XRP’s $500M Ripple Funding at $40B Valuation: Why Price Isn’t Moving

Ripple recently raised $500 million at a $40 billion valuation. That should’ve provided fresh momentum for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), but it didn’t. Price action has been stuck for the past six months despite Ripple expanding payment corridors, strengthening its regulatory position, and pulling in major institutional backing.

Traders are focused on liquidity, whale movements, and actual settlement growth rather than big announcements. Even Franklin Templeton’s newly launched XRP ETF hasn’t shifted the trend, signaling deeper caution across the market.

With sentiment fragile and volume thin, one question sits at the center: why isn’t the price moving?

XRP Price Stalls Despite Ripple’s Institutional Growth

XRP’s past six months have been defined by sharp enthusiasm followed by steady erosion. The token hit its high near $3.66 in July as ETF optimism and regulatory clarity boosted confidence. But that peak faded quickly.

August pushed XRP into the low $2s, and September’s brief consolidation never gained traction because volume stayed weak. October brought a deeper slide as broader market pressure set in.

By early November, XRP had fallen even further, dropping from $2.51 to the low $2.20s the same week Ripple announced its $500 million funding round at a $40 billion valuation at Swell 2025. The news didn’t change the trend. Buyers stayed cautious, and selling pressure kept outweighing inflows from the new ETFs.

Today, XRP sits below major moving averages and struggles to hold support, showing the disconnect between Ripple’s headlines and the token’s price action.

Ripple’s $500M Raise: What It Actually Means

Ripple’s recent $500 million funding round grabbed attention for its size, timing, and the caliber of investors behind it. Led by Fortress Investment Group and joined by affiliates of Citadel Securities, Pantera Capital, Galaxy Digital, Brevan Howard, and Marshall Wace, the round signals that heavyweight institutions see Ripple as a long-term financial infrastructure company rather than a narrow crypto startup.

The $40 billion valuation puts Ripple in rare territory, above many publicly traded fintech firms and in line with major global payment companies. Much of that confidence comes from Ripple’s shift into broader financial services.

The company now runs custody divisions, prime brokerage operations, treasury software, and a growing stablecoin network anchored by RLUSD. Its 2025 acquisition streak, including Hidden Road and GTreasury, shows a clear push toward becoming a full-stack banking and settlement provider.

The new capital will fuel this expansion. Ripple’s preparing to scale its ODL payment corridors across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. These networks help institutions move money quickly, but they don’t require large volumes of XRP to sit on balance sheets. The token often moves only for seconds during settlement. That limits immediate impact on price.

Funds will also support RLUSD integrations, global licensing, and continued XRPL development. These investments strengthen Ripple’s ecosystem but don’t automatically translate into near-term demand for XRP. Investors are backing Ripple’s decade-long plan. Traders waiting for instant price effects are reacting to a different timeline entirely.

Why the XRP Price Isn’t Moving Despite $500M Funding

XRP’s muted reaction to Ripple’s $500 million funding round comes down to one simple reality: Ripple’s equity story and XRP’s market dynamics operate on separate tracks. Investors backing Ripple are buying into its broader financial infrastructure strategy, not placing short-term bets on XRP’s chart.

The market understands that enterprise adoption moves slowly. It also knows that ODL corridors and RLUSD integrations don’t instantly translate into higher token demand.

Meanwhile, traders are watching liquidity, not corporate milestones. Whale distribution, weak volume on rebounds, and capital rotating into Bitcoin and Solana keep weighing on XRP. Even with stronger fundamentals behind Ripple, price action remains tied to on-chain volume and market sentiment.

Until XRP shows clear growth in settlement activity and sustained institutional demand, the token’s likely to move sideways regardless of how much capital Ripple raises.

What Ripple’s $40B Valuation Means Long-Term for XRP

Ripple’s $40 billion valuation sets the company up for a serious stretch of infrastructure expansion. The funding strengthens its ability to build global payment rails, scale ODL corridors, and push RLUSD into mainstream financial channels. These developments could eventually increase XRP’s role in settlement, but the timeline’s measured in years, not months.

If Ripple succeeds in capturing a meaningful share of high-friction cross-border flows, XRP settlement volumes could grow several times over current levels. That kind of activity would finally create real on-chain demand and give XRP the structural support traders have been waiting for.

But enterprise adoption’s always moved slowly. Ripple’s own history proves that progress happens over long cycles, not sudden jumps. In the near term, XRP will still respond to liquidity trends, macro shifts, and altcoin rotation.

Ripple’s valuation strengthens the long-term case but does little to move the price right now.

Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF Launch: Will XRP Explode?

Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF went live at a moment when traders are searching for signals beyond headlines and funding rounds. Ripple’s $500 million raise and $40 billion valuation generated excitement, but the market didn’t shift. Price action stayed muted because traders are responding to liquidity, on-chain activity, and corridor growth, not corporate milestones.

Franklin Templeton entering the market changes the backdrop. The firm’s reputation and advisor network bring XRP into conversations it couldn’t reach before. This doesn’t create a sudden surge. It introduces slow, steady inflows from pension desks, RIAs, and conservative allocators who move carefully.

For XRP, that patience matters. The asset still needs stronger settlement volumes and cleaner liquidity before institutions commit meaningfully. Whale distribution, narrow ranges, and cautious sentiment keep weighing on the chart.

Franklin’s ETF improves credibility, but the price won’t shift until adoption shows up in the numbers.

XRP Price Predictions 2026: Three Scenarios

XRP will see more infrastructure, more regulation, and more institutional products in 2026, but price action will remain unpredictable.

ETF inflow trends will set the tone for institutional interest. ODL corridor expansion and rising monthly settlement volumes are key signals of real utility growth. The EVM sidechain, AMM rollout, and wider XRPL RLUSD integrations would attract new users. Regulatory stability in the U.S., EU, and Asia will either accelerate or slow capital flows throughout the year.

Bullish Case

A bullish setup forms if institutional flows stay steady and Ripple’s payment rails gain real traction. Strong ETF allocations, rising ODL volume, and clean regulatory signals across major markets could finally shift the narrative in XRP’s favor.

If monthly settlement activity climbs into higher-digit billions and Bitcoin dominance breaks, XRP can breathe. In this context, recapturing the $3 zone becomes possible, and a decisive jump beyond $3.25 would open the path toward $5 or more by mid-2026. The primary driver would be sustained enterprise uptake, supported by a balanced macro environment and increased appetite for altcoin risk.

Base Case

A middle-ground outcome sees ETF inflows continue but without explosive demand. ODL volumes rise at a healthy pace but not fast enough to shift market structure. Regulatory clarity holds but doesn’t spark aggressive institutional rotation into XRP. The token moves in a broad band, driven more by liquidity cycles than fundamentals.

In this case, XRP spends 2026 floating between $2 and $3.50. Occasional spikes emerge around enterprise news or macro relief, but sustained breakouts remain difficult. By year-end, XRP hovering around $2.50–$3 fits a steady but unspectacular recovery path.

Bearish Case

A weaker environment emerges if ETF flows cool rapidly and macro risks intensify. When global uncertainty drives investors toward Bitcoin and away from altcoins, XRP gets pressured. Regulatory delays or pushback in key regions would deepen caution. Competition from CBDCs or faster bank rails could also weigh on settlement demand.

In this case, XRP struggles to hold the mid-$2 range and could slide toward $1.50–$2. Sharp selloffs from whales or dormant holders resurfacing would accelerate downside. Severe macro stress could even pull XRP toward $1.20 if liquidity thins and sentiment collapses.