S&P 500
6,845.00
+0.39%
Dow Jones
47,562.20
+0.53%
Nasdaq 100
25,579.80
+0.85%
Russell 2000
2,480.82
+0.24%
FTSE 100
9,717.30
+0.28%
Nikkei 225
49,589.00
+0.23%
Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Investing

A Familiar Pattern

Quick Read

By Ben Briody Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
A Familiar Pattern

© Frame Stock Footage / Shutterstock.com

One could look at the charts this morning and start wondering if they’ve seen this movie before. After reclaiming the $91k level towards the end of last week, bitcoin slowly traded down over the weekend, only to lose all gains last week on Monday. BTC started trading downwards once news came out of Japan from Katayama that rate cuts were on the table on Sunday night. Fears of the infamous yen carry trade unwinding once again spooked markets at futures open. An unfortunate quality of being one of the most expressive risk assets humans have ever created, is the high levels of volatility and violent moves (in either direction). BTC decided to revisit the $80k levels once again, seeing lows just below $84k yesterday. Tuesday is off to a green start so far, with BTC trading just above $88k at this time of writing. But there are some new fears entering the market.

 

With Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Phong Le acknowledging that there are scenarios where Strategy would in fact sell bitcoin, the market became further fearful on Monday. Le mentioned possibilities of bitcoin being sold if mNAV drops below 1, or if they are unable to raise any further capital through their creative financing mechanisms. This news combined with the MSCI wanting to delist Strategy puts Saylor in not the most favorable of positions. 

 

Since the memory of the internet can be less than that of a goldfish at times, Strategy survived the decimation of markets in 2022, and has the ability to pay its dividends on its structured products for quite a while. Strategy just bought another 130 BTC at the end of November. Stayed tuned.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Turnaround Tuesday
Ben Briody | Nov 18, 2025

Turnaround Tuesday

Bitcoin had quite a Monday, visiting levels not seen since the tariff war began back in Q1 of this year.…
Stock Market Collapse: What is Different This Time
John Seetoo | Aug 5, 2024

Stock Market Collapse: What is Different This Time

24/7 Wall Street Insights A global economic meltdown is apparently underway, affecting equities particularly, but also impacting cryptocurrencies and commodity…
Something Weird Was Going On As Bitcoin Rallied Despite Dollar’s Strength
247patrick | Sep 28, 2022

Something Weird Was Going On As Bitcoin Rallied Despite Dollar’s Strength

The U.S. dollar remained exceptionally strong Tuesday versus a basket of the world’s fiat currencies, something that would typically be…
After Historic Liquidation Event, Has the Crypto Winter Arrived?
Rich Duprey | Oct 14, 2025

After Historic Liquidation Event, Has the Crypto Winter Arrived?

The cryptocurrency market endured its most brutal day ever on Friday when over $19 billion in leveraged positions evaporated in…
Will Tariffs Be the Downfall of MicroStrategy?
Rich Duprey | Feb 3, 2025

Will Tariffs Be the Downfall of MicroStrategy?

President Trump just imposed new tariffs on goods coming out of Canada, Mexico, and China. The U.S.’s North American trading…
Crypto’s $200 Billion Crash: Can Bitcoin Hope to Recover?
Rich Duprey | Oct 12, 2025

Crypto’s $200 Billion Crash: Can Bitcoin Hope to Recover?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has long been the cornerstone of the cryptocurrency market, but last week’s market plunge has put its dominance…
Was Bitcoin’s January Rally Driven by ‘Smart Money’?
247patrick | Feb 6, 2023

Was Bitcoin’s January Rally Driven by ‘Smart Money’?

Who is really behind the cryptocurrency rally?
Bitcoin Price Today: Why It Dipped Below $82,000
Gerelyn Terzo | Mar 31, 2025

Bitcoin Price Today: Why It Dipped Below $82,000

The bitcoin price is positioned to end the month of March on a down note, falling below the $82,000 level…
Will Michael Saylor Do the Unthinkable? MSTR CEO Says Bitcoin Sales Are Possible
Rich Duprey | Dec 1, 2025

Will Michael Saylor Do the Unthinkable? MSTR CEO Says Bitcoin Sales Are Possible

For half a decade, Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) — still “MicroStrategy” in every trader’s muscle memory — has lived by a simple,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 9,299,530
+$15.98
+8.57%
$202.44
Intel
INTC Vol: 62,899,401
+$2.99
+7.46%
$43.00
Teradyne
TER Vol: 1,102,903
+$9.86
+5.49%
$189.49
NXP Semiconductors
NXPI Vol: 996,441
+$9.19
+4.61%
$208.68
Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 1,316,334
+$3.91
+4.12%
$98.62

Top Losing Stocks

Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 889,308
-$2.50
4.03%
$59.46
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 2,717,555
-$5.71
3.49%
$157.83
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 2,575,797
-$2.68
3.47%
$74.56
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 1,015,853
-$9.27
3.43%
$260.83
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,095,456
-$2.96
3.22%
$88.88