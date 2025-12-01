S&P 500
6,819.00
-0.40%
Dow Jones
47,317.70
-0.81%
Nasdaq 100
25,361.20
-0.26%
Russell 2000
2,474.99
-0.89%
FTSE 100
9,690.40
-0.25%
Nikkei 225
49,465.00
-1.53%
Stock Market Live December 1, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Starts December in the Red

Investing

Time to Shore Up Your Personal Portfolio With These 3 Bullet-Proof Blue-Chip Stocks

Quick Read

  • Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) recently invested in Alphabet and will transition to CEO Greg Abel on January 1.
  • McDonald’s (MCD) benefits from consumer trade-down effects as lower-income groups choose affordable dining options.
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock surged over 40% year-to-date after spinning off its consumer products division.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Chris MacDonald
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Time to Shore Up Your Personal Portfolio With These 3 Bullet-Proof Blue-Chip Stocks

© Thinkstock

There are a number of valid reasons why many investors may be souring on the ability of equity markets to continue to rise at a 20%+ rate in the years to come. 

Indeed, it’s been an impressive run for investors in the stock market in recent years, with such outsized gains becoming the norm. That’s not typically the case, with stocks rising an average of between 7% and 10% on a given year. Thus, many investors in the market are right to infer that at some point, we’ll have to see some sort of selloff materialize. Trees don’t grow to the sky, as the saying goes. 

That said, there are plenty of bulls who contest that earnings are growing fast, particularly for those companies driving the majority of returns in the market right now. And given the number of defensive stocks in the market which are trading at reasonable multiples, there are places to hide for those looking to stay invested (but do so in a more conservative way).

For those who find themselves on the lower-risk end of the risk spectrum, here are three blue-chip stocks I’d consider about as bulletproof as they come in the equity market right now. 

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B)

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) is perhaps the “bluest” of all blue-chip stocks in the market, at least in my view. 

Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” Buffett has an absolutely incredible track record of picking companies near the bottom of some longer-term cycle, and holding these stocks through various cycles toward their all-time highs. He’s focused a great deal of his attention on companies and industries he can understand (such as insurance, financials, railroads, etc.), and he’s made a ton of money doing so. 

The thing is, Berkshire’s core holdings are all value-focused picks with excellent brands in markets with only a few major players. Berkshire’s investing style is to take large stakes in cash flow producing companies with excellent growth outlooks, paying “reasonable prices for excellent companies.” That’s what we’re all after, right?

With a recent big bet on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) signaling a shift toward greater openness to high-quality tech stocks, I think Berkshire’s recent dip on the announcement that Buffett will officially be handing the reins over to incoming CEO Greg Abel on January 1 is one worth buying. 

McDonald’s (MCD)

The fast food industry is one area of the market I’d argue is about as defensive as they come. Trade-down effects are taking hold in certain areas of the consumer-driven economy, with many looking to dine away from home opting for lower-cost options from the likes of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and its peers in recent quarters.

I’d expect these trends to accelerate moving forward, for a number of reasons. Much ado has been made of the weakness we’re seeing among lower- and middle-income consumers, and the bifurcation of the so-called “K-shaped” economy we’re seeing play out more broadly. As more folks within these income groups seek out more affordable options in the dining away from home category, this trade down effect could propel strong earnings even in a declining market environment. 

Second, I think the whole narrative around GLP-1 drugs and other dieting trends disrupting McDonald’s growth outlook long-term are overblown. The ultimate impact of widespread usage of these drugs remains uncertain. And while I do think some amount of slippage will come in key developed markets, growth from the company’s expanding global store footprint could more than offset any near-term declines on this front. 

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is among the most impressive blue-chip companies in the market due to its size and importance in the healthcare sector. After spinning of its consumer products division, and also planning a spinoff of its orthopedics division, a number of analysts have pointed out that JNJ’s forward investing thesis is much easier to understand. I like a simple thesis, and so does the market, apparently. 

On a year-to-date basis, JNJ stock is up more than 40%. I’d argue this rally could have a lot more room to run, considering this stock trades at a price-earnings multiple below 20-times and currently carries a 2.5% dividend yield. 

With healthy capital return metrics, including both share buybacks and dividend increases over time, anchored by a strong portfolio of drugs and medtech franchises, I think Johnson & Johnson is a top blue-chip stock investors will want to think about holding through whatever volatility we see come our way in the near future. 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Saying Goodbye to An Era: The 3 Stocks Buffett Will Be Best Known For
Chris MacDonald | May 19, 2025

Saying Goodbye to An Era: The 3 Stocks Buffett Will Be Best Known For

For long-term investors, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) has been one of the truly rare unicorns that’s been worth holding onto for the very,…
Down 10%, Is Berkshire Hathaway Without Warren Buffett a Buy?
Rich Duprey | Jul 27, 2025

Down 10%, Is Berkshire Hathaway Without Warren Buffett a Buy?

Warren Buffett’s Legacy at Berkshire Hathaway For over six decades, Warren Buffett has transformed Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) from a struggling…
3 Top Warren Buffett Picks that Will Stand the Test of Time
Chris MacDonald | Nov 10, 2025

3 Top Warren Buffett Picks that Will Stand the Test of Time

Warren Buffett is undoubtedly going to go down in the history books as one of the best investors of all…
3 Top Stock Picks Warren Buffett Would Approve Of
Chris MacDonald | May 12, 2025

3 Top Stock Picks Warren Buffett Would Approve Of

It’s officially an end of an era. Or it will be soon. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett has announced that…
3 Bulletproof Stocks Baby Boomers Will Kick Themselves for Not Buying Now
Chris MacDonald | Mar 14, 2025

3 Bulletproof Stocks Baby Boomers Will Kick Themselves for Not Buying Now

As baby boomers approach or enter retirement, investment strategies are shifting from high-growth stocks to more stable, income-generating assets. While…
The 3 Best Warren Buffett Picks of All Time (And the 3 Worst)
Chris MacDonald | May 19, 2025

The 3 Best Warren Buffett Picks of All Time (And the 3 Worst)

As Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett steps to the side to make way for a new chief executive at the investing…
Add Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) And McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares To Protect Your Portfolio
Joey Frenette | Apr 8, 2025

Add Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) And McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares To Protect Your Portfolio

With market volatility turning up several notches after last week’s post-Liberation Day scare, it’s been tough to avoid pain, even…
Worried About That Next Big Market Correction? Why Berkshire Hathaway Shares Might Still Be a Smart Bet
Joey Frenette | Nov 12, 2025

Worried About That Next Big Market Correction? Why Berkshire Hathaway Shares Might Still Be a Smart Bet

With Warren Buffett releasing his last Thanksgiving letter to shareholders as CEO, many investors are likely feeling uncertain, maybe even…
Beware Bear Market Rallies: 4 Super-Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Lee Jackson | Apr 11, 2025

Beware Bear Market Rallies: 4 Super-Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

These four four safe dividend stocks from the the Warren Buffett portfolio make sense for growth and income investors now. 

Top Gaining Stocks

Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 5,277,270
+$20.28
+4.85%
$438.29
Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 5,545,352
+$3.99
+4.53%
$92.02
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 6,264,378
+$7.21
+3.63%
$205.58
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
JBHT Vol: 1,739,775
+$5.77
+3.32%
$179.73
Old Dominion Freight Line
ODFL Vol: 2,553,116
+$4.38
+3.24%
$139.67

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 9,566,464
-$1.82
7.01%
$24.16
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 4,336,616
-$4.71
6.06%
$72.98
Insulet
PODD Vol: 878,707
-$16.36
5.00%
$310.83
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 11,890,888
-$12.98
4.76%
$259.84
Northrop Grumman
NOC Vol: 764,153
-$26.74
4.67%
$545.51