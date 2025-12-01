S&P 500
6,819.00
-0.40%
Dow Jones
47,317.70
-0.81%
Nasdaq 100
25,361.20
-0.26%
Russell 2000
2,474.99
-0.89%
FTSE 100
9,690.40
-0.25%
Nikkei 225
49,465.00
-1.53%
Stock Market Live December 1, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Starts December in the Red

Investing

Alphabet Stock Climbs 31% as Retail Traders Bet on TPU Price War With NVIDIA

Quick Read

  • Google (GOOGL) shares surged 31% in one month driven by excitement around TPU processors competing with NVIDIA.
  • Google’s TPUs are priced at half the cost of NVIDIA GPUs at scale according to retail analysis.
  • Gemini reached over 650M monthly active users.
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Alphabet Stock Climbs 31% as Retail Traders Bet on TPU Price War With NVIDIA

© William Potter / Shutterstock.com

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have surged approximately 31% over the past month, climbing from around $244 in early November to above $320 in early December. The rally has energized retail investors on Reddit and X, where bullish sentiment has strengthened significantly throughout November. The surge follows growing excitement around Google’s TPU processors, which retail traders view as a direct challenge to NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the AI chip market.

TPU Hype Fuels Retail Conviction

Discussions on r/wallstreetbets have intensified around Google’s Tensor Processing Units, with traders arguing the chips offer a decisive cost advantage over NVIDIA’s GPUs. One widely shared analysis breaks down the competitive landscape in detail. As the Reddit user wrote: “Google’s TPUs are 2x cheaper than Nvidia GPUs at scale” and warned that “Nvidia will most likely see margin compression to 60% in the next year or 2” as Google floods the market with lower-priced alternatives.

Semi-analysis report on $GOOGL TPU dominance – Nvidia & OpenAI at risk!
by
u/iMakeGOODinvestmemts in
wallstreetbets

The bullish case rests on three pillars:

  • TPU pricing undercuts NVIDIA by roughly 50%, threatening NVIDIA’s dominance in AI infrastructure
  • Meta and xAI are rumored to be evaluating Google Cloud and TPUs, potentially shifting billions in compute spending
  • Gemini adoption has surged to 650M+ monthly active users, validating Google’s full-stack AI strategy

Adding fuel, Elon Musk’s recent comments about Google have circulated widely on Reddit. In a podcast discussion, Musk stated that Google has “laid the groundwork for an immense amount of value creation from an AI standpoint,” grouping Alphabet with NVIDIA as his top AI plays.

Elon Musk on Google AI potential
by
u/[USERNAME] in
stocks

Overbought but Still Running

Despite an RSI of 73.51, well into overbought territory, momentum remains strong. The stock peaked at $328.83 on November 25 before consolidating around $320. Volume spiked to 85M shares during the breakout, suggesting institutional participation rather than purely retail-driven hype. Barron’s recently reiterated its bullish call on Alphabet, citing TPU competitiveness and Gemini’s leadership in AI models. Retail sentiment appears to be catching up to price action rather than leading it, with traders now piling in after the initial surge.

