bitso, CoinMENA, and African payment pilots show this targeted expansion. These early use cases ensure RLUSD serves real payment flows rather than sitting idle in crypto wallets.

RLUSD’s expansion is reinforced by Ripple’s acquisitions of Hidden Road (rebranded as Ripple Prime) and GTreasury, which together create a multi-asset prime brokerage and institutional treasury platform. Ripple Prime now allows trading desks to use RLUSD as collateral for OTC settlement and automated trading. By embedding RLUSD into clearing, settlement, and treasury systems, Ripple aims to build an enterprise-grade dollar within its stack.

Non-profit organizations such as World Central Kitchen and Water.org use RLUSD for cross-border aid payments. This shows utility beyond trading as RLUSD enables efficient, transparent payouts that legacy systems can’t match. The stablecoin has a 38,166-strong holder base, monthly transfers of $5.05 billion, and daily trading volume of $174 million, showing real transactional activity.

RLUSD’s Impact on Ripple’s Ecosystem and XRP

Detail of a cryptocurrency. XRP, Ripple.
TopMicrobialStock / Shutterstock.com

RLUSD’s growth supports Ripple’s ecosystem expansion and could impact XRP’s performance in the long term. Below are the key highlights of the stablecoin’s impact on Ripple.

Strengthening XRP’s Liquidity Role

RLUSD’s growth could be the biggest catalyst for XRP demand in 2026-27. Every RLUSD transaction on XRPL incurs a small XRP network fee, which is burned, decreasing supply over time. Increased stablecoin flows deepen liquidity and incentivize market makers to hold XRP to facilitate exchanges.

The XRPL is growing toward tokenized assets and DeFi products, and RLUSD provides a low-volatility base asset for these ecosystems. RLUSD’s accelerating liquidity and deeper integrations across payments, custody, and prime brokerage underpin Ripple’s aim to build a credible institutional dollar. This long-term infrastructure could keep XRP relevant even during periods of price stagnation.

Bridging Crypto and Traditional Finance

Ripple’s partnerships show RLUSD’s role as a bridge between crypto and traditional finance. In November 2025, Ripple announced a pilot with Mastercard, WebBank, and Gemini. The initiative uses RLUSD on the XRPL to settle credit-card transactions, marking one of the first collaborations where a regulated U.S. bank settles card transactions using a stablecoin on a public blockchain.

Mastercard’s digital commercialization head said the pilot aims to bring “regulated, open-loop stablecoin payments into the financial mainstream” while maintaining consumer protection and regulatory compliance. WebBank’s CEO added that the collaboration shows how stablecoins can speed up and improve the efficiency of institutional payments.

Such pilots show RLUSD’s potential to modernize settlement infrastructure, an area historically served by slow and expensive systems. They also show that financial incumbents view RLUSD as a serious tool for future payments, not just another crypto experiment.

Regulatory Clarity and Trust

RLUSD’s compliance-first design contrasts with algorithmic stablecoins that failed due to weak reserves. With reserves held in treasuries and regulated money-market funds, RLUSD meets industry-standard safety and transparency requirements. The regulated status helps attract institutional clients who might avoid unregulated tokens.

This approach also positions Ripple to pursue additional licenses. The company holds 75 regulatory licenses worldwide and is seeking an OCC banking charter and Federal Reserve master account. Such licenses could allow Ripple to operate more like a payment network than a cryptocurrency issuer, further integrating RLUSD into mainstream finance.

Why RLUSD Might Matter More Than XRP’s Price

XRP’s price can be highly volatile, influenced by market sentiment, regulatory developments, and speculation. In contrast, RLUSD’s adoption reflects real economic activity. The stablecoin’s ability to move large sums quickly and cheaply is critical for cross-border commerce. By embedding RLUSD into payments and treasury workflows, Ripple is building recurring usage rather than relying on periodic price rallies.

RLUSD’s institutional adoption could outpace speculative interest in XRP. Even when XRP’s price stagnates or declines, RLUSD transactions continue to generate network fees, deepen liquidity pools, and enhance the XRPL’s relevance.

The success of stablecoin pilots, like the Mastercard collaboration, provides tangible proof that Ripple’s infrastructure is ready for large-scale financial use. Investors may ultimately value Ripple’s enterprise ecosystem, encompassing RLUSD, prime brokerage, custody, and payments, more than the price action of a single token.

There are caveats. RLUSD remains much smaller than market leaders USDT and USDC, and a significant portion of its supply sits on Ethereum rather than XRPL. Expanding liquidity on the XRPL and maintaining transparency will be crucial. But the momentum suggests RLUSD is becoming a trusted institutional dollar that could anchor Ripple’s broader ambitions.

