Investing

GOOG Stock Soars To All Time Highs on NVDA Chip Comparision

Quick Read

  • Alphabet (GOOG) shares rose 2.1% after reports that Meta is in advanced talks to spend billions on Google’s TPU chips instead of NVIDIA GPUs.
  • Google TPUs are 2x cheaper than NVIDIA GPUs at standard 9,000-chip rack configurations.
  • NVIDIA lost roughly $250B in market value as Wall Street recognized TPUs as a legitimate alternative.
By Douglas A. McIntyre Updated
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares climbed 2.1% on Friday, November 28, 2025, as retail sentiment surged to 64 (bullish) while NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) sentiment dropped to 33 (bearish). The catalyst: reports that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is in advanced talks to spend billions on Google’s TPU chips instead of NVIDIA’s GPUs, triggering discussion about the first real crack in NVIDIA’s dominance.

On r/stocks, user One-Blacksmith-4654 captured investor confusion in a post that drew 734 upvotes: “Alphabet suddenly ripping toward a multi-trillion valuation and Nvidia losing a massive chunk of market cap even though demand for GPUs is supposedly still sky-high…none of this lines up with the narratives we were all trading on earlier this year.”

Alphabet suddenly ripping toward a multi-trillion valuation
by
u/One-Blacksmith-4654 in
stocks

Nvidia vs Google heats up after Meta considers switching chips
by
u/Illustrious_Lie_954 in
StockMarket

TPU Price Advantage Fuels Bullish Sentiment

A detailed analysis on r/StockMarket noted that “after reports came out that Meta is in advanced talks to spend billions on Google’s AI chips instead of Nvidia’s, the company actually put out a statement defending its market position. That rarely happens.” NVIDIA’s stock shed roughly $250B in market value while Alphabet shares jumped as Wall Street recognized TPUs as a legitimate alternative.

Three factors drive the bullish case:

  • Google TPUs are 2x cheaper than NVIDIA GPUs at standard 9,000-chip rack configurations, per semiconductor research cited on r/wallstreetbets
  • Google’s software revamp breaks CUDA’s monopoly, easing TPU chip onboarding
  • Potential TPU customers could represent up to 10% of NVIDIA’s annual revenue, per The Information

A Google DeepMind TPU engineer stated on X that the market is “clueless about hardware and the demand” following NVIDIA’s sell-off. The comment, shared widely on r/StockMarket with 436 upvotes, emphasized that AI hardware demand remains consistently high despite stock volatility.

Google DeepMind TPU engineer comment on hardware demand
by
u/ in
StockMarket

Technical Breakout Confirms Rally

Alphabet’s RSI hit 73.73 on November 28, maintaining overbought levels above 70 for the past week. The stock trades near its 52-week high of $328.67, up 131% from its November 2024 low of $142.36. With market cap exceeding $3.86T and Google Cloud revenue growing 34% year-over-year to $15.2B, fundamentals support the technical breakout. Watch for TPU customer wins and any competitive response from NVIDIA as this hardware battle intensifies.

