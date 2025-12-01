Alphabet Stock Climbs 31% as Retail Traders Bet on TPU Price War With NVIDIA

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have surged approximately 31% over the past month, climbing from around $244 in early November to above $320 in early December. The rally has energized retail investors on Reddit and X, where bullish sentiment has strengthened significantly throughout November. The surge follows growing excitement around Google’s TPU processors, which retail traders view as a direct challenge to NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the AI chip market.

TPU Hype Fuels Retail Conviction

Discussions on r/wallstreetbets have intensified around Google’s Tensor Processing Units, with traders arguing the chips offer a decisive cost advantage over NVIDIA’s GPUs. One widely shared analysis breaks down the competitive landscape in detail. As the Reddit user wrote: “Google’s TPUs are 2x cheaper than Nvidia GPUs at scale” and warned that “Nvidia will most likely see margin compression to 60% in the next year or 2” as Google floods the market with lower-priced alternatives.

The bullish case rests on three pillars:

TPU pricing undercuts NVIDIA by roughly 50%, threatening NVIDIA’s dominance in AI infrastructure

Meta and xAI are rumored to be evaluating Google Cloud and TPUs, potentially shifting billions in compute spending

Gemini adoption has surged to 650M+ monthly active users, validating Google’s full-stack AI strategy

Adding fuel, Elon Musk’s recent comments about Google have circulated widely on Reddit. In a podcast discussion, Musk stated that Google has “laid the groundwork for an immense amount of value creation from an AI standpoint,” grouping Alphabet with NVIDIA as his top AI plays.

Overbought but Still Running

Despite an RSI of 73.51, well into overbought territory, momentum remains strong. The stock peaked at $328.83 on November 25 before consolidating around $320. Volume spiked to 85M shares during the breakout, suggesting institutional participation rather than purely retail-driven hype. Barron’s recently reiterated its bullish call on Alphabet, citing TPU competitiveness and Gemini’s leadership in AI models. Retail sentiment appears to be catching up to price action rather than leading it, with traders now piling in after the initial surge.