S&P 500
6,834.80
+0.27%
Dow Jones
47,694.60
+0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,330.80
+0.31%
Russell 2000
2,498.94
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,737.10
+0.36%
Nikkei 225
50,145.00
+0.17%
Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

Investing

Your 2026 Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment Won’t Be as Big as You Think

Quick Read

  • Social Security (SSA) recipients will receive a 2.8% COLA in 2026, but Medicare Part B premiums will increase by $17.90 per month.
  • The Medicare premium increase consumes about one-third of the Social Security COLA before retirees receive their checks.
  • A $2,000 monthly benefit rises by $56 but nets only $38.10 after the premium increase.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By Christy Bieber
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Your 2026 Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment Won’t Be as Big as You Think

© Tim Boyle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In 2026, Social Security checks are getting bigger. That’s the good news. The bad news, however, is that retirees are likely to find that the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) they are expecting doesn’t quite provide them with the extra buying power they were planning on. 

Since it’s best to understand the reality of the COLA sooner rather than later, here’s what seniors need to know about why their Social Security raise in 2026 is going to end up being disappointingly small. 

Don’t count on getting a big Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment

The Social Security Administration announced the 2026 Cost of Living Adjustment on October 24, 2025 and the raise seemed like it was going to be a decent one next year. While retirees in 2025 got a 2.5% COLA, the 2026 raise is higher at 2.8%. But, while that sounds good on the surface, the raise is likely to do less for seniors than the 2025 increase did, and many retirees won’t see their checks go up by anywhere near the full 2.8%. 

Instead, a good portion of the benefits bump — around 1/3 — is going to be taken out of retirees’ checks before their direct deposit is made or their payment is sent. This money is going to go directly to Medicare to cover rising premiums as Medicare costs are soaring in 2026. 

Based on recent announcements, the premium cost of Medicare Part B is rising by $17.90 per month. Premiums for those who pay the standard amount will jump from $185 to $202.90, which is a 9.7% increase. That is much larger than the benefits increase that happened in 2025. Between 2024 and 2025, premiums increased by just $10.30, up from $174.70. 

This means that, while the 2025 COLA was just 2.5% compared to next year’s 2.8% increase, retirees who are on Medicare actually ended up seeing a bigger increase in their benefit with the smaller COLA. A senior with a $2,000 benefit would have received a $50 raise in 2025. After subtracting $10.30 for the Medicare premium increase, they would have seen their monthly payment rise by $39.70. But, this year, a senior collecting $2,000 who gets a 2.8% COLA would see a $56 benefits increase reduced by $17.90. Their check will be going up by only $38.10. 

Other factors can also affect how much the COLA impacts retirees

Social Security
Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels and JJ Gouin from Getty Images

Rising Medicare premiums are going to take the biggest bite out of the 2026 COLA, but there are also other factors to think about as well. Specifically, while there are many automatic changes built into the benefits program — such as the COLA and an increase in the work limits establishing how much you can earn without benefits being affected — there is one rule that doesn’t change over time due to inflation. That rule relates to when Social Security benefits become partly taxable. 

If you are a single tax filer, your benefits will start being taxed once your provisional income hits $25,000. Provisional income is half of all Social Security income, some non-taxable income, and all taxable income. Married joint filers also start being taxed on a portion of their benefits once their provisional income hits $32,000. These thresholds aren’t indexed to inflation, so more retirees each year end up hitting the income threshold where benefits become partly taxable.

In 2026, many retirees will end up with at least a little more monthly income because of the COLA, even after accounting for the Medicare premium increase. If your income goes up enough because of the COLA that you find yourself subject to tax on benefits when that wasn’t an issue before, then you’ll take another hit that reduces how much “extra’ money the raise provides. 

The reality is, Social Security COLAs can help seniors, but these raises don’t ensure that retirees don’t lose ground. Seniors need to know that their benefit increases may not provide the boost they are expecting and must plan accordingly.

It’s also worth exploring other sources of guaranteed income that offer protection against inflation as well, which some annuities do.  The more sources of stable income retirees have, the more secure they’ll be in their later years — even if Social Security raises turn out to be a disappointment.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

2 Troubling Facts About the 2026 Social Security COLA Retirees Need to Know
Christy Bieber | Nov 27, 2025

2 Troubling Facts About the 2026 Social Security COLA Retirees Need to Know

Social Security benefits are a crucial income source for many seniors, so it’s common for retirees to eagerly await the…
Social Security Benefits Did Something This Year They Never Have Before
Christy Bieber | Feb 18, 2025

Social Security Benefits Did Something This Year They Never Have Before

This year marked a big change for Social Security benefits. Payments from the Social Security Administration hit a milestone they…
Social Security’s 2025 COLA Is Now a Reality. Here’s How Much it Benefits the Average Senior
Christy Bieber | Jan 20, 2025

Social Security’s 2025 COLA Is Now a Reality. Here’s How Much it Benefits the Average Senior

When you are on  Social Security, you can expect your retirement benefits to increase during most years. That’s because Cost…
Latest COLA Estimate vs. Medicare Part B Premiums: Net Gain or Loss?
Maurie Backman | Jun 1, 2025

Latest COLA Estimate vs. Medicare Part B Premiums: Net Gain or Loss?

There’s a reason seniors are often advised not to retire on Social Security alone. It can be very difficult to…
Will Social Security’s 2026 COLA Arrive on Time?
Christy Bieber | Nov 24, 2025

Will Social Security’s 2026 COLA Arrive on Time?

Social Security’s Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) is crucial for retirees to maintain their buying power. The COLA helps to…
How Social Security’s Average Benefit is Changing in 2026
Maurie Backman | Oct 24, 2025

How Social Security’s Average Benefit is Changing in 2026

  There are many older Americans who collect Social Security for decades. That’s because those benefits can start as early…
3 Harsh Social Security Truths to Come to Terms With
Christy Bieber | Jan 28, 2025

3 Harsh Social Security Truths to Come to Terms With

Social Security is an important income source for seniors and it’s money that most people look forward to getting in…
Here’s How Much Bigger You Can Expect Your First Social Security Check to Be in 2025
Christy Bieber | Dec 12, 2024

Here’s How Much Bigger You Can Expect Your First Social Security Check to Be in 2025

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Your Social Security Check is Changing in 2026. Are You Ready?
Christy Bieber | Oct 29, 2025

Your Social Security Check is Changing in 2026. Are You Ready?

Currently, we’re in the fourth and final quarter of 2025, and New Year’s Eve will roll around before you know…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 27,883,987
+$2.29
+6.23%
$39.10
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 3,526,675
+$12.49
+4.71%
$277.46
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 1,176,280
+$1.01
+3.63%
$28.83
Block
XYZ Vol: 954,158
+$2.27
+3.49%
$67.30
EQT
EQT Vol: 930,026
+$1.60
+2.71%
$60.60

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 1,123,587
-$27.16
2.46%
$1,077.18
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 6,274,887
-$3.66
1.78%
$201.31
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 38,894,027
-$3.00
1.66%
$177.26
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 507,994
-$1.26
1.56%
$79.72