S&P 500
6,653.80
+0.05%
Dow Jones
46,336.50
+0.08%
Nasdaq 100
24,615.20
+0.04%
Russell 2000
2,500.34
+0.18%
FTSE 100
9,486.80
+0.03%
Nikkei 225
47,275.40
+0.54%
Home > Investing > After Historic Liquidation Event, Has the Crypto Winter Arrived?

Investing

After Historic Liquidation Event, Has the Crypto Winter Arrived?

After Historic Liquidation Event, Has the Crypto Winter Arrived?
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Friday’s $19 billion liquidation cascade exposed leverage risks, hitting Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) hardest amid trade war fears.
  • Partial rebounds followed a softer trade tone, over the weekend, but the ongoing downtrend revives doubts on a sustained recovery.
  • Hedging surges in the wake of the crash signal traders betting on more volatility and rotating capital to BTC as a safer haven.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The cryptocurrency market endured its most brutal day ever on Friday when over $19 billion in leveraged positions evaporated in a frenzy of forced sales. This dwarfed prior records, hitting nine times the scale of February’s wipeout and 19 times the chaos that followed in the wake of the FTX collapse in 2022. 

Sparked by President Trump’s Truth Social post announcing 100% tariffs on Chinese imports amid escalating trade tensions, the sell-off rippled through risk assets. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) plunged more than 14% from a Friday high of $122,574 to a low of $104,783, erasing $380 billion in market cap in hours. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), the blockchain’s workhorse, shed over 10% to $3,514, as traders dumped everything from blue-chip tokens to speculative altcoins.

What made this event historic wasn’t just the speed — 1.6 million accounts were liquidated in 24 hours — but the leverage that fueled it. Platforms like Hyperliquid (CRYPTO:HYPE) saw 88% of losses from overextended long bets, with ratios up to 100x turning modest dips into total ruin.. The overall market bled $200 billion, a stark reminder that crypto’s highs come with hairpin turns.

Yet recovery flickered over the weekend with prices partially recovering after Trump downplayed trade tensions. BTC clawed its way back to $115,718 by Sunday, while ETH surged 2.4% to $4,254. Altcoins like Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) and Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) rebounded, trimming losses to double digits as capital rotated from riskier plays into BTC, underscoring its safe-haven status amid the storm.

The Hidden Trigger That Lit the Fuse

Friday’s carnage exposed leverage’s dark side. Borrowed bets amplify gains in bull runs but cascade into mass exits when prices tick down. A 10% BTC drop on a 10x position becomes a 100% wipeout. If traders didn’t employ stop-losses, there was no mercy — positions auto-closed below collateral lines, flooding order books and dragging prices lower.

ETH felt this acutely. Its DeFi ecosystem thrives on lending protocols, where overleveraged yields lured retail players. The drop to $3,500 triggered a chain reaction in smart contracts, liquidating billions in wrapped assets. After the crash, ETH’s flow data showed outflows to BTC, as investors sought stability over yield-chasing. 

Is the Post-Crash Bounce Real or a Head Fake?

Traders are cautious, buying contracts to protect against further drops. These bets, especially on Bitcoin at $95,000 and Ethereum at $3,600, signal fear of more declines. Past flash crashes, like 2022’s 70% drop, fuel these concerns. Trade tensions or economic slowdown could deepen losses.

That’s why the bounce feels fragile. Yesterday, prices trended lower again, with BTC testing $114,000 and ETH dipping toward $4,100. Altcoins also lagged, hinting at more declines on the horizon.

Still, institutional holders, including Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), shrugged off the dip; their BTC hoard now tops 250,000 coins, while BlackRock‘s (NYSE:BLK) iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) saw net buys, recording $134 million in inflows over the past two trading days and 10 straight days of net inflows, according to CoinDesk.

Will a Crypto Winter Hit?

Fear seems to rule the trading floor now. Options data signals severe caution with volatility surging 30% in short-dated contracts. Although traders aren’t fleeing; they’re fortifying their positions with aggressive downside protection. On-chain metrics show reduced open interest as sentiment indexes hover near “extreme fear” levels last seen in 2022.

This hedging rush echoes the feeling from the 2022 bear market, which crushed 80% of crypto’s value. It took BTC two years to finally bottom.

Yet we also know what followed: one of the greatest booms ever seen. Bitcoin’s limited 21 million coin supply and growing use give it resilience, while Ethereum’s strength lies in its apps and 4% staking rewards — though it often follows Bitcoin’s trends. 

Both need calmer global news to recover fully. For now (or ever, for that matter), I wouldn’t be betting any money on meme coins, but strategically buying BTC and ETH gradually rather than chasing quick gains will be the safest approach.

The image featured for this article is © Artit Wongpradu / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Crypto’s $200 Billion Crash: Can Bitcoin Hope to Recover?
Rich Duprey | Oct 12, 2025

Crypto’s $200 Billion Crash: Can Bitcoin Hope to Recover?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has long been the cornerstone of the cryptocurrency market, but last week’s market plunge has put its dominance…
Crypto Stocks Gain as Bitcoin Breaches $28,000
247patrick | Oct 2, 2023

Crypto Stocks Gain as Bitcoin Breaches $28,000

What brought the Bitcoin price surge, and is it sustainable?
Bitcoin’s Open Interest Drops as $23k Breached: $1.6B Shorts Liquidated in 2 Weeks
247patrick | Jan 24, 2023

Bitcoin’s Open Interest Drops as $23k Breached: $1.6B Shorts Liquidated in 2 Weeks

Bitcoin open interest, the value of all open BTC derivatives positions, has dropped more than 25% this year.
Altcoins Lost $35B in Market Cap After SEC’s Coinbase Lawsuit
247patrick | Jun 12, 2023

Altcoins Lost $35B in Market Cap After SEC’s Coinbase Lawsuit

Last week’s lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance.US took a hefty toll on the cryptocurrency market.
Crypto Treasury Companies: The Next Big Investment or a Meme-Stock Trap?
Rich Duprey | Sep 9, 2025

Crypto Treasury Companies: The Next Big Investment or a Meme-Stock Trap?

In 2020, Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) (formerly MicroStrategy) pioneered the crypto treasury company model by acquiring 21,454 Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) for…
Is This the 1 Crypto ETF Every Investor Should Own?
Rich Duprey | Sep 18, 2025

Is This the 1 Crypto ETF Every Investor Should Own?

In the sharp-elbows world of cryptocurrency, where fortunes can flip overnight, diversification isn’t just smart — it’s survival. Going all-in…
Digital Asset Investment Products Saw Outflows of $55M Last Week: Report
247patrick | Aug 21, 2023

Digital Asset Investment Products Saw Outflows of $55M Last Week: Report

Digital asset investment products saw $55 million in outflows last week, reversing the prior week of positive flows.
Crypto Marketcap Up 55% in 2023 So Far: Factors Driving the Rally
247patrick | Apr 12, 2023

Crypto Marketcap Up 55% in 2023 So Far: Factors Driving the Rally

Bitcoin breached the psychologically significant $30k barrier.
GMX Up 7% as Exchange Earns More in Daily Trading Fees than UNI
247patrick | Nov 30, 2022

GMX Up 7% as Exchange Earns More in Daily Trading Fees than UNI

The native token of decentralized perpetual exchange GMX has jumped over the past day as the platform continues to benefit…

Top Gaining Stocks

Wells Fargo
WFC Vol: 36,256,279
+$5.64
+7.15%
$84.56
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 2,102,152
+$7.38
+6.11%
$128.09
Generac
GNRC Vol: 1,418,800
+$9.70
+5.57%
$183.82
Mohawk Industries
MHK Vol: 876,075
+$6.46
+5.42%
$125.71
Walmart
WMT Vol: 30,855,555
+$5.09
+4.98%
$107.21

Top Losing Stocks

Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 13,668,666
-$8.66
5.87%
$138.79
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 7,842,375
-$5.73
4.82%
$113.13
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 205,601,135
-$8.29
4.40%
$180.03
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 9,458,261
-$15.44
4.33%
$341.55
Intel
INTC Vol: 117,881,637
-$1.59
4.27%
$35.63