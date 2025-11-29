GOOG Stock Soars To All Time Highs on NVDA Chip Comparision

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares climbed 2.1% on Friday, November 28, 2025, as retail sentiment surged to 64 (bullish) while NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) sentiment dropped to 33 (bearish). The catalyst: reports that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is in advanced talks to spend billions on Google’s TPU chips instead of NVIDIA’s GPUs, triggering discussion about the first real crack in NVIDIA’s dominance.
On r/stocks, user One-Blacksmith-4654 captured investor confusion in a post that drew 734 upvotes: “Alphabet suddenly ripping toward a multi-trillion valuation and Nvidia losing a massive chunk of market cap even though demand for GPUs is supposedly still sky-high…none of this lines up with the narratives we were all trading on earlier this year.”
TPU Price Advantage Fuels Bullish Sentiment
A detailed analysis on r/StockMarket noted that “after reports came out that Meta is in advanced talks to spend billions on Google’s AI chips instead of Nvidia’s, the company actually put out a statement defending its market position. That rarely happens.” NVIDIA’s stock shed roughly $250B in market value while Alphabet shares jumped as Wall Street recognized TPUs as a legitimate alternative.
Three factors drive the bullish case:
- Google TPUs are 2x cheaper than NVIDIA GPUs at standard 9,000-chip rack configurations, per semiconductor research cited on r/wallstreetbets
- Google’s software revamp breaks CUDA’s monopoly, easing TPU chip onboarding
- Potential TPU customers could represent up to 10% of NVIDIA’s annual revenue, per The Information
A Google DeepMind TPU engineer stated on X that the market is “clueless about hardware and the demand” following NVIDIA’s sell-off. The comment, shared widely on r/StockMarket with 436 upvotes, emphasized that AI hardware demand remains consistently high despite stock volatility.
Technical Breakout Confirms Rally
Alphabet’s RSI hit 73.73 on November 28, maintaining overbought levels above 70 for the past week. The stock trades near its 52-week high of $328.67, up 131% from its November 2024 low of $142.36. With market cap exceeding $3.86T and Google Cloud revenue growing 34% year-over-year to $15.2B, fundamentals support the technical breakout. Watch for TPU customer wins and any competitive response from NVIDIA as this hardware battle intensifies.