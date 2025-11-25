Will Alphabet Hit $4 Trillion Before the End of the Year?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been on a rocket ride this year, and its market capitalization recently crossed $3.62 trillion, overtaking Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to claim the title of third largest company globally. This leap marked the first time since 2018 that Alphabet has outvalued its rival, propelled by investor confidence in its AI and cloud momentum.

Trailing only Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at around $4.2 trillion and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at $4.01 trillion, Alphabet’s ascent reflects a broader shift toward AI-driven growth. Its stock has climbed 67% year-to-date, outpacing even Nvidia, which is up 35%, amid the chipmaker’s recent slowdown.

Now valued at $3.87 trillion, Alphabet sits just $130 billion shy of the $4 trillion mark — a threshold that would vault it past Apple for second place. Yet with only five weeks left in the year, can Alphabet sprint across that finish line?

Alphabet’s 2025 Breakout: AI Fuels the Fire

Alphabet’s stock has powered through 2025, delivering returns that have left many peers in the dust. This run stems from resilient core businesses and bold AI investments. Google Search maintains a 90% global market share, generating over $74 billion in third-quarter advertising revenue — a 12.6% year-over-year rise and an acceleration from the 10% growth seen in Q2.

YouTube’s video ads also continue to expand, while Google Cloud hit $15.2 billion in Q3 sales, over 33%, backed by a $155 billion backlog. These segments provide steady cash flow, but AI has ignited the real surge.

Early in the year, skepticism lingered over Alphabet’s AI strategy, with some dubbing it a “missed opportunity” compared to Microsoft’s OpenAI ties. That narrative flipped with Gemini’s rollout across Search, YouTube, and Cloud, driving 35% EPS growth in Q3. Alphabet’s $102.3 billion quarterly revenue shattered records, converting AI hype into profits. Investors piled in, pushing shares from around $189 at the start of the year to over $318 today. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B)added a $4.3 billion stake in November, signaling value even from value investors. Regulatory clouds parted too: A milder-than-expected antitrust ruling eased fears, freeing focus on growth.

Fresh New Catalysts to Drive More Growth

The latest infusion came yesterday, when Alphabet shares spiked 6.5% after BNP Paribas Exane kicked off coverage with an Outperform rating and a $355 price target, calling Alphabet an “AI/Cloud winner.” Analysts highlighted its Search dominance, YouTube’s ad edge, and Cloud’s rapid scaling, while noting the stock’s rebound from regulatory and competitive pressures.

Compounding the buzz, reports emerged of Alphabet negotiating a multibillion-dollar deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) for Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). Meta, an Nvidia heavyweight customer since 2022, is eyeing TPUs for data centers starting in 2027, with rental options via Google Cloud as early as 2026.

This on-premise push marks a pivot — Alphabet’s TPUs, built for machine learning since 2015, were once internal tools. Now, they’re pitched as a cheaper, more secure Nvidia alternative, with Alphabet aiming for 10% of Nvidia’s AI chip revenue, underscoring Alphabet’s aggressive challenge in the $500 billion AI infrastructure race. Broader hyperscaler interest could follow, diversifying Alphabet beyond cloud rentals. Nvidia’s stock is down 3.5% in premarket trading this morning.

These developments validate Alphabet’s hardware bet, blending software prowess with chip muscle.

Key Takeaway

Alphabet’s path to $4 trillion feels like a done deal. At its current clip, the $130 billion gap to Apple could vanish in weeks. Trading volume and momentum suggest sustained buying, especially as AI tailwinds persist. Google Cloud’s growth and Gemini’s integration point to earnings beats ahead, justifying further multiple expansion.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s shine is fading. Despite strong Q3 results, bubble fears persist, shaving 14% off its stock since October highs. High-profile divestments and a 45% fund manager poll citing AI overvaluation add pressure. As Nvidia sags, Alphabet’s diversified AI play — spanning search, chips, and cloud — positions it to leapfrog not just Apple, but Nvidia too.

By mid-2026, Alphabet could claim the world’s top valuation, capping a year of redemption. Investors betting on the long game should take note as this isn’t hype, it’s execution perfected.