AMD’s Half-Price Cloud Strategy Narrows Gap With NVIDIA

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 2.1% on December 2nd, coinciding with a notable surge in retail investor sentiment on Reddit and X. AMD’s sentiment score hit 64 (bullish) at 3am ET on December 3rd, virtually matching NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) at 67 during the same period. This convergence marks a dramatic shift in perception. For years, NVDA dominated AI infrastructure discussions with Blackwell architecture and 66% YoY data center growth. Now, retail traders are questioning whether AMD’s 22% data center growth and aggressive pricing strategy could close the gap.

The catalyst is AMD-backed Vultr’s announcement of a $1 billion AI cluster in Ohio, priced at roughly half the cost of major cloud providers. As one Reddit user stated in r/stocks: “This could be a real alternative for startups and small AI teams that can’t afford NVIDIA’s cloud platform.” The facility launches Q1 2026, offering 50MW of AMD AI processors at a price point that directly challenges NVDA’s dominance.

NVDA’s Profitability Advantage Remains Massive

Despite sentiment convergence, fundamentals tell a different story. NVDA maintains a 53% profit margin versus AMD’s 10.3%, a gap that reflects NVDA’s $4.43 trillion market cap compared to AMD’s $350 billion. Analysts remain overwhelmingly bullish on NVDA with a 93.8% buy rating versus AMD’s 78.4%. Yet retail traders are increasingly focused on AMD’s growth potential rather than NVDA’s established dominance. Three factors are driving AMD optimism:

OpenAI partnership expanding AMD’s AI accelerator reach

73% YoY client and gaming segment growth, outpacing NVDA’s 30%

Forward P/E of 35.59 versus NVDA’s 23.53, suggesting AMD has more room to run if execution continues

Contrarian Bets and What’s Next

Activity scores show NVDA still leads with 47 versus AMD’s 41, and engagement remains 70% higher for NVDA. But the gap is narrowing. Watch for Q4 2025 earnings in January, when AMD’s guidance of $9.6 billion revenue (25% YoY growth) will be tested against NVDA’s $65 billion target. For deeper analysis, follow discussions in r/wallstreetbets and r/stocks, where AMD bulls are making the case that cheaper infrastructure could reshape the AI landscape.